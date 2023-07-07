SES (South East Stars) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction SES 55 % Chance of Winning CENS 45 % Bet Now! It will be Central Sparks and South East Stars taking on each other in their next match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The two teams will clash at Woodbridge Road in Guildford on Friday, July 7. The contest is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

South East Stars and Central Sparks are neck and neck in the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, being on equal 15 points from six games. South East Stars have won three games and have a net run-rate of 0.732. Central Sparks have won three games and played one tie, with their net run-rate reading 0.072. Stars are placed third on the table courtesy of their superior net run-rate.

South East Stars are coming off back to back defeats, most recently against Northern Diamonds by seven wickets on Sunday. Playing without several of their top players, it was going to be an uphill task for them. Their batting unit crumbled, losing 6 for 91 before Chloe Hill and Bethan Miles added 81 runs. Hill scored 68 to help her side get 205. But the bowling attack was largely ineffective as Diamonds chased down the target in 33 overs.

Central Sparks have won their last two games, most recently defeating Thunder by 29 runs at Worcester. Two of their dependable stars Eve Jones and Erin Burns failed on the day but Abigail Freeborn (67) and Ami Campbell (68) stepped up. Their pair added a crucial 139-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Their fifties helped the team get 233 in 50 overs. Katie George then picked three wickets while Georgia Davis and Bethan Ellis bagged two each as they bowled out Thunder for 204.

These two sides are in a similar state on the points table and have well-matched squads. Their chances of winning this match are as follows.

South East Stars chance of winning - 55%

Central Sparks chance of winning - 45%

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South East Stars vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

South East Stars' Paige Scholfield has been glorious in the tournament, scoring two centuries. She returns to the side after representing the England A side. You can bet on Scholfield to score over 24.5 runs in the match.

The Central Sparks captain Eve Jones has scored three fifties in six innings in the ongoing competition. She's averaging 55 in the tournament and it would be a good option to bet on Jones scoring over 24.5 runs in the match.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

South East Stars have batted first on five occasions this tournament, winning three games and losing their last two. Central Sparks have won the toss once in the ongoing competition, where they opted to field first. In three chasing attempts, they have won twice. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this game.

Weather Report

The forecast for Guildford, Surrey suggests the weather will be breezy in the morning and pleasantly warm in the afternoon. There's a less than 5% chance of rain with the temperature hovering between 22-26 degree Celsius.

South East Stars Player List

South East Stars squad:Bryony Smith (c), Kira Chathli (wk), Aylish Cranstone, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Chloe Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Chathli Wicketkeeper Alexa Stonehouse Batter Bryony Smith (c) All-Rounder Phoebe Franklin All-Rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-Rounder Tash Farrant All-Rounder Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Bethan Miles Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars began the RHF Trophy with a comprehensive 131-run victory over Thunder but then lost by a huge margin of 158 runs against Southern Vipers. Stars made a strong comeback to smash Western Storm and Sunrisers by heavy margins. In their last couple of games, however, they have lost to Northern Diamonds twice.

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad: Eve Jones (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Ami Campbell, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones (c) All-Rounder Abigail Freeborn † Wicketkeeper Bethan Ellis Batter Erin Burns All-Rounder Ami Campbell Batter Davina Perrin Batter Katie George All-Rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks lost two of their first three games of the season against The Blaze and Southern Vipers while winning versus Northern Diamonds. Their fourth game of the competition against Thunder ended in a tie. Sparks then defeated Vipers in the return fixture by six wickets before beating Thunder by 29 runs.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have played against each other twice in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Central Sparks claimed their match in 2021 by 115 runs while South East Stars came out on top by 59 runs in 2022.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Central Sparks to score over 62.5 runs in the first 15 overs

Central Sparks have Eve Jones, Bethan Ellis, Abigail Freeborn and Erin Burns in the top four. Freeborn scored a fifty in the previous game while Jones and Burns have been in solid form in recent times. Sparks scoring over 62.5 runs in the first 15 overs could be a good bet.

South East Stars to hit most fours in the match

South East Stars are without Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley but despite that they have a strong batting line-up. They have Bryony Smith, Phoebe Franklin, Paige Scholfield, Alice Davidson-Richards and Tash Farrant. Bet on Stars to hit most fours in this match.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Top Team Batter

Paige Scholfield to be South East Stars’s best batter

Paige Scholfield has been in incredible form this year for Stars. She has scored 303 runs in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy at a strike rate of 104. She has smashed two centuries in five innings with high score of 134*. Scholfield is a good bet to be the top batter for South East Stars.

Erin Burns to be Central Sparks’s best batter

Erin Burns missed out in the previous game but has been in pretty good form. In the recent Charlotte Edwards Cup, she made 185 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 141. Burns bats in the middle order and that shields her from new ball movement. You can back Burns to be the top batter for Central Sparks.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Top Team Bowlers

Bryony Smith to be South East Stars’ best bowler

Bryony Smith will be back in the side after her time with England A. She has taken six wickets from five games in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy at an economy of 4.53. Her best figures in the tournament read 3 for 13. You can back Smith to be South East Stars' top bowler.

Georgia Davis to be Central Sparks’s best bowler

Georgia Davis is the leading wicket-taker for Sparks in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. She has picked 14 wickets from just six games at an economy of 3.43 and best figures of 4/19. In the Charlotte Edwards Cup, she had taken eight wickets. Bet on Davis to be the best bowler for Central Sparks.