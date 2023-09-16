NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction NORD 58 % Chance of Winning SUN 42 % Bet Now! Match 56 of the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will witness the tussle between Northern Diamonds and Sunrisers. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds significantly enhanced their prospects of advancing to the final stages of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy by securing a commanding 48-run triumph against their cross-Pennines adversaries, Thunder, at Sale Sports Club. Lauren Winfield-Hill, displaying her exceptional white-ball prowess, played a dazzling innings of 89 runs. The pivotal turning point occurred during the hosts' innings, where they appeared to have the upper hand at the midpoint, having bowled out the visiting team for a subpar total of 196. This victory was ultimately sealed by Katie Levick, who claimed four wickets, and Phoebe Turner, who contributed with three wickets. As it stands, they sit 5th in the table with 30 points and a net run rate of -0.021.

Nineteen-year-old Grace Scrivens and twenty-two-year-old Ariana Dowse showcased their talent by each achieving maiden List A centuries. Their remarkable 200-run partnership laid the foundation for Sunrisers' 30-run victory over The Blaze in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, hosted at Loughborough. Kathryn Bryce contributed to the cause with a half-century, scoring 51 runs and sharing an impressive 113-run partnership with Boyce. However, Eva Gray, a nimble seamer, delivered her career-best performance, securing 4 wickets for 31 runs. This brilliant bowling display led to The Blaze being dismissed for 265 runs and provided Sunrisers with an outside chance of qualifying for the finals next week, thanks to their third consecutive win. Winning back-to-back three games, Sunrisers sit 6th in the table with 28 points and a net run rate of -0.011.

Northern Diamonds's chance of winning: 58%

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 42%

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Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Northern Diamonds boast an formidable lineup of batters, featuring the likes of Winfield-Hill, Sterre Kalis, Hollie Armitage, and Leah Dobson, who together form a robust batting order. On the bowling front, the team is led by Katie Levick, who is supported by other skilled bowlers such as Lizzie Scott and Sophia Turner.

Sunrisers can rely on the expertise of Grace Scrivens and Jodi Grewcock in their batting lineup, as they have effectively managed the team's batting unit throughout the competition. Grewcock has also displayed excellent performance in the bowling department, with valuable support from Kate Coppack in the team's lineup.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

The Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street has hosted five RHFT matches in the past out of which three have ended in favour of the side chasing. The average first innings score here stands at 193 runs. Only a single game has been hosted here and the team chasing the target won it comprehensively. Therefore, we suggest the side batting 2nd to come up with a win here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Saturday is expected to be around 14 degree Celsius and 86% humidity, 80% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 24 km/h. There are high chances that it might rain at Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield (wk), Chloe Tryon, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Turner, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Yvonne Graves, Emma Marlow, Jessica Woolston, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sterre Kalis Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicketkeeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-Rounder Rebecca Duckworth Batter Emma Marlow Batter Phoebe Turner Batter Leah Dobson Batter Grace Hall Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds picked up back-to-back wins against Thunder & Western Storm. They exhibited a strong bowling performance in the last game, winning the game by 48 runs.

Sunrisers Player List

Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr (wk), Mia Rogers (wk), Scarlett Hughes (wk), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jodie Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Saskia Horley, Dane van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Grace Scrivens All-Rounder Florence Miller Batter Ariana Dowse All-Rounder Jodie Grewcock All-Rounder Mady Villiers All-Rounder Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Joanne Gardner All-Rounder Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Amu Surenkuma Bowler Kelly Castle Bowler

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers have now won three games on a trot. Most recently, they beat the Sunrisers by 30 runs.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

Northern Diamonds and Sunrisers have faced each other on three prior occasions, with Northern Diamonds emerging victorious in all three encounters.

Total Matches Played: 3 matches

Northern Diamonds Won: 3 matches

Sunrisers Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds to score over 21.5 runs before their first dismissal

Northern Diamonds are blessed with the opening duo of Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kalis. Northern Diamonds posted the scores of 60, 5, 52, 101 & 23 runs respectively in their last five games before their first dismissal. In each of these five games, barring one, Northern Diamonds managed to score huge scores before the fall of their first wicket. Winfield-Hill and Kalis are averaging close to 55.16 & 22.58 respectively this season. Bet on Northern Diamonds to score over 21.5 runs before suffering their first loss in the game.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Top Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Northern Diamonds’ best batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill has showcased outstanding form throughout the ongoing RHF Trophy. She has accumulated a remarkable total of 662 runs in 13 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 55.16. As a seasoned opening batter, she has recorded a century and five half-centuries during her campaign. In her most recent performance, she demonstrated her prowess by scoring 89 runs off 90 balls. Given her exceptional batting skills, Winfield-Hill is poised to be a significant batting threat for Sunrisers in the upcoming matches.

Jodi Grewcock to be Sunrisers’ top batter

Jodie Grewcock has been a key contributor to her team's performance in the ongoing RHF Trophy. Over the course of eight innings, she has compiled 230 runs at an admirable average of 28.75, which includes three half-centuries this season. While she didn't have the chance to bat in the last game, she is anticipated to contribute valuable runs for the team in the upcoming contest.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Northern Diamonds’s best bowler

A leg-break bowler, Katie Levick has displayed her bowling prowess in the competition. She picked 24 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 4.34. She picked 4 wickets for 28 runs in her last game. Opting for Levick as the top bowler for the Northern Diamonds is a wise decision.

Jodi Grewcock to be Sunrisers’s best bowler

Jodi Grewcock also possesses considerable talent with the ball, having taken 13 wickets in the current competition. In her recent outing, she claimed a wicket while conceding 57 runs, making a significant contribution to her team's performance. It would be a wise choice to place your bet on Grewcock as the top-performing bowler for Sunrisers in the upcoming game.