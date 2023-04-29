SOU (South East Stars) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction SOU 42 % Chance of Winning SOV 58 % Bet Now! South East Stars would be hoping to keep their head about them after a dreamy start to the campaign when they face their boogey rivals Southern Vipers at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on April 29, with the encounter scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST. Vipers were denied a Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy title for the first time last season but would still harbour aspirations for clinching their third in 2023.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

South East Stars proved to be a class apart for the Thunder in their opening encounter as they romped home to a massive 131-run win. Southern Vipers, meanwhile, had very contrasting fortunes as they had to endure a 126-run loss against the Sunrisers. However, it is remarkable to note that the defeat was only the side’s fourth in their RHFT history, including one in the final last year. The side has two titles in three years and is by far the most successful women’s team in England at the moment, making them the favourites to take home four points on Saturday.

South East Stars’ chances of winning @ 42%

Southern Vipers’ chances of winning @ 58%

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South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Established in 2016, the Southern Vipers have dominated English domestic cricket for the better part of a decade now. The side instantaneously tasted success in its maiden Women’s Cricket Super League campaign, emerging as champions with a win over Western Storm in the final. Two more runners-up medals followed in the next three years before the tournament was restructured into the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy featuring six new teams alongside the Vipers and the Storms.

Since, the Vipers have clinched the title in the first two seasons before losing the final to Northern Diamonds in 2022. Their utter domination has earned them an astounding 20 wins in 25 fixtures in the tournament’s history, with just four losses to their name alongside a no result. The Vipers have played the Stars five times across the last three years and have not once been beaten by them, winning all those games by handsome margins. Last season itself, the two teams met twice, with the Vipers trumping their rivals by 133 runs and six wickets respectively.

In the first game, a Georgia Elwiss masterclass saw the side tally a huge score of 306/9 before Paige Scholfield’s three-wicket haul helped clean out the Stars for 173. In the play-off fixture, Stars batted first but this time were outdone by Tara Norris, whose three scalps led the charge in bowling out the side for a paltry 139. In response, steady knocks by the openers earned the Vipers one of their most comfortable wins as they got to the target with 16 overs still in hand.

With the Vipers also having clinched the Charlotte Edwards Cup last year to complete the elusive double, and with Women’s Premier League winning head coach Charlotte Edwards herself at the helm, the side are undoubtedly the more likely to come out on top in Kent on Saturday. The odds tell the same story, with the Vipers handed favourable odds of o 1.60 compared to a distant 2.33 for South East Stars.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Match Toss Prediction

In the 4 T20s that have taken place at Kent County Cricket Ground, three have been won by teams chasing a score. One of them was last season between the Stars and the Vipers themselves, where the latter got to a target of 140 with six wickets to spare. Thus, it seems apparent that the captain who wins the toss on Saturday in Beckenham would opt to take the field first.

Weather Report

A dull day awaits players and spectators in Kent with constant heavy rain expected from noon right through to 6 PM in the evening, leaving only one and a half hours of playing team, as perWorldweatheronline.However, to their slight reprieve, at no point does the probability for showers go over 80%, hovering in the 60s and 70s. The winds are forecast to peak at 15 km/h with the temperature gradually dropping from 18°C to 10°C by the time the rains end in the evening.

South East Stars News & Player List

South East Stars Player List

South East Stars squad:Bryony Smith (C), Aylish Cranstone, Emma Jones, Kirstie White, Phoebe Franklin, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Paige Scholfield, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Batter Ryana Macdonald-Gay All-rounder Bryony Smith (C) All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Paige Scholfield All-rounder Emma Jones All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Jemima Spence Batter Freya Davies Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Bethan Miles Bowler

South East Stars Team Form

South East Stars won five of their eight games in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last year, their second loss coming against the Southern Stars in the play-off for a final spot. They kicked off the new season with a dominant 131-run win over Thunder.

Southern Vipers News & Player List

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad:Georgia Adams (C), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Chloe Hill, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Mary Taylor, Finty Trussler, Emily Windsor, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Georgia Adams All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Batter Linsey Smith Bowler Alica Monaghan All-rounder Mary Taylor All-rounder Lauren Bell Bowler

Southern Vipers Team Form

Apart from a no result, Southern Vipers won six of their last eight games in RHFT 2022, trumping South East Stars in the playoff before succumbing to Northern Diamonds in the final. However, the side started the new campaign with a 126-run loss against Sunrisers.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Head to Head

South East Stars have played Southern Vipers five times in the 50-over format of the game, enduring defeats on all those occasions.

One Days played - 5

South East Stars win(s) - 0

Southern Vipers win(s) - 5

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Southern Vipers to hit more fours than South East Stars

Even though both teams were prolific in hitting boundaries last season, it was the Vipers that come out on top in head-to-head battles. The Vipers and Stars played twice last season, both ending in triumphs for the Vipers. In the first match, they struck the ball to the boundary a mighty impressive 30 times while the Stars managed a meek 14 in response The second match followed a similar narrative, as the Stars were bowled out for a low target managing only 11 boundaries before the Vipers comfortably chased it down and managed 14 fours in the process. Across all of last season, the Vipers hit over 21 fours on average per fixture while limiting the opposition to a mere 16 boundaries on average. Thus, punters can safely bet on the Vipers to outhit their rivals and potential title contenders.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Top Team Batters

Bryony Smith to be South East Stars’ top batter

With her domestic plaudits helping her earn a way back to the national T20I side, Bryony Smith has been a revelation in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. She had ended the 2021 season as the eighth-highest run-getter in the tournament with 252 runs in six innings, the most for her side. The 25-year-old excelled once again the previous season, ending in the top-ten run-getters and leading the charts for her team despite taking the crease just thrice out of a possible seven games. The right-handed batter kicked off the campaign with a classy 115 against Lightning before following it up with scores of 7 and 35 against the Vipers and Thunder respectively. Having already featured in solitary WODI for England, Bryony Smith is one to look out for future and bound to excell in the upcoming games for the Stars.

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’ top batter

It remains a mystery for many how Georgia Adams is yet to make her ODI debut for England, given all the success she has accumulated in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Adams tallied 500 runs in seven innings in the inaugural edition of the tournament at an average of 83.33, the most by any player in the season. In 2022, Adams was once again amongst the top run-scorers with 218, including a vital 70 in the final albeit in ended up in a losing cause. There is no doubt in the abilities of Adams regardless of the stage and with Emily Windsor absent from the lineup in the opening game, a large chunk of the responsibility will fall on the skipper’s shoulders to commandeer her batting unit.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Top Team Bowlers

Ryana Macdonald-Gay to be South East Stars’ top bowler

One of England’s fastest-rising stars, Ryana Macdonald-Gay has proven to be a breakthrough star for the Stars. The 19-year-old first impressed in 2018 with a six-wicket haul against India in a warm-up game and has since gone on to enjoy a successful U-19 World T20 campaign. The right-arm quick tallied six wickets in as many innings at the tournament at an average of 13.50 before starting her RHFT 2023 campaign with a match-winning 2/40 against Thunder. Despite senior figures like Freya Davies in the squad, Ryana has the potential to topple her competitors with her pace and accuracy, making her an unlikely favourite to lead the Stars to victory on Saturday.

Linsey Smith to be Southern Vipers’ top bowler

A part of the Northern Diamonds until last year, Linsey Smith played a starring role in the team’s title-winning campaign in 2022. The 28-year-old ended the tournament as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 13 in seven matches, including three wickets in two clashes against the Vipers. She kicked off her journey with Southern Vipers in incredible fashion as well, scalping three wickets in the 2023 opener against Sunrisers while the rest of the team collectively managed two wickets. Having nine WT20I caps to her name for England, tallying 13 wickets at an average of 14.46 and a brilliant economy of 6, Linsey Smith is likely to take the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy by storm once again regardless of the colour of her jersey.