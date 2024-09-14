NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction NORD 57 % Chance of Winning SUN 43 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.773 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers and Northern Diamonds will meet in the 1st semifinals of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will take place at Headingley, Leeds on September 14, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds lost their last group match against South East Stars but managed to hold on to their position to finish in the top 4. The team collected nine wins and four losses in the competition. They finished at the top of the points table with 41 points and a net run rate of 0.097. Northern Diamonds will be up against Sunrisers and a win will seal their place in the finals.

Sunrisers managed to pull up in the standings to finish at the fourth place of the points table. They won their last game against Southern Vipers and were promoted a place up in the top four. They finished with 34 points and a net run rate of -0.122. Sunrisers were fantastic in both the departments in the last game and will take their form into the next fixture.

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 57%

Sunrisers’s chance of winning: 43%

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Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Sunrisers to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

Sunrisers is a very strong team. However, their opening partnership is lacking in the current competition. Sunrisers have Grace Scrivens and Joanne Gardner as their openers. Scrivens and Gardner average at 45.80 & 20.20 respectively in the competition. The team posted scores of 7, 38, 18 & 70 runs before their first dismissal in their last four games. Looking at their form, Sunrisers will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in their next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most fours: Northern Diamonds 1.86 Bet on Dafabet

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

The surface at Headingley offers consistent bounce and true pace, favouring batsman early on. Seam bowlers can exploit the early moisture in the air, while spinners come into play as the match progresses. Despite its larger size, the true bounce of the pitch makes scoring runs relatively easy for batsmen. Considering the nature of the surface, the toss-winner might opt to bowl and chase the target.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain below 19 degree Celsius on the day of the game. It will be a windy day at Chester-le-Street on September 7.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Alice Macleod Batter Florence Miller Batter Abtaha Maqsood Bowler Eva Gray All-rounder Kate Coppack Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers won against the Southern Vipers in the last game. This victory led them to finish in the top four. The team scored 281 runs in the last game and bowled extremely well to win the game by 5 runs.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Phoebe Turner Bowler Sterre Kallis Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Beth Langston All-rounder Katie Levick Bowler Emma Marlow Batter Katherine Fraser Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds are coming from a defeat against South East Stars. The team were certain to enter the play-offs before this fixture. They batted poorly in the last game and were all out for 119 runs in the game. The team will make a return with a win in the next game.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, Northern Diamonds lead the tally by 3-2 against Sunrisers.

Sunrisers won- 2

Northern Diamonds won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds went against South East Stars in the last group game. Batting first in the game, South East Stars scored 275 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the game. Phoebe Turner, Erin Burns and Beth Langston picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Northern Diamonds lost many quick wickets in the game. Phoebe Turner remained unbeaten at 49 runs. Rest of the team bundled out for cheap scores. Northern Diamonds lost the game by 156 runs. However, the team will come in blazing guns in the semi-finals.

Sunrisers clashed against the Southern Vipers in the last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Sunrisers scored 281 runs in the game, losing all their wickets in the process. The top order batted very well in the game. Cordelia Griffith was the top scorer with 55 runs whereas Alice Macleod scored 53 runs in the game. Florence Miller chipped in 41 runs in the game. The rain interrupted the game and the target was set to 94 runs in 10 overs. Southern Vipers scored 88/8 in the game, losing it by 5 runs (D/L Method). Eva Gray picked 2 wickets for the Sunrisers.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers List a Headingley, null Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Sunrisers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.078 Bet Now!

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Top Batters

Alice Macleod to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Alice Macleod is a prominent batter in the team. She has scored 198 runs in 7 games of the competition at an average of 33.00. She smashed 53 runs in the last game. Macleod will be looking to do well in the next game as well.

Emma Marlow to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Emma Marlow is in terrific form in the competition. She has struck 334 runs in 12 games of the competition with an average of 27.83. She knocked 13 runs in the last game. She shall strike hard in the next game.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Top Bowlers

Eva Gray to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Eva Gray is a terrific bowler in the squad. She has taken 10 wickets in 8 games of the competition. She managed to take 2 wickets in her last outing. With her form, she will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Phoebe Turner to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Phoebe Turner will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. She has taken 23 wickets in 13 innings of the competition. She took 2 wickets in her last clash with the South East Stars. Turner will easily give a tough challenge to Sunrisers in the next game.