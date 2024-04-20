NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction NORD 54 % Chance of Winning NWT 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Diamonds and Thunder will meet in the 1st game of the brand new season of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street and will take place on April 20, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Chance of Winning

8 teams will compete in the 50 over Domestic Women’s Tournament to be played in England and Wales from April 20th – September 21st 2024 – the teams participating are – The Blaze, Central Sparks, Northern Diamonds, Thunder, SE Stars v Southern Vipers, Western Storm and Sunrisers.

Last season, Northern Diamonds struggled, finishing sixth in the standings with six wins and seven losses. However, they have promising young talents like Grace Hall, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, and Jess Woolston. Success will hinge on the performance of local stars Lauren Winfield-Hill and Katie Levick, who were top performers last season.

Last season, Thunder ended just below Northern Diamonds, winning three games and losing five. Despite their struggles, reaching Finals Day in the Charlotte Edwards Cup has boosted their confidence. Under new coach Read and captain Ellie Threlkeld, they are prioritising performance over progression, aiming to become a formidable team this season.

Thunder’s chance of winning: 46%

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 54%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Betting Tips

Northern Diamonds to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Northern Diamonds has a good batting order and it has been their strength. However, there was an inconsistency with the form in the last season. In the last three games of their previous year’s campaign, they scored 101, 23 & 4 runs before their 1st dismissal. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kalis opened for the team last season and were very good with the bat. They played twice against Thunder where they managed 58 & 23 runs before their 1st dismissal. Having said that, Northern Diamonds will be expected to bat well in their season opener as well.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Toss Prediction

The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is known to favour both batters and bowlers. However, fast bowlers tend to struggle at this venue, unlike other England stadiums. The surface becomes slow and sluggish as the game progresses, allowing the spinners to come into play in the later phase of the game. The average first-inning score at the ground is 163, and the team winning the toss would look to bowl first in the contest. Overall, a thrilling and high-scoring game is expected to take place between the two formidable line-ups.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on the 20th April. The temperature will hover around 8 degree Celsius.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Sterre Kallis Batter Emma Marlow All-rounder Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Rebecca Duckworth Batter Sophia Turner Bowler Jess Woolston Bowler Grace Hall Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Following the campaign, experienced players like Jenny Gunn and Linsey Smith departed, making room for homegrown youngsters to step up and take on more prominent roles. They still have a strong line-up and will be expected to play well in the first game of the season.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Siren Smale Batter Liberty Heap All-rounder Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Olivia Bell Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Danelle Collins Batter

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder has faced challenges in this competition, winning just nine out of 34 matches over four seasons. However, their emerging squad has shown signs of improvement and progress during this period.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, Northern Diamonds lead the tally by 4-1.

Northern Diamonds won- 4

Thunder won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Betting Odds

Experienced Australian all-rounder Erin Burns has secured an overseas deal until the start of The Hundred in July, while fast bowler Sophia Turner has made her move across the Pennines permanent after a successful loan stint last September. Director of cricket James Carr left this winter. Captain Hollie Armitage recently earned her senior England debut and led England A this winter. Her batting prowess at the top order and handy leg-spin will be crucial, as she is highly regarded as one of the top captains in the circuit.

Chris Read, former England men’s wicketkeeper, takes over from Paul Shaw as head coach. Australian top-order batters Katie Mack and Georgia Voll will handle overseas duties throughout the competition. Mack begins and ends the campaign, while Voll, who also offers handy off-spin, features in four middle games. The Thunder will be aiming for a better position this season. They have Ecclestone and Emma Lamb who took an early exit in the game.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder List a Riverside Ground, null Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! North West Thunder Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now!

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Top Batters

Ellie Threlkeld to be the top batter for Thunder

Ellie Threlkeld is an excellent batter and was given the captain’s cap this season. She was the top scorer of the side in the previous season with 287 runs in 11 games at an average of 41.00. She will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Captain Hollie Armitage has only recently made her senior England debut and also captained England A this winter. Her top-order runs will be key, while she should chip in with her handy leg-spinners. She was the one of the top scorers of the team with 384 runs in 13 innings and averaged at 32.00 in the previous season.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Katie Levick will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. She took 24 wickets in 13 innings of the competition. Levick will easy give a tough challenge to the Thunders in the next game.

Olivia Bell to be the top bowler for Thunder

Olivia Bell broke through to senior cricket in stunning fashion last season, claiming 25 wickets in 11 regional appearances, including 14 in four in this competition. She is an excellent bowler and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.