NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction NORD 68 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Diamonds and The Blaze will meet in the 13th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough on May 1, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds started their campaign this season with two wins in the competition. However, it did not last long as they lost their recent outing against Southern Vipers. With two wins and a loss, Northern Diamonds are placed 4th in the points table. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of 0.174. The team will now face the Blaze in their next outing.

The Blaze finished second in the table after reaching finals but lost the game in the previous edition of the competition. However, the team is not having the same campaign this season. They have lost all their three outings in the competition. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the standings. They are yet to earn their first set of points in the tournament and possess a net run rate of -2.118.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 32%

Northern Diamonds’ chance of winning: 68%

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Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze Betting Tips

The Blaze to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Blaze lost all three of their games so far. Their batters were not prepared and kept losing wickets in the game. Marie Kelly and Teresa Graves opened for the team in the competition. The duo posted the scores of 4, 0 & 13 for their opening partnership in the two games. The openers are having a terrible time in the competition and were dismissed out pretty cheaply in all the three games. Kelly and Graves average at 3.00 & 7.33 respectively in the competition. Kelly dismissed out at 5 runs in the last game while Graves scored 6 runs in the previous match. Moreover, batting against Northern Diamonds will not be easy in the next game. The Blaze are very likely to lose an early wicket and you should take this tip to win a bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.4 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Northern Diamonds 1.50 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough is a small ground and we have seen large scores being put up at this venue in the past. The wicket is flat, and the ball comes on to the surface nicely. There is some assistance for the fast bowlers on this surface, but spinners have generally struggled here. We have seen big scores being made in this competition and sides batting first have had an advantage. This is a small ground and big scores have been posted here in the past. Thus, the side winning the toss here would opt to bat first upon winning the toss.

Weather Report

The temperature will dip to 12 degree Celsius on the day of the game. There will be rain and may affect the game as well.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Sterre Kallis Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Sophia Turner Bowler Jess Woolston Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds lost their last outing. Their batters did not perform very well in the game. They have a good squad and will be looking to make a return in the next game.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Teresa Graves Batter Daisy Mullan Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Bethany Harmer Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Michaela Kirk Batter

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze lost three games in a row. They lost their last game against Sunrisers. The Blaze bundled out at 87 runs in the game. Majority of the batters dismissed out cheaply in the match.

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

In the only two clashes, the Blaze leads the tally by 2-0.

Northern Diamonds won- 0

The Blaze won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds went against Southern Vipers in the last game. Batting first, Southern Vipers posted the score of 287/9 in the game. ND bowlers were very expensive in the game and paid the ultimate price in the end. Phoebe Turner picked 3 wickets whereas Sophia Turner and Erin Burns picked 2 wickets each. The game was shortened to 30 overs with the target of 233 runs. Northern Diamonds settled for the score of 162/7, losing the game by 70 runs. Lauren Winfield-Hill scored 63 runs while Erin Burns posted 45 runs in the game. The rest of the batters in the game went out very early in the game and were responsible for the loss.

The Blaze went against the Sunrisers in the last game. It was a horrible outing for the Blaze as they bundled out for 87 runs in their innings. Nadine de Klerk was the top scorer from the side with 15 runs to her name. It was a definite loss for the team as Sunrisers chased down the target with 7 wickets and 127 balls to spare.

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze List a North Marine Road Ground, null Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! The Blaze Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.607 Bet Now!

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze Top Batters

Nadine de Klerk to be the top batter for The Blaze

Nadine de Klerk is a terrific batter. She is leading her side with the bat and scored 58 runs in three games. She averages at 19.33 in the competition.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Captain Hollie Armitage has only recently made her senior England debut and also captained England A this winter. She scored 61*, 103 & 6 runs in three games. She averages 85.00 in the competition and shall bat well in the next game.

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Katie Levick will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. Levick displayed her skill in the competition and has picked 6 wickets so far. She will go in as the best bowler in the next game.

Grace Ballinger to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Grace Ballinger will enter as the best bowler from the Blaze. She has picked 4 wickets in three games so far and will go in as the best bowler in the next game.