NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction
NORD
54%
Chance of Winning
NWT
46%
List a
Riverside Ground
Facts:
- Northern Diamonds leads the tally by 4-1 in their last five clashes in the format.
- Northern Diamonds finished at the 6th place whereas Thunder were positioned at the 7th place of the points table last season.
Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Chance of Winning
8 teams will compete in the 50 over Domestic Women’s Tournament to be played in England and Wales from April 20th – September 21st 2024 – the teams participating are – The Blaze, Central Sparks, Northern Diamonds, Thunder, SE Stars v Southern Vipers, Western Storm and Sunrisers.
Last season, Northern Diamonds struggled, finishing sixth in the standings with six wins and seven losses. However, they have promising young talents like Grace Hall, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, and Jess Woolston. Success will hinge on the performance of local stars Lauren Winfield-Hill and Katie Levick, who were top performers last season.
Last season, Thunder ended just below Northern Diamonds, winning three games and losing five. Despite their struggles, reaching Finals Day in the Charlotte Edwards Cup has boosted their confidence. Under new coach Read and captain Ellie Threlkeld, they are prioritising performance over progression, aiming to become a formidable team this season.
- Thunder’s chance of winning: 46%
- Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 54%
Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Betting Tips
Northern Diamonds to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)
Northern Diamonds has a good batting order and it has been their strength. However, there was an inconsistency with the form in the last season. In the last three games of their previous year’s campaign, they scored 101, 23 & 4 runs before their 1st dismissal. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kalis opened for the team last season and were very good with the bat. They played twice against Thunder where they managed 58 & 23 runs before their 1st dismissal. Having said that, Northern Diamonds will be expected to bat well in their season opener as well.
Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Toss Prediction
The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is known to favour both batters and bowlers. However, fast bowlers tend to struggle at this venue, unlike other England stadiums. The surface becomes slow and sluggish as the game progresses, allowing the spinners to come into play in the later phase of the game. The average first-inning score at the ground is 163, and the team winning the toss would look to bowl first in the contest. Overall, a thrilling and high-scoring game is expected to take place between the two formidable line-ups.
Weather Report
The day will be a cloudy day on the 20th April. The temperature will hover around 8 degree Celsius.
Northern Diamonds Players List
Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston
Predicted Playing XI
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Lauren Winfield-Hill
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Wicket-keeper
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Hollie Armitage (c)
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All-rounder
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Sterre Kallis
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Batter
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Emma Marlow
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All-rounder
|
Erin Burns
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All-rounder
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Phoebe Turner
|
Bowler
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Katie Levick
|
Bowler
|
Rebecca Duckworth
|
Batter
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Sophia Turner
|
Bowler
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Jess Woolston
|
Bowler
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Grace Hall
|
Bowler
Northern Diamonds Recent Form
Following the campaign, experienced players like Jenny Gunn and Linsey Smith departed, making room for homegrown youngsters to step up and take on more prominent roles. They still have a strong line-up and will be expected to play well in the first game of the season.
Thunder Players List
Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Eleanor Threlkeld (c)
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Wicket-keeper
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Siren Smale
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Batter
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Liberty Heap
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All-rounder
|
Fi Morris
|
All-rounder
|
Naomi Dattani
|
All-rounder
|
Emma Lamb
|
Batter
|
Sophie Ecclestone
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All-rounder
|
Olivia Bell
|
Bowler
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Phoebe Graham
|
Bowler
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Tara Norris
|
Bowler
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Danelle Collins
|
Batter
Thunder Recent Form
Thunder has faced challenges in this competition, winning just nine out of 34 matches over four seasons. However, their emerging squad has shown signs of improvement and progress during this period.
Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes, Northern Diamonds lead the tally by 4-1.
Northern Diamonds won- 4
Thunder won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Betting Odds
Experienced Australian all-rounder Erin Burns has secured an overseas deal until the start of The Hundred in July, while fast bowler Sophia Turner has made her move across the Pennines permanent after a successful loan stint last September. Director of cricket James Carr left this winter. Captain Hollie Armitage recently earned her senior England debut and led England A this winter. Her batting prowess at the top order and handy leg-spin will be crucial, as she is highly regarded as one of the top captains in the circuit.
Chris Read, former England men’s wicketkeeper, takes over from Paul Shaw as head coach. Australian top-order batters Katie Mack and Georgia Voll will handle overseas duties throughout the competition. Mack begins and ends the campaign, while Voll, who also offers handy off-spin, features in four middle games. The Thunder will be aiming for a better position this season. They have Ecclestone and Emma Lamb who took an early exit in the game.
Northern Diamonds vs Thunder
List a
Riverside Ground, null
Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Top Batters
Ellie Threlkeld to be the top batter for Thunder
Ellie Threlkeld is an excellent batter and was given the captain’s cap this season. She was the top scorer of the side in the previous season with 287 runs in 11 games at an average of 41.00. She will be expected to bat well in the next game too.
Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds
Captain Hollie Armitage has only recently made her senior England debut and also captained England A this winter. Her top-order runs will be key, while she should chip in with her handy leg-spinners. She was the one of the top scorers of the team with 384 runs in 13 innings and averaged at 32.00 in the previous season.
Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Top Bowlers
Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds
Katie Levick will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. She took 24 wickets in 13 innings of the competition. Levick will easy give a tough challenge to the Thunders in the next game.
Olivia Bell to be the top bowler for Thunder
Olivia Bell broke through to senior cricket in stunning fashion last season, claiming 25 wickets in 11 regional appearances, including 14 in four in this competition. She is an excellent bowler and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Diamonds
Thunder to win @ 2.15 (Parimatch)
Northern Diamonds to win @ 1.70 (Parimatch)
Parimatch