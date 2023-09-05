NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction NORD 61 % Chance of Winning SOV 39 % Bet Now! In the 44th match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy during the 2023 season, Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers are set to face off on September 5th, 2023, at the Roseworth Terrace venue in Gosforth, England.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Chances of Winning

The most recent complete match involving the Northern Diamonds women's team took place against the Central Sparks during the 32nd game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, hosted in Leeds. In this encounter, Northern Diamonds batted first and managed to score 223 runs for the loss of 4 wickets within a rain-affected innings that spanned 34 overs. Following the initial rain delays, there were further interruptions during the Central Sparks' innings. Ultimately, the Central Sparks women's team was tasked with chasing down a revised target of 164 runs from 19 overs, as per the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) equation. The Central Sparks successfully achieved this target with 5 wickets in hand and 2 balls to spare. Katie George, the all-rounder for the Central Sparks, played a pivotal role in their successful chase, contributing with a half-century. The Diamonds women were well-placed at 223 for 4 from 34 overs, but additional rain interruptions made the chase easier for the Sparks. The Northern Diamonds' batting performance was boosted by their captain, Hollie Armitage, who played a splendid innings of 66 runs from 56 balls. Bess Heath also made a significant contribution, remaining unbeaten at 49 runs from 31 balls, which helped Northern Diamonds post a competitive total. These two players combined to add 66 runs from 7 overs for the 4th wicket. The Diamonds team got off to a strong start, thanks to the opening partnership of Lauren Winfield Hill and Sterre Kalis, who managed to accumulate 60 runs from 12 overs. On the other side, the Central Sparks made an impressive beginning, reaching 40 without any loss in the first 5 overs. The Australian player, Burns, was assigned the role of opening the innings. However, it was Katie George and Ami Campbell who steered the Sparks women's team to their fifth victory out of the nine matches they had played in the competition.

The Southern Vipers' most recent complete match took place against Western Storm on July 15th. This contest marked the 33rd game of the competition and was hosted in Street. Despite being affected by rain interruptions, the Southern Vipers women's team secured a comfortable victory. Western Storm batted first and managed to score 230 runs for the loss of 5 wickets during their allotted 48 overs. In response, the Southern Vipers successfully chased down the target in 43.4 overs, clinching a 4-wicket win with a significant 26 balls to spare. The utilisation of the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) equation was minimal and did not significantly impact the game's outcome. Georgia Adams and Maia Bouchier played pivotal roles in the Southern Vipers' successful chase under challenging conditions at Millfield School. Both Adams and Bouchier notched valuable half-centuries, contributing 71 and 59 runs, respectively. Their partnership of 95 runs for the second wicket played a crucial role in securing the victory for the Southern Vipers. Despite contending with strong winds, the visitors comfortably sealed the win with 26 balls remaining. Additionally, Georgia Adams showcased her all-round abilities by capturing 2 wickets for 50 runs during the match. Linsey Smith, another spinner representing the Southern Vipers, also made a significant impact by taking 2 wickets for 36 runs. Her timely wicket-taking moments put a dent in the opposition's scoring rate. This victory marked the Southern Vipers' third win out of nine games, elevating them to the fifth position on the points table. Given the looming threat of rain showers, the decision to bowl first proved to be a prudent choice. The Southern Vipers demonstrated their prowess in chasing the target, and despite a brief rain interruption that resulted in a loss of only a couple of overs, the match was contested over 48 overs per side.

Northern Diamonds’ chance of winning: 61%

Southern Vipers’ chance of winning: 39%

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Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Bess Heath has been in exceptional form, amassing a total of 249 runs in eight innings with a striking rate of 128 and an impressive average of 41. Her recent performance includes an unbeaten 49 runs from just 31 balls. Given her current form, it's a reasonable choice to support her to score more than 24.5 runs in the upcoming match.

Maia Bouchier of the Southern Vipers has produced scores of 40 and 71 in her previous two innings. Throughout the competition, she has accumulated a total of 256 runs at an impressive average of 43. Given her current form and consistent performances, it's a reasonable choice to consider betting on her to score more than 24.5 runs, which could potentially yield favourable returns.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

The wicket at the Gosforth venue has demonstrated a favourable inclination towards fast bowlers, with pacers accounting for more than 75% of the wickets that have fallen at this ground. Consequently, both participating teams are likely to prioritise the inclusion of a substantial number of fast bowlers for this forthcoming match.

The playing surface at the Roseworth Terrace ground in Gosforth offers a well-rounded experience for cricket, as reflected in the statistics. Over the last nine games played at this venue, the average score in the first innings stands at 228 runs. It's noteworthy that teams batting first on this ground have only managed to secure victory in approximately 22% of the matches. As a result, we anticipate that the toss-winning captain will opt to field first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Roseworth Terrace in Gosforth on Tuesday is expected to be around 21 degree Celsius and 77% humidity, 20% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield (wk), Chloe Tryon, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Turner, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Yvonne Graves, Emma Marlow, Jessica Woolston, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sterre Kalis Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicketkeeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-Rounder Rebecca Duckworth Batter Emma Marlow Batter Chloe Tryon All-Rounder Leah Dobson Batter Rachel Slater All-Rounder Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds’ last game against Southern Vipers was called off due to bad weather. Before that they lost three games on the trot, going down by The Blaze, Thunder and Central Sparks. All of these losses have come while batting first. Before that, Diamonds had claimed four out of the first six fixtures, beating Western Storm, Sunrisers and South East Stars twice.

Southern Vipers Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Abi Norgrove

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-Rounder Charlie Dean All-Rounder Emily Windsor All-Rounder Mary Taylor All-Rounder Maitlan Brown All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Freya Kemp All-Rounder Alice Monaghan All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers’ shared points with Northern Diamonds in their previous encounter. Prior to that game, they managed to get back on the winning track with a victory over Western Storm. Prior to that they hadn't won a game in five outings, losing to Central Sparks, Sunrisers and The Blaze. Southern Vipers would be delighted with the form Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams and Freya Kemp have shown in the last couple of games.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers have competed against each other on six occasions in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The Vipers emerged victorious in the initial three encounters in 2020 and 2021, while the Diamonds secured wins in both matches during the 2022 edition. The most recent fixture between these two teams was unfortunately abandoned due to rain.

Total Matches Played: 6 matches

Northern Diamonds Won: 2 matches

Southern Vipers Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Southern Vipers to score over 62.5 runs in first 15 overs

The Southern Vipers' batting lineup receives a significant boost with the inclusion of Maia Bouchier at the top of the order. Both Bouchier and Georgia Adams have delivered outstanding batting performances in their recent matches. Additionally, Freya Kemp has showcased an ability to maintain an impressive strike rate throughout the tournament. Given these factors, it's a reasonable choice to consider betting on the Southern Vipers to score more than 62.5 runs within the first 15 overs of their innings.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Northern Diamonds’s best batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill has showcased remarkable form throughout the ongoing RHF Trophy. She has accumulated an impressive total of 461 runs across ten innings, boasting an excellent average of 51.22 and a striking rate of 96. The accomplished opening batter has notched up one century and three half-centuries. Given her outstanding performance, it's a wise choice to back Lauren Winfield-Hill as the top batter for the Northern Diamonds.

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’s best batter

Georgia Adams stands as the leading run-scorer for her team in the current RHF Trophy, having amassed 265 runs across seven innings. She maintains an impressive average of 44, coupled with a respectable strike rate of 81. Notably, she has recorded three half-centuries in the competition. With her recent form, including back-to-back fifties, Georgia Adams is a strong contender to be the top batter for the Southern Vipers.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Northern Diamonds’s best bowler

The leg-break bowler has proven to be highly productive in the current tournament, amassing an impressive tally of 18 wickets from nine matches. Her performance has been exceptional, with an average of 15.61 and an economical economy rate of 4.25 runs per over. In the most recent game against Central Sparks, she secured figures of 3/31. It is a prudent choice to place your bet on Levick as the top bowler for the Northern Diamonds.

Linsey Smith to be Southern Vipers’ best bowler

Linsey Smith has exhibited outstanding performance with the ball this season, securing nine wickets in the competition with a remarkable economy rate of 3.59. In the Women's Hundred Competition, she displayed her prowess by taking nine wickets in seven matches. Considering her impressive track record, it's a prudent choice to support Linsey Smith as the top bowler for the Southern Vipers.