NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction NORD 61 % Chance of Winning WES 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.602 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Diamonds and Western Storm will meet in the 6th game of the brand new season of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Headingley, Leeds and will take place on April 24, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

All the teams have finished playing a game in the tournament and revealed a slight indication of their current form.

Northern Diamonds struggled in the previous season. However, the team began their this year’s campaign with a win against Thunder. They are currently placed at the 2nd place of the points table with a win. They have 5 points and a net run rate of 1.512. Northern Diamonds delivered a very strong performance in the batting area and will be looking to continue the same against Western Storm.

On the other hand, Western Storm did not improve from their disheartening last season where they finished at the bottom. They began this season with a defeat again. The team played against Sunrisers but lacked majorly in their batting department which ultimately led to their defeat. The team is placed at the 6th place with no points and a net run rate of -1.166.

Western Storm’s chance of winning: 39%

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 61%

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Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Betting Tips

Northern Diamonds to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Northern Diamonds has a good batting order and it has been their strength. However, there was an inconsistency with the form in the last season. In the last three games of their previous year’s campaign, they scored 101, 23 & 4 runs before their 1st dismissal. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kalis opened for the team last season and were very good with the bat. The pair delivered a smashing performance in the first game of this season as well. They scored 59 runs for the opening partnership before Kallis lost her wicket at 28. Winfield-Hill went to post an unbeaten 69 in the game. In their last outing against Western Storm, they managed 101 runs before their 1st dismissal. Having said that, Northern Diamonds will be expected to bat well in their season opener as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Diamond’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Western Storm’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Northern Diamond 1.58 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

The pitch at Headingley in Leeds is a surface that is expected to help the batters. The pacers might get some help in the early stages of the clash. However, the clash could very well be dominated by the batters. Opting to bowl first and chasing the target could be an optimal decision.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day in Leeds on April 24. The temperature will remain under 10 degree Celsius. The skies will be cloudy with light showers.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Sterre Kallis Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Sophia Turner Bowler Jess Woolston Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Following the campaign, experienced players like Jenny Gunn and Linsey Smith departed, making room for homegrown youngsters to step up and take on more prominent roles. The team performed very well considering their first game of the season. They will be looking to win the next game too.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Katie Jones Batter Niamh Holland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm has faced challenges in this competition. They had a poor season last year and did not have the best of starts in the current season as well. They lost their first game 8 wickets.

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes, Northern Diamonds have managed to win all the games.

Northern Diamonds won- 4

Western Storm won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Betting Odds

There were several new players in the squad. It worked out for the team as they won their first game of the competition against Thunder. In the game, Thunder went in to bat first upon losing the toss. They scored 165 runs in the game. Katie Levick was the best bowler from ND as she picked 4 wickets in the game. Abigail Glen took 2 wickets too. Northern Diamonds were too comfortable chasing the target and won the game by 9 wickets. Lauren Winfield-Hill scored an unbeaten 69 whereas Hollie Armitage also remained unbeaten at 61 runs.

Western Storm did not have the best batting innings in the previous game as they faced Sunrisers in the last game. Western Storm scored 114 runs while losing all their wickets in 30.4 overs. Natasha Wraith was the top scorer with 42 runs in the game. Fran Wilson scored 18 runs while Sophia Smale knocked 16. The rest of the team were dismissed under 10 runs in the game. It was a low target and Sunrisers comfortably chased it down to win the game by 8 wickets.

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm List a Headingley, null Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Western Storm Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.275 Bet Now!

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Top Batters

Natasha Wraith to be the top batter for Western Storm

Natasha Wraith was the best batter in the last game. She scored 42 runs in the game and will be expected to strike again in the next game.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Captain Hollie Armitage has only recently made her senior England debut and also captained England A this winter. She scored an unbeaten 61 runs in the first game. She will come in strong in the next game too.

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Katie Levick will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. She took 24 wickets in 13 innings of the competition. Levick displayed her skill in the first game by picking 4 wickets in the game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington picked a single wicket in the last game. She will lead the bowling order with her deliveries.