NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction NORD 72 % Chance of Winning NWT 28 % Bet Now! Northern Diamonds and Thunder will go head to head in the next round of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Roseworth Terrace, Gosforth will host the match on Tuesday, July 11th, with the match scheduled to start at 3 PM IST.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds slipped to the third spot on the table after their recent loss against The Blaze. They have 19 points from seven games, winning four and losing three. Their net run-rate of -0.084 is inferior to that of Central Sparks. Thunder are languishing at the bottom of the table with eight points, courtesy of two draws and two no results. They are the only team to not have won any games in the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy.

Diamonds took a big hit to their net run-rate when they lost to The Blaze by nine wickets. Lauren Winfield-Hill struck 56 off 58 at the top of the order. Bess Heath and Leah Dobson scored 20s but Diamonds kept losing wickets and were eventually bowled out for 185. Katie Levick removed Marie Kelly in the seventh over but they had no answers to an in-form Tammy Beaumont as The Blaze chased down the target in just 24.5 overs.

Thunder's most recent fixture against Southern Vipers ended in a tie, with both sides scoring identical 262/8 off their 50 overs. Bowling first, Thunder's Laura Jackson and Emma Lamb were excellent with two wickets each. Naomi Dattani scored 43 coming at number three before Thunder lost 7 for 168. Eleanor Threlkeld smashed run-a-ball 60 and added 64 runs for the eighth wicket with Tara Norris. Norris blasted an unbeaten 51 off just 27 deliveries to her side to tie the game.

Diamonds have had a significantly better campaign in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy compared to Thunder. They head into this game as favourites, with their chances of winning as follows.

Northern Diamonds chance of winning - 72%

Thunder chance of winning - 28%

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Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Betting Tips

Lauren Winfield-Hill is coming off a superb fifty in the previous game. She has smashed three fifties and a hundred in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy with three fifties. Betting on Winfield-Hill to score over 28.5 runs seems a good bet.

Thunder's Emma Lamb has had scores of 74, 56 and 38 in three of the matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. She missed out in the previous game but remains a good bet to score over 26.5 runs in the match.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Toss Prediction

Northern Diamonds have won the toss in two matches this season, in which they have fielded first once. They have lost three games while batting first and have been victorious thrice when chasing. Thunder have won the toss once where they batted first. The unpredictable weather could favour the team chasing. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

Weather Report

The forecast for Gosforth suggests the weather is likely to be mostly cloudy with a good possibility of showers throughout the day. There's around a 70% chance of precipitation predicted with 90% cloud cover. The temperature should range between 17-20 degree Celsius with wind gusts at 30 km/h.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Northern Diamonds squad:Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield (wk), Chloe Tryon, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Turner, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Yvonne Graves, Emma Marlow, Jessica Woolston, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Sterre Kalis Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicketkeeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-Rounder Bess Heath (wk) Wicketkeeper Phoebe Turner Batter Chloe Tryon All-Rounder Leah Dobson Batter Grace Hall Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds won two games in their first four fixtures, beating Western Storm by 105 runs and Sunrisers by five wickets. They then defeated South East Stars in both clashes by three wickets and seven wickets. Most recently, they lost to The Blaze by nine wickets.

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad: Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb All-Rounder Seren Smale Batter Naomi Dattani Batter Fi Morris All-Rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Deandra Dottin All-Rounder Liberty Heap Batter Danielle Collins Batter Laura Jackson Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder began the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy with back to back losses versus South East Stars and Western Storm. Two of their matches had no results due to the weather. Twice they have managed to tie the match, against Central Sparks and Southern Vipers.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

Northern Diamonds and Thunder have competed against each other four times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Diamonds have dominated the record by winning all four games. In the most recent fixture which took place last year, Diamonds came out on top by six wickets.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds to score over 84.5 runs in the first 15 overs

Northern Diamonds have a strong batting line-up with the likes of Lauren Winfield-Hill, Hollie Armitage and Bess Heath. Winfield-Hill has a strike rate of 101 in the season while Heath has struck at 135. You can back Northern Diamonds to score over 84.5 runs in the first 20 overs.

Thunder to score over 40.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Thunder will rely on Emma Lamb to get them off to a good start while Naomi Dattani and Fi Morris have also shown good form. Lamb and Morris scored runs at a good rate in the recent Charlotte Edwards Cup. You can back Thunder to score over 40.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Top Team Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Northern Diamonds’s best batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been in incredible form with the bat. She occupies the top spot on the batting charts of the RHF Trophy with 392 runs from seven games. She averages 65 at a strike rate of 101, including three fifties and a hundred. Bet on Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds.

Emma Lamb to be Thunder’s best batter

Emma Lamb has been pretty good for Thunder this season. In the RHF Trophy, she has scored 179 runs at an average of 45 while striking at 79. She has smashed two fifties in the competition. Lamb has had a couple of low scores but has the ability to bounce back. Bet on Emma Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Top Team Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Northern Diamonds’ best bowler

Katie Levick is the top wicket-taker for her side in the ongoing competition. She has claimed 13 wickets from seven games at an economy of just 3.80. Her best figures in the tournament read 4 for 36. You can bet on Levick to be Diamonds' top bowler.

Tara Norris to be Thunder’s best bowler

Tara Norris has been pretty good in the ongoing tournament. She has taken seven wickets in the RHF Trophy, with best figures of 4 for 42. You can take a punt on the left arm pacer to be the best bowler for Thunder.