NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction NORD 57 % Chance of Winning SUN 43 % Bet Now! Northern Diamonds and Sunrisers will meet in the 33rd game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Clifton Park Ground, York and will take place on July 10, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds were fantastic in the last game against Western Storm. They have won four games in a row and look in ecstatic form in the tournament. They have six wins and two losses in the competition. They are placed at the 2nd place with 25 points and a net run rate of 0.199. Northern Diamonds will come in strong in the next game as well.

Sunrisers are the team to beat this season. They have won five games and lost only two in their campaign. Sunrisers are coming from two consecutive wins in their campaign followed by an abandoned game in their last outing. The team is at the 3rd position of the points table. The team has 25 points and a net run rate of 0.279. Sunrisers will now aim at the top position and a win in the following game can boost their chances at it.

Sunrisers’s chance of winning: 43%

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 57%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Northern Diamonds to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Northern Diamonds look in good batting form. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Emma Marlow open for the team. Winfield-Hill and Marlow average at 38.85 & 26.16 respectively in the competition. The side posted the scores of 32, 45, 39, 65 & 13 runs before their first dismissal in their last five games. The pair secured very impressive opening partnerships in most of those games. The opening order is finally comfortable and will be looking to raise a good opening partnership in the next game.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

The surface here will be a balanced one with good help for pacers early on and batting will get easier as the match progresses. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue. The average score is 264.

Weather Report

There is a rain prediction on July 9. The skies will be covered with rainy clouds and the temperature will peak at 21 degrees Celsius.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Sterre Kallis Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Emma Marlow Batter Katherine Fraser Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Following the campaign, Northern Diamonds managed to remain at a good position in the competition. The team will be continuing their rich form in the next game too. The batters look well as they chased the target comfortably in the last game.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Ariana Dowse Batter Florence Miller Batter Esmae MacGregor Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

The Sunrisers boast a very strong bowling order in the competition. They amassed 253 runs in the last game and restricted the Thunder under the target. The batters and bowlers look in top form.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes, Northern Diamonds have managed to win three matches whereas Sunrisers won a single fixture.

Northern Diamonds won- 3

Sunrisers won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds went against Western Storm in the last game. Batting first, Western Storm scored 200/5 in 30 overs, as the game was shortened due to bad weather. Northern Diamonds were to score 199 runs in 29 overs that they did and won the game by 6 wickets. In the bowling order, Abigail Glen was the best bowler with 2 wickets in the game. Rachel Slater and Phoebe Turner also picked a wicket each in the game. Hollie Armitage stole the show with her unbeaten innings of 101 runs off 76 balls in the game. Sterre Kalis also scored 38 runs. Northern Diamonds look in fantastic form and should be able to stir the game in their favour in their next clash against the Sunrisers.

Sunrisers last outing was abandoned before it began due to rain. They went against the Thunder before that. Batting first in the game, Sunrisers posted 253 runs in the game, losing all the wickets in the game. Grace Scrivens scored 51 runs while Joanne Gardner posted 63 runs in the game. Mady Villiers added another 35 runs to the team’s score. The bowlers also did a fantastic job in bundling out the Thunder at 224 runs. Sunrisers won the game by 30 runs (D/L method). Sophie Munro stole the show with 5 wickets to her name. Jodi Grewcock picked 2 wickets in the game.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Top Batters

Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Captain Grace Scrivens is a terrific batter. Scrivens has smashed 318 runs in 7 games at an average of 79.50. She scored 51 runs in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the upcoming clash.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage was facing problems with her form earlier. However, the batter recovered well and found her rhythm. She struck an unbeaten 101 runs in her last outing against Western Storm. With that, she has 386 runs in 8 games at an average of 64.33. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Katie Levick will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. She took 14 wickets in the 7 games of the competition. Levick did not get any wicket in the last game but the bowler will be looking to do well in the next game.

Sophie Munro to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Sophie Munroe has stepped up in her first game of the season. She picked 5 wickets for 25 runs in the last game against Thunder. Munro will be looking to bowl well in the next game as well.