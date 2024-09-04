SES (South East Stars) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction CENS 45 % Chance of Winning SES 55 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.737 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South East Stars and Central Sparks will meet in the 51st game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will take place at Moseley Cricket Club Ground on September 4, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

South East Stars are holding strong in the competition. They are coming after a win here against Western Storm. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table with seven wins and five losses. The team has 31 points and a net run rate of -0.039. South East Stars have a strong squad and will be looking to finish higher in the standings with a few games left.

Last season, Central Sparks ended in the middle of the points table. Their team has fallen down in standings in the current season of the competition. The team has four wins and seven losses in the competition. The team has 21 points and a net run rate of -0.401. Central Sparks are coming from two consecutive wins in the competition and will be looking to sustain their form in the remainder of their group matches.

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 45%

South East Stars’s chance of winning: 55%

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South East Stars vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

South East Stars to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

South East Stars have been experimenting with their opening order this season. South East Stars have Chloe Hill and Bryony Smith opening for them in the competition. Hill and Smith average at 23.82 & 36.54 respectively in the tournament. The team scored 34, 14, 11, 13 & 15 runs before their first dismissal in their last five games. The team looks in terrible form and should lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South East Stars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Central Sparks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most fours: South East Stars 1.90 Bet on Dafabet

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Moseley Cricket Club Ground in Solihull is expected to favour batters while providing some assistance to the spinners. The skippers winning the toss shall choose to bat first here.

Weather Report

The weather is going to be suitable for a game of cricket on September 4. The skies will be clear and the temperature will remain below 17 degrees Celsius.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Kalea Moore All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Aylish Cranstone Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly-Corteen-Coleman Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars won against Western Storm in the last game. It was a high scoring game. The team excelled in both the departments and won the game by 5 wickets.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Ami Campbell Batter Davina Perrin Batter Charis Pavely Bowler Emily Arlott Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks are coming from a win against Southern Vipers in their last outing. The team did very well in their bowling order and will be looking to keep up the winning momentum.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

The tally is led by South East Stars by 3-2 in the last five clashes against Central Sparks.

South East Stars won- 3

Central Sparks won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

South East Stars and Western Storm clashed against each other in the last game of the competition. Western Storm scored 282/8 in the game batting first. Bryony Smith and Kalea Moore picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, South East stars posted 283 runs in the game for the loss of 5 wickets in the game, winning it by 5 wickets. Kira Chathli scored an unbeaten 86 runs whereas Ryana MacDonald-Gay knocked an unbeaten 51 runs in the game. Paige Scholfield posted 49 runs in the game. The team was excellent in the last game and will come in confident in the next game.

Central Sparks went against the Southern Vipers in the last game. Southern Vipers scored 183/10 in the game. Charis Pavely and Emily Arlott picked 4 wickets each in the match. The team was impeccable in the bowling order. Chasing the target, Central Sparks scored 184/3 in the game, winning it by 7 wickets. Eve Jones scored 54 runs while Ami Campbell knocked 48 runs in the game. Katie George remained unbeaten at 38 runs.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks List a Moseley Cricket Club Ground, null Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.98 Bet Now! South East Stars Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.737 Bet Now!

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Kira Chathli to be the top batter for South East Stars

Kira Chathli is currently the best batter from South East Stars. The batter has scored 140 runs in 2 games of the competition. She has struck 54 & 86* runs in the two games. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Eve Jones to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Eve Jones is the top scorer of the team. She has scored 483 runs in 12 games of the competition. She averages at 48.30 in the current competition. She scored 54 runs in the last game of the tournament. Eve Jones will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Ryana MacDonald-Gay is the top wicket-taker of the team. She has taken 21 wickets in 9 games of the competition. She will come in as the best bowler from South East Stars.

Charis Pavely to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Charis Pavely has been impeccable in the bowling order of the team. Pavely has taken 8 wickets in 4 games of the competition so far. She picked 4 wickets in her last outing. That said, she will come in as the best bowler from the side in the next game.