NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction SOV 61 % Chance of Winning NORD 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers will meet in the 12th game of the brand new season of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Rose Bowl, Southampton on April 27, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds struggled in the previous season. However, the team flipped things around this season. They have registered their second win in a row this season. With that, they are placed second in the points table. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of 0.919. They are coming after a win against Western Storm.

Southern Vipers had a disappointing start to their campaign. They lost their first game against South East Stars but returned with a win against Central Sparks. They have a win and a loss in two games and are placed at the 4th place of the table. The team has 5 points and a net run rate of 0.538. They will be expected to regain control of their campaign with a win in the next game.

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 61%

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 39%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Southern Vipers are a phenomenal team. Despite their loss in their first game of the season, they were very good in their batting order. In the first game, they went against South East Stars and scored 80 runs before their first dismissal. The team posted 59 runs before their first dismissal in the next game. Ella McCaughan and Charli Knott opened for the team in the first game but Maia Bouchier replaced Knott in the opening order and played fantastic in the game. Their batters look in great form and will be looking to score high against Northern Diamonds in the next game.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

The surface at The Rose Bowl in Southampton has traditionally aided batters. However, this track will offer some assistance to the pacers early on in the contest with a good amount of seam and swing. Batters will take charge towards the middle and latter stages of the game. Either skipper winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day in Southampton on April 27. The temperature will remain around 14 degree Celsius. The skies will be cloudy with light showers.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Sterre Kallis Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Sophia Turner Bowler Jess Woolston Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Following the campaign, they won the first two games of the season. They won their last game against Western Storm by 10 runs. They scored massively in the last game and will be expected to continue the same in the next game.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Following a successful campaign last year, Southern Vipers began their campaign with a loss. But the team returned to win the next game and have a good line-up in the competition.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes, both sides have won two games each.

Northern Diamonds won- 2

Southern Vipers won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds came with a blast into the competition. Northern Diamonds came in confident and secured 275 runs in the game with the loss of 9 wickets in the match against Western Storm. The team was phenomenal with the bat but it was Hollie Armitage who shined with her innings of 103 runs. Abigail Glen in the lower order scored an unbeaten 53 runs in the game. Western Storm amassed 265 and lost all the wickets in the process, losing the game by 10 runs. Abigail Glen and Phoebe Turner picked 3 wickets each while Erin Burns took 2 wickets in the game. Northern Diamonds are placed second in the table and will be confident stepping in the next game. They have the right combination of players in the team and will be looking to win the next game.

Southern Vipers won the previous edition of the tournament. They went against Central Sparks who went in to bat first and scored 172/9 in the game. Linsey Smith, Charli Knott and Georgia Adams picked 2 wickets in the game. Ella McCaughan scored 43 runs while Charlie Knott smashed an unbeaten 58 while chasing the target. Southern Vipers posted 173/3 in the game, winning the match by 7 wickets. Southern Vipers will look to regain the same stature they had last season and will look to win the next game.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers List a Rose Bowl, null Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.155 Bet Now!

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Charli Knott to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Charli Knott is a terrific batter. She scored 41 runs in the first game followed by an unbeaten innings of 58 runs in the next game. With 99 runs in 2 games, she averages at 99.00 in the competition. She will enter as the best batting pick from Southern Vipers in the next game.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Captain Hollie Armitage has only recently made her senior England debut and also captained England A this winter. She scored an unbeaten 61 runs in the first game. But her knock of 103 runs in the last game was pretty impressive. She averages 164.00 in the competition. She will go in as the best batter from Northern Diamonds.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Katie Levick will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. She took 24 wickets in 13 innings of the competition. Levick displayed her skill in the first game by picking 5 wickets in two games so far. She will go in as the best bowler in the next game.

Charlie Knott to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Charlie Knott is also a phenomenal bowler. She has picked 4 wickets in two games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.