SES (South East Stars) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction SES 57 % Chance of Winning NORD 43 % Bet Now! Northern Diamonds and South East Stars will be up against each other in their next fixture of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Sunday, July 2nd. The two teams will lock horns at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham with the match scheduled to start at 3 PM IST.

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

South East Stars and Northern Diamonds are in a pretty similar spot and are separated by only one point. South East Stars are placed second on the table with 15 points from five games and a healthy net run-rate of 1.250. They have won three games and have lost two. Northern Diamonds also have the same 3-2 win-loss ratio in the tournament but they have two bonus points compared to three by Stars.

Both these teams' previous fixture was against each other at Scarborough, where Northern Diamonds came out on top by three wickets. There were a few rain interruptions. Jessica Woolston ran through the South East Stars batting line-up, picking five wickets in her opening spell. Stars were reeling at 55/5 when Sophia Dunkley stepped up.

Dunkley produced an outrageous knock of unbeaten run-a-ball 101 from that position. She powered her team to 223 although ran out of partners at the end. Another rain interruption meant Diamonds were given a target of 178 in 36 overs.

Lauren Winfield-Hill (45) and Sterre Kalis got Diamonds off to a great start, adding 88 runs in 21 overs. Bess Heath played an impactful cameo of 33 in 22 deliveries. Diamonds lost five wickets in the final seven overs but eventually got over the line with Kalis staying unbeaten on 66.

These two sides are in a pretty similar situation and closely matched. But South East Stars head into the game as slight favourites.

South East Stars chance of winning @ 57%

Northern Diamonds chance of winning @ 43%

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South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Kira Chathli, the South East Stars opening batter has struggled to score in the tournament barring one knock of 48. If conditions favour seamers, openers will find it hard. You can take a punt on Chathli scoring under 20.5 runs in the match.

Northern Diamonds' Chloe Tryon will have an added responsibility in the game with key players missing out. She has scored 101 runs at a strike rate of 127. You can bet on Tryon to score over 24.5 runs in the match.

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

Northern Diamonds have won the toss only once this tournament and they chose to field first. Two of their three wins came while chasing. South East Stars have preferred batting first on two occasions that they won the toss on. Expect Diamonds to field first and Stats to bat first when they win the toss.

Weather Report

The forecast for Beckenham suggests the weather will be partly sunny and pleasant. There could be over 40% cloud cover but no real threat of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 19-23 degree Celsius.

South East Stars Player List

South East Stars squad:Bryony Smith (c), Kira Chathli (wk), Aylish Cranstone, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Chloe Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Chathli Wicketkeeper Aylish Cranstone Batter Tash Farrant All-Rounder Phoebe Franklin All-Rounder Kirstie White Batter Emma Jones All-Rounder Chloe Hill Wicketkeeper Freya Davies Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Bethan Miles Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars hammered Thunder by 131 runs to kick off the season but then suffered a heavy defeat by 158 runs against Southern Vipers. Stars bounced back to claim a massive 207-run victory over Western Storm and 91-run win over Sunrisers. In their previous game, they went down against Diamonds by three wickets.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Northern Diamonds squad: Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield (wk), Chloe Tryon, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Turner, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Yvonne Graves, Emma Marlow, Jessica Woolston, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Sterre Kalis Batter Leah Dobson Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Phoebe Turner Batter Beth Langston Wicketkeeper Chloe Tryon All-Rounder Katherine Fraser All-Rounder Abigail Glen Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds defeated Stars by three wickets in their most recent fixture. They began the season with a 105-run win over Western Storm before losing to Central Sparks by seven wickets. Diamonds then beat Sunrisers by five wickets but suffered their second loss of the tournament against The Blaze by four wickets.

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have met each other three times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Northern Diamonds have won two games by three wickets in 2021 and 2023, while one match was abandoned.

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds to score under 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Northern Diamonds are without Lauren Winfield-Hill, Hollie Armitage and Bess Heath, making their top order pretty vulnerable. Run-scoring won't be fluent at the top. Diamonds scoring under 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs could be a good calculative punt.

South East Stars to score under 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Much like their opponents, South East Stars also have a pretty weak top order for this match. Diamonds have a quality bowling attack, which will make things hard for Stars. Bet on Stars scoring under 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds Top Team Batter

Phoebe Franklin to be South East Stars’s best batter

In the absence of several of their key players, Phoebe Franklin will have a bigger role to play. She didn't have a great first half in the RHF Trophy but gained form in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, where she made 196 runs at an average of 33 with two fifties. You can back her to be the top batter for South East Stars.

Sterre Kalis to be Northern Diamonds’s best batter

Sterre Kalis hasn't been in great form but looking at the other options in the match, she's a safer bet. She has scored 103 runs in the RHF Trophy with fifty. He scored an unbeaten 66 the last time these two teams met. You can back Kalis to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds.

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds Top Team Bowlers

Danielle Gregory to be South East Stars’ best bowler

Danielle Gregory was excellent for Stars in the recent Charlotte Edwards Cup, picking seven wickets. She did well in the RHF Trophy earlier, taking seven wickets in four innings at 4.68 economy with best figures of 4/16. You can back Gregory to be South East Stars' top bowler.





Katie Levick to be Northern Diamonds’s best bowler

Katie Levick has been the best bowler for Northern Diamonds this year. She had a very good Charlotte Edwards Cup recently and had done well in the RHF Trophy earlier. She has 10 wickets in the tournament at an exceptional economy of 3.39 with best figures of 4/36. Bet on Levick to be the best bowler for Northern Diamonds.