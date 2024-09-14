NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction
NORD
57%
Chance of Winning
SUN
43%
List a
Headingley
Facts:
- The tally is led by Northern Diamonds by 3-2 in the last five clashes against Sunrisers.
- Sunrisers finished at the 4th place whereas Northern Diamonds finished at the top of the table.
Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning
Northern Diamonds lost their last group match against South East Stars but managed to hold on to their position to finish in the top 4. The team collected nine wins and four losses in the competition. They finished at the top of the points table with 41 points and a net run rate of 0.097. Northern Diamonds will be up against Sunrisers and a win will seal their place in the finals.
Sunrisers managed to pull up in the standings to finish at the fourth place of the points table. They won their last game against Southern Vipers and were promoted a place up in the top four. They finished with 34 points and a net run rate of -0.122. Sunrisers were fantastic in both the departments in the last game and will take their form into the next fixture.
- Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 57%
- Sunrisers’s chance of winning: 43%
Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Betting Tips
Sunrisers to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)
Sunrisers is a very strong team. However, their opening partnership is lacking in the current competition. Sunrisers have Grace Scrivens and Joanne Gardner as their openers. Scrivens and Gardner average at 45.80 & 20.20 respectively in the competition. The team posted scores of 7, 38, 18 & 70 runs before their first dismissal in their last four games. Looking at their form, Sunrisers will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in their next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sunrisers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs
Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs
Most fours: Northern Diamonds
Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction
The surface at Headingley offers consistent bounce and true pace, favouring batsman early on. Seam bowlers can exploit the early moisture in the air, while spinners come into play as the match progresses. Despite its larger size, the true bounce of the pitch makes scoring runs relatively easy for batsmen. Considering the nature of the surface, the toss-winner might opt to bowl and chase the target.
Weather Report
The temperature will remain below 19 degree Celsius on the day of the game. It will be a windy day at Chester-le-Street on September 7.
Sunrisers Players List
Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amara Carr
|
Wicket-keeper
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Jodi Grewcock
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Scrivens (c)
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Batter
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Mady Villiers
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All-rounder
|
Cordelia Griffith
|
Batter
|
Alice Macleod
|
Batter
|
Florence Miller
|
Batter
|
Abtaha Maqsood
|
Bowler
|
Eva Gray
|
All-rounder
|
Kate Coppack
|
Bowler
|
Joane Gardner
|
Batter
Sunrisers Recent Form
Sunrisers won against the Southern Vipers in the last game. This victory led them to finish in the top four. The team scored 281 runs in the last game and bowled extremely well to win the game by 5 runs.
Northern Diamonds Players List
Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Phoebe Turner
|
Bowler
|
Sterre Kallis
|
Batter
|
Rebecca Duckworth
|
Batter
|
Erin Burns
|
All-rounder
|
Beth Langston
|
All-rounder
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
|
Emma Marlow
|
Batter
|
Katherine Fraser
|
Bowler
|
Rachel Slater
|
Bowler
|
Abigail Glen
|
Bowler
Northern Diamonds Recent Form
Northern Diamonds are coming from a defeat against South East Stars. The team were certain to enter the play-offs before this fixture. They batted poorly in the last game and were all out for 119 runs in the game. The team will make a return with a win in the next game.
Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes, Northern Diamonds lead the tally by 3-2 against Sunrisers.
Sunrisers won- 2
Northern Diamonds won- 3
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Betting Odds
Northern Diamonds went against South East Stars in the last group game. Batting first in the game, South East Stars scored 275 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the game. Phoebe Turner, Erin Burns and Beth Langston picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Northern Diamonds lost many quick wickets in the game. Phoebe Turner remained unbeaten at 49 runs. Rest of the team bundled out for cheap scores. Northern Diamonds lost the game by 156 runs. However, the team will come in blazing guns in the semi-finals.
Sunrisers clashed against the Southern Vipers in the last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Sunrisers scored 281 runs in the game, losing all their wickets in the process. The top order batted very well in the game. Cordelia Griffith was the top scorer with 55 runs whereas Alice Macleod scored 53 runs in the game. Florence Miller chipped in 41 runs in the game. The rain interrupted the game and the target was set to 94 runs in 10 overs. Southern Vipers scored 88/8 in the game, losing it by 5 runs (D/L Method). Eva Gray picked 2 wickets for the Sunrisers.
Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers
List a
Headingley, null
Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Top Batters
Alice Macleod to be the top batter for Sunrisers
Alice Macleod is a prominent batter in the team. She has scored 198 runs in 7 games of the competition at an average of 33.00. She smashed 53 runs in the last game. Macleod will be looking to do well in the next game as well.
Emma Marlow to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds
Emma Marlow is in terrific form in the competition. She has struck 334 runs in 12 games of the competition with an average of 27.83. She knocked 13 runs in the last game. She shall strike hard in the next game.
Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Top Bowlers
Eva Gray to be the top bowler for Sunrisers
Eva Gray is a terrific bowler in the squad. She has taken 10 wickets in 8 games of the competition. She managed to take 2 wickets in her last outing. With her form, she will be looking to strike hard in the next game.
Phoebe Turner to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds
Phoebe Turner will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. She has taken 23 wickets in 13 innings of the competition. She took 2 wickets in her last clash with the South East Stars. Turner will easily give a tough challenge to Sunrisers in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Diamonds
Northern Diamonds to win @ 1.76 (Dafabet)
Sunrisers to win @ 2.08 (Dafabet)
Dafabet