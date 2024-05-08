SES (South East Stars) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction SES 63 % Chance of Winning NORD 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.587 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Diamonds and South East Stars will meet in the 21st game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham on May 7, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

South East Stars had an ecstatic start to their campaign. They soon occupied the top place but had to drop places after their first loss in the competition. However, the team made a strong recovery and posted another win against the Sunrisers in the tournament. With four wins and a loss, they are positioned at the second place. The team has 17 points and a net run rate of 1.059. The team will be confident going against Northern Diamonds in the next game.

Northern Diamonds met with a few unfortunate defeats in the competition. However, the team returned to win their latest game against Central Sparks in the competition. The team has three wins and two losses in five games. With that, they are placed at the 4th place with 13 points and a net run rate of 0.053. Northern Diamonds registered a close win in their last outing and will be careful against South East Stars in the next game.

South East Stars’s chance of winning: 63%

Northern Diamonds’ chance of winning: 37%

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South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

South East Stars to score high runs before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

South East Stars are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. Tash Farrant, predominantly a bowler, is back at it again in the opening order. Bryony Smith and Tash Farrant average at 47.00 & 78.66 in their current campaign and showed immense promise in the opening order. The team posted the scores of 165, 82, 103, 42 & 53 runs before their 1st dismissal in five games. They have consistently performed well in the batting order and will be expected to bat well in the next game too. With their current form, betting against it would be foolish. South East Stars will post yet another impressive opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch South East Stars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Northern Diamonds 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Kent County Cricket Ground is a batting beauty. The ball comes on nicely to the bat, allowing batters to score freely. Seam bowlers will get some purchase here early on, as is the case in most English venues. However, if the weather is clear, they are likely to be taken for runs once the shine wears off the new ball. The team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 7. The temperature will hover around 18 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Kalea Moore Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Alexa Stonehouse All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Tash Farrant All-rounder Aylish Cranstone Batter Danielle Gregory Bowler Bryony Smith Batter

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars have shown tremendous form with the bat and the ball in the competition. They won the last game against the Sunrisers by 5 wickets. The team scored 223 runs in the game and chased down the target successfully.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Emma Marlow Batter Bess Heath Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Sophia Turner Bowler Jess Woolston Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds won their last game against Central Sparks by 1 run. It was a high scoring game but the team’s bowling order has to do better to win games here.

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

In the last only four clashes between the sides, South East Stars have won three games whereas Northern Diamonds could not win even once.

Northern Diamonds won- 0

South East Stars won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

South East Stars clashed against the Sunrisers in the last game. Sunrisers raised 22 runs in the game with the loss of 9 wickets. Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards and Kalea Moore picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was a challenging target but SES managed to score past it with 5 wickets in hand. Sophia Dunkley scored 67 runs while Davidson-Richards smashed 50 runs in the match.

Northern Diamonds clashed against Central Sparks. ND posted 216 runs in the game. Erin Burns (49) and Abigail Glen (31) were the top scorers in the team while others scored their fair share in the game. Defending the target, Katie Levick took 2 wickets while Hollie Armitage impressed with her 3-wicket haul.

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds List a Kent County Cricket Ground, null South East Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.378 Bet Now!

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters

Tash Farrant to be the top batter for South East Stars

Tash Farrant is the top scorer of the team right now. She has scored 236 runs in 4 games at an average of 78.66. She has been very aggressive with the bat and will lead her side in the batting department.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Lauren Winfield-Hill has scored 200 runs in 5 games for the team. She has an average of 50.00 in the competition. She scored 28 runs in the game and will be expected to bat very well in the game.

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Katie Levick has picked 9 wickets for the team in the competition. She took 2 wickets in the last game for 35 runs.

Alexa Stonehouse to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Alexa Stonehouse was very good with the ball in the last game. She took 2 wickets in the last game. That sums upto 3 wickets in 3 games for Stonehouse. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.