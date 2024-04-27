SES (South East Stars) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction SES 65 % Chance of Winning CENS 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.406 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South East Stars and Central Sparks will meet in the 9th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham and will take place on April 27, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

South East Stars finished 3rd in the previous season of the competition. Coming into this competition, South East Stars registered two wins in a row. They won their last game against the Blaze and earned another set of points in the tournament. With two wins, they are placed at the top of the table. They have 9 points and a net run rate of 1.503. They will be confident going into the next game.

Last season, Central Sparks ended in the middle of the points table in the previous season. They have changed a few things this season and began their season on a high note this year. They won the first game against the Blaze but that did not last long as they lost their next game against Southern Vipers. With that, they occupy the 5th place with 5 points with a net run rate of 0.383.

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 35%

South East Stars’s chance of winning: 65%

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South East Stars vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

South East Stars to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

South East Stars are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. Tash Farrant, predominantly a bowler, opened alongside Bryony Smith in the first game and raised an opening partnership of 165 runs in the game. The duo scored 82 runs for the first wicket in the next game against the Blaze. This has to be one of the best opening duos in the competition so far. Smith knocked 34 runs while Farrant scored an unbeaten 68 runs in the game. Smith is a terrific choice for the opening position and will be expected to carry on the same form in the next game.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

The track at the Kent County Cricket Ground is a batting pitch where batters will get to showcase their abilities. Pacers can come in handy in this match, with this track offering some good pace to the bowlers. Teams generally go for a chase here, with the average first innings score being 248.

Weather Report

There is rain predicted on the day of the game. The temperature will revolve around 11 degree Celsius during the game. There is a high chance for the game to be abandoned.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Aylish Cranstone Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Bethan Miles Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars won two games in a row. In their last game, they bowled pretty well and knocked out the Blaze at 126 runs. The team is talented in batting and bowling order and will be expected to perform well in the next game too.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Ami Campbell Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Issy Wong Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks began their campaign with a win but lost the next game against Southern Vipers. They batted very poorly in the last game and will have to try very hard in the next game.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes, the tally is tied at 2-2.

South East Stars won- 2

Central Sparks won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

South East Stars went against the Blaze in the last game. The Blaze batted first in the game and scored 126, losing all the wickets in the process. Ryana MacDonald-Gay picked 5 wickets in the game while Phoebe Franklin and Alice Davidson Richards picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing was extremely easy as Tash Farrant smashed an unbeaten 68 while Bryony Smith scored 34 runs in the game.

Central Sparks went against the Southern Vipers in the last game. Central Sparks scored 172 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Katie George scored 52 runs while Ria Fackrell knocked 39 runs in the game. It was a low score where Southern Vipers surpassed the target with 7 wickets in hand. The bowlers could not do much in the game. George, Fackrell and Issy Wong picked a wicket each in the game.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks List a Kent County Cricket Ground, null South East Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.842 Bet Now!

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Tash Farrant to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Tash Farrant, mainly a bowler, opened for the team in the competition. She scored 94 & 68* runs in the two games. She has 162 runs in 2 games at an average of 162.00. She will go in as the best batter in the next game.

Katie George to be the top batter for South East Stars

Katie George is a phenomenal batter. She has scored 84 runs in 2 games at an average of 42.00. She scored 52 runs in the last game.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Ryana MacDonald-Gay picked 3 wickets in the first game followed by a 5-wicket haul in the next game. She has 8 wickets in 2 games and will be coming in as the best bowler in the next game.

Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Hanah Baker is an experienced bowler from the squad. She picked 3 wickets for 29 runs in the first game. She was wicket-less in the last game but will be looking to bowl well in the next game.