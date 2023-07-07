SES (South East Stars) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction
SES
55%
Chance of Winning
CENS
45%
List a
Woodbridge Road
Facts
- South East Stars' Georgia Davis has 14 wickets in six matches in the ongoing tournament at an economy of 3.43.
- Paige Scholfield is the second leading run-scorer in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy with 303 runs in five innings.
South East Stars vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning
South East Stars and Central Sparks are neck and neck in the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, being on equal 15 points from six games. South East Stars have won three games and have a net run-rate of 0.732. Central Sparks have won three games and played one tie, with their net run-rate reading 0.072. Stars are placed third on the table courtesy of their superior net run-rate.
South East Stars are coming off back to back defeats, most recently against Northern Diamonds by seven wickets on Sunday. Playing without several of their top players, it was going to be an uphill task for them. Their batting unit crumbled, losing 6 for 91 before Chloe Hill and Bethan Miles added 81 runs. Hill scored 68 to help her side get 205. But the bowling attack was largely ineffective as Diamonds chased down the target in 33 overs.
Central Sparks have won their last two games, most recently defeating Thunder by 29 runs at Worcester. Two of their dependable stars Eve Jones and Erin Burns failed on the day but Abigail Freeborn (67) and Ami Campbell (68) stepped up. Their pair added a crucial 139-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Their fifties helped the team get 233 in 50 overs. Katie George then picked three wickets while Georgia Davis and Bethan Ellis bagged two each as they bowled out Thunder for 204.
These two sides are in a similar state on the points table and have well-matched squads. Their chances of winning this match are as follows.
- South East Stars chance of winning - 55%
- Central Sparks chance of winning - 45%
South East Stars vs Central Sparks Betting Tips
South East Stars' Paige Scholfield has been glorious in the tournament, scoring two centuries. She returns to the side after representing the England A side. You can bet on Scholfield to score over 24.5 runs in the match.
The Central Sparks captain Eve Jones has scored three fifties in six innings in the ongoing competition. She's averaging 55 in the tournament and it would be a good option to bet on Jones scoring over 24.5 runs in the match.
South East Stars vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction
South East Stars have batted first on five occasions this tournament, winning three games and losing their last two. Central Sparks have won the toss once in the ongoing competition, where they opted to field first. In three chasing attempts, they have won twice. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this game.
Weather Report
The forecast for Guildford, Surrey suggests the weather will be breezy in the morning and pleasantly warm in the afternoon. There's a less than 5% chance of rain with the temperature hovering between 22-26 degree Celsius.
South East Stars Player List
South East Stars squad:Bryony Smith (c), Kira Chathli (wk), Aylish Cranstone, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Chloe Hill
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kira Chathli
|
Wicketkeeper
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Alexa Stonehouse
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Batter
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Bryony Smith (c)
|
All-Rounder
|
Phoebe Franklin
|
All-Rounder
|
Paige Scholfield
|
Batter
|
Alice Davidson-Richards
|
All-Rounder
|
Tash Farrant
|
All-Rounder
|
Ryana Macdonald-Gay
|
Bowler
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Claudie Cooper
|
Bowler
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Danielle Gregory
|
Bowler
|
Bethan Miles
|
Bowler
South East Stars Recent Form
South East Stars began the RHF Trophy with a comprehensive 131-run victory over Thunder but then lost by a huge margin of 158 runs against Southern Vipers. Stars made a strong comeback to smash Western Storm and Sunrisers by heavy margins. In their last couple of games, however, they have lost to Northern Diamonds twice.
Central Sparks Player List
Central Sparks squad: Eve Jones (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Ami Campbell, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Eve Jones (c)
|
All-Rounder
|
Abigail Freeborn †
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Bethan Ellis
|
Batter
|
Erin Burns
|
All-Rounder
|
Ami Campbell
|
Batter
|
Davina Perrin
|
Batter
|
Katie George
|
All-Rounder
|
Emily Arlott
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Baker
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Davis
|
Bowler
|
Grace Potts
|
Bowler
Central Sparks Recent Form
Central Sparks lost two of their first three games of the season against The Blaze and Southern Vipers while winning versus Northern Diamonds. Their fourth game of the competition against Thunder ended in a tie. Sparks then defeated Vipers in the return fixture by six wickets before beating Thunder by 29 runs.
South East Stars vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record
These two teams have played against each other twice in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Central Sparks claimed their match in 2021 by 115 runs while South East Stars came out on top by 59 runs in 2022.
South East Stars vs Central Sparks Betting Odds
Central Sparks to score over 62.5 runs in the first 15 overs
Central Sparks have Eve Jones, Bethan Ellis, Abigail Freeborn and Erin Burns in the top four. Freeborn scored a fifty in the previous game while Jones and Burns have been in solid form in recent times. Sparks scoring over 62.5 runs in the first 15 overs could be a good bet.
South East Stars to hit most fours in the match
South East Stars are without Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley but despite that they have a strong batting line-up. They have Bryony Smith, Phoebe Franklin, Paige Scholfield, Alice Davidson-Richards and Tash Farrant. Bet on Stars to hit most fours in this match.
South East Stars vs Central Sparks Top Team Batter
Paige Scholfield to be South East Stars’s best batter
Paige Scholfield has been in incredible form this year for Stars. She has scored 303 runs in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy at a strike rate of 104. She has smashed two centuries in five innings with high score of 134*. Scholfield is a good bet to be the top batter for South East Stars.
Erin Burns to be Central Sparks’s best batter
Erin Burns missed out in the previous game but has been in pretty good form. In the recent Charlotte Edwards Cup, she made 185 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 141. Burns bats in the middle order and that shields her from new ball movement. You can back Burns to be the top batter for Central Sparks.
South East Stars vs Central Sparks Top Team Bowlers
Bryony Smith to be South East Stars’ best bowler
Bryony Smith will be back in the side after her time with England A. She has taken six wickets from five games in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy at an economy of 4.53. Her best figures in the tournament read 3 for 13. You can back Smith to be South East Stars' top bowler.
Georgia Davis to be Central Sparks’s best bowler
Georgia Davis is the leading wicket-taker for Sparks in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. She has picked 14 wickets from just six games at an economy of 3.43 and best figures of 4/19. In the Charlotte Edwards Cup, she had taken eight wickets. Bet on Davis to be the best bowler for Central Sparks.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: South East Stars
South East Stars will have their stars back for this game, and that makes their side stronger on paper. Their middle order is significantly better than that of Central Sparks and it could be the difference. Both the sides have pretty decent bowling attacks. We predict South East Stars to win this clash.
- South East Stars to win - 1.89 (Parimatch)
- Central Sparks to win - 1.78 (Parimatch)