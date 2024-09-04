NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction NORD 55 % Chance of Winning SOV 45 % Place a bet Batery 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.868 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers will meet in the 49th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Headingley, Leeds and will take place on September 4, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds were having a terrific campaign in the competition. An unfortunate loss in their last outing dropped them to the second place of the points table. But the team regained the top place with a win in their last game against Thunder. The team has eight wins and three losses in the competition. The team has 37 points and a net run rate of 0.449. Northern Diamonds are a very strong team and will be looking to win again.

Southern Vipers are also having a terrific campaign. A loss in their last game dropped them to the second place of the points table. The team lost their last game against Central Sparks. The team has seven wins and four losses in the competition. They earned 34 points and a net run rate of 0.603. Southern Vipers will be looking to get back on the winning train.

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 45%

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 55%

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Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Northern Diamonds to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Northern Diamonds look in good batting form. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Emma Marlow opened for the team. The side has posted the scores of 65, 13, 22, 47 & 95 runs before their first dismissal in the last five games. In their last clash against Southern Vipers, the team posted 19 runs before their first dismissal. The team boasts a very strong batting order and will be confident with their openers. The opening order is finally comfortable and will be looking to raise a good opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Southern Vipers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most fours: Northern Diamonds 1.95 Bet on Batery

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

The surface at Headingley in Leeds might offer a hint of seam movement early on to the fast bowlers. However, the batters will enjoy their time in the middle after getting their eyes in. The conditions will ease out for batting with time, as the batters will capitalise on the track's true pace and bounce to score runs at a rapid pace. On the contrary, the spinners might not get any assistance off the deck. As a result, they must be accurate with respect to their line and length to succeed here. Considering the nature of the surface, the toss-winner might opt to bowl and chase the target.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on the day of the game. There is no chance of rain and the temperature will hover around 17 degree Celsius.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Sterre Kallis Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Emma Marlow Batter Katherine Fraser Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds are in terrific form. They scored 290 runs in the last game and managed to defend the target successfully. The bowlers were impressive as well and kept the Thunder away from the target.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Bowler Nancy Harman All-rounder Mary Taylor Bowler Alice Monaghan All-rounder

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers lost their last game against Central Sparks. The team batted poorly in the game and were bundled out for 183 runs.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, the tally is tied at 2-2 between Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers.

Northern Diamonds won- 2

Southern Vipers won- 2

No result/ Abandoned-1

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds are having an excellent campaign. They went against the Thunder in the last game. Batting first in the game, Northern Diamonds scored 290/6 in the game. Lauren Winfield-Hill (50), Emma Marlow (45) and Beth Langston (58*) batted impeccably in the game. Sterre Kalis was the best batter in the team with the score of 100 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Thunder only scored 204/10, losing the game by 86 runs. Phoebe Turner picked 6 wickets and pushed the Thunder to their backfoot. Rachel Slater and Beth Langston picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Southern Vipers are coming from a loss here against Central Sparks. Batting first in the game, Southern Vipers scored 183 before losing their last wicket in the game. Majority of the batters lost their wickets pretty early in the game. Georgia Elwiss scored an unbeaten 64 while Rhianna Southby scored 36 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Central Sparks scored 184/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Georgia Adams picked 2 wickets in the game.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers List a Headingley, null Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.961 Bet Now!

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Georgia Elwiss to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Georgia Elwiss is in exquisite form. She has scored 423 runs in 10 games at an average of 84.60. Smale scored an unbeaten 64 runs in the last game. Elwiss will be looking to hit hard in the next game of the competition.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Lauren Winfield-Hill is a spectacular batter. She has smashed 343 runs in 11 games of the competition. She scored 50 runs in the last game. She averages at 34.30 in the tournament and will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Phoebe Turner to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Phoebe Turner is in fantastic form. She has picked 20 wickets in 11 games of the competition. Turner was impeccable in the last game and managed to pick 6 wickets in her last outing. With her form right now, she will be looking to pick many wickets in the next game.

Georgia Adams to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams is doing well in the competition. She has managed to pick 15 wickets in 10 innings of the competition. She was the top bowler in the last game and picked 2 wickets in the game. Adams will be going in as the best bowling pick in the next game.