Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Match Prediction

After claiming their maiden Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in a thrilling final at the Lord’s, Northern Diamonds will begin their title defence against Western Storm. Storm, who finished fourth in the eight-team table last season, would like to start off on a strong note on Saturday against the defending champions when they clash on April 22, 2023 at 10.30 AM BST at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds.

Bet on Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

As far as predictions go, things are looking well for Northern Diamonds as the holders have a stable squad which will not disturbed the overlapping international calendar. They have been hit by departures of key players including last year’s top wicket taker Linsey Smith and will have to bank on their academy strength once again. Storm, meanwhile, have been low-key with their signings as they focused on retaining England captain Heather Knight, Fran Wilson and skipper Sophie Luff. They have also rewarded young players like Sophia Smale, Luren Filer and Niamh Holland with professional contracts. Storm don’t seem to be too ambitious, but neither were they slacking off when it came to keeping their core together.

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

It is a rather tricky one for Melbet to assign odds on. Western Storm have won the last time they played in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy against Thunder. They will need to manufacture big moments against a tenacious side like Northern Diamonds in order to tilt the game in their favour. Even though Northern Diamonds are the champions, the oddmaker has marked their win at a yield of 1.6 as compared to Western Storm’s odds of 2.25.

ND’s implied probability of winning 62%

WS’ implied probability of winning 38%

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Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Betting Tips

Diamonds might only have Lauren Winfield-Hill as their top-billed player and none of their team players are centrally contracted. It could be seen as an outright negative, but the overlapping schedules with international matches will act in their favour as they will have a stable squad throughout the tournament. Last year’s top run-getters Winfield-Hill and Hollie Armitage will also be raring to go at the bowlers. Young left-arm spinner Sophia Smale could also prove to be the key for Storm if conditions allow for spin to prosper.

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Match Toss Prediction

Toss is not a massive factor at the Headingley Ground in Leeds but for chasing teams have fared better in the last four women’s domestic 50-over matches played at the venue. Thrice, teams batting second have won which might prompt captains to bowl first.

Weather Report

The overcast conditions at Leeds are good for swing bowling, but the rain prediction on Saturday will be a big worry for the teams. The game plan for them will be to score more and quickly if there are showers.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Abi Glen, Yvonne Graves, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jessica Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (WK) Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage (C) Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Sterre Kalis Batter Phoebe Turner Batter Bess Heath Batter Leah Dobson All-rounder Emma Marlow Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Northern Diamonds Team Form

Despite finishing second in the table behind Southern Vipers at the end of the league stage, Diamonds were the best team in last year’s edition with seven wins from eight matches, including the final. Besides an abandoned match against South East Stars, Diamonds bagged big wins to earn a deserved place in the final last year. They will look to continue the same form this season.

Western Storm Player List

Sophie Luff, Emma Corney, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Niamh Holland, Heather Knight, Claire Nicholas, Lauren Parfitt, Mollie Robbins, Chloe Skelton, Sophia Smale, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Corney Batter Alex Griffiths Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batter Fran Wilson Batter Heather Knight Batter Natasha Wraith (WK) Wicket-keeper Danielle Gibson All-rounder Niamh Holland All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Lauren Filer Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Team Form

Despite starting their campaign with a big 75-run win over Lightning (Now called The Blaze), Storm had a bumpy road ahead as they lost to Central Sparks in the next match. While they recovered with a three-wicket win over Sunrisers, they went three games without a win, which badly dented their playoffs chances. They finished fourth, with three wins and as many losses and one abandoned match. Their tally of 15 points was 11 less than third-placed South East Stars.

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Head-To-Head

Diamonds and Storm have clashed twice in the last two seasons which Diamonds winning both the matches. Both of the wins were massive as it was a seven-wicket win in 2021 and a 104-run victory last season in the league stage. Storm will have to come out all guns blazing to break the streak on Saturday.

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Betting Odds

With Headingley set to be a tricky surface to navigate for batter, expect the team batting first to put up a total between 200-250. Diamonds have proved themselves to be capable team defending or chasing as they have won all but one game from last season, it is safe that they will come close if not record an authoritative win.

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Best Batters

Hollie Armitage to be ND’s top batter (Melbet)

Diamonds’ skipper Hollie Armitage was among the leading run-getters in the 2022 edition with 343 runs from seven matches at an average of 68.6. She also scored the edition’s top score with an unbeaten 131 which came against Storm in the league match.

Sophie Luff to be WS’ top batter (Melbet)

Storm captain Sophie Luff has been the backbone in the middle-order with consistent performances last season. The 29-year old was the top run-getter for her side last season with 268 runs from six matches at an average of 53.6 which included an unbeaten hundred and a fifty.

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Best Bowlers

Hollie Armitage to be ND’s top bowler (Melbet)

Diamonds’ skipper Hollie Armitage was not only among the leading run-getters last season but did supremely well with the ball scalping 11 wickets at an average 15.27 including two crucial wickets to turn the final in her team’s favour. She will be looking forward carry that form in to the new season.

Sophie Smale to be WS’ top bowler (Melbet)

Teenage spin sensation Sophie Smale has been in excellent form having guided Oval Invincibles to the The Hundred title. The left-arm spinner’s performances also gained her a spot in the inaugural Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. With the Georgia Hennessy parting ways with the team, there will be a responsibility on Smale’s shoulders this season.