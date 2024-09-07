NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction NORD 57 % Chance of Winning SES 43 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.731 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South East Stars and Northern Diamonds will meet in the 54th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will take place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on September 7, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds are coming from two consecutive wins in the competition. This will be a mere formality for the team as the side has already entered the semi finals with their current standings. The team has won 9 games and lost 3 matches in the competition. They are placed at the top of the table with 41 points and a net run rate of 0.408. They will be looking to end their group games with a win.

South East Stars are holding strong in the competition. They managed to sit at second place so far in the competition with 8 wins and 5 losses. The team is coming from a win against Central Sparks. They have 35 points and a net run rate of -0.001. South East Stars will look to secure their table standings with a win in the next game.

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 57%

South East Stars’s chance of winning: 43%

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Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Betting Tips

South East Stars to score low before 1st dismissal (@Dafabet)

South East Stars have been experimenting with their opening order this season. Chloe Hill and Alexa Stonehouse opened for the team in the last game. Hill and Stonehouse average at 20.57 & 18.33 respectively in the competition. The team scored 14, 11, 13, 15 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in their last five games. In their last clash against Northern Diamonds, the team posted 15 runs before their first wicket in the game. The team looks in inconsistent form and should lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South East Stars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most fours: Northern Diamonds 1.75 Bet on Dafabet

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

The Riverside pitch is known for its lively surface, offering good bounce and carry to the delight of both batsmen and pacers. However, as the innings progresses, spinners gradually come into play. This can make run-scoring a bit challenging at this venue. However, the pitch tends to favour teams chasing later in the day as it becomes slightly easier to bat on, with the ball coming onto the bat more nicely.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain below 19 degree Celsius on the day of the game. It will be a windy day at Chester-le-Street on September 7.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Emma Jones All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse All-rounder Kalea Moore All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Aylish Cranstone Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Priyanaz Chatterji Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly-Corteen-Coleman Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars won against Central Sparks in the last game. It was a high scoring game. The team excelled in both the departments and won the game by 20 runs.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Sophia Turner Bowler Sterre Kallis Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner All-rounder Katie Levick Bowler Emma Marlow Batter Katherine Fraser Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds are coming from a win against Southern Vipers in their last outing. The team did very well in their respective departments.

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, Northern Diamonds lead the tally by 4-0.

South East Stars won- 0

Northern Diamonds won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Betting Odds

South East Stars and Central Sparks clashed against each other in the last game of the competition. South East Stars scored 270/10 in the game batting first. Kira Chathli knocked 80 runs in the game while Alice Davidson-Richards scored 70 runs in the game. Phoebe Franklin added 37 runs from the middle order. Chasing the target, Central Sparks scored 250/9, losing the game by 20 runs. South East Stars lost the previous encounter against Northern Diamonds and will be looking to get even.

Northern Diamonds went against the Southern Vipers in the last game. Southern Vipers scored 240/8 in the game. Katie Levick picked 3 wickets each in the match. It was a spectacular batting display from the side. Chasing the target, Northern Diamonds scored 241/9 in the game, winning it by 1 wicket. Emma Marlow smashed 52 runs while Rebecca Duckworth scored 51 runs in the game. Erin Burns also scored 31 runs in the game. Northern Diamonds have a very strong squad and a winning momentum with them. They will be confident in the next game.

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars List a Riverside Ground, null Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! South East Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now!

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Top Batters

Kira Chathli to be the top batter for South East Stars

Kira Chathli is currently the best batter from South East Stars. The batter has scored 220 runs in 3 games of the competition. She has struck 54, 86* & 80 runs in the three games. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Emma Marlow to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Emma Marlow is in terrific form in the competition. She has struck 321 runs in 11 games of the competition with an average of 29.18. She knocked 52 runs in the last game. With her current form, she shall strike hard in the next game as well.

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Top Bowlers

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Ryana MacDonald-Gay is the top wicket-taker of the team. She has taken 21 wickets in 9 games of the competition. She will come in as the best bowler from South East Stars.

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Katie Levick will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. She has taken 18 wickets in 12 innings of the competition. She took 3 wickets in her last clash with the Vipers. Levick will easily give a tough challenge to the Southern Vipers in the next game.