SES (South East Stars) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction
SOV
60%
Chance of Winning
SES
40%
List a
Enborne Lodge
Facts:
- The tally is led by 4-1 by Southern Vipers in the last five meetings against South East Stars.
- South East Stars are placed at the 4th place while Southern Vipers are positioned at the 1st place of the points table.
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning
The Southern Vipers are coming from consecutive wins in their campaign. The team is coming from a win against the Blaze in their last outing. With six wins and two losses, the team is placed at the top place of the points table. The Southern Vipers have 27 points and a net run rate of 0.741.
South East Stars had a fantastic start in the competition. However, the team’s form was in shambles after those outings. The team was inconsistent but managed to win their last game in the competition against the Thunder. With five wins and three losses, they are placed at the 23 points and a net run rate of 0.479. South East Stars have won against the Vipers once this season and will be looking to climb a few places up after a win in the upcoming game.
- Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 60%
- South East Stars’ chance of winning: 40%
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips
Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)
Southern Vipers are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. The opening order revolves around Ella McCaughan, Charli Knott, Maia Bouchier and Abi Norgrove. All the batters looked in good form and posted impressive scores opening for the team in the competition. The team posted scores of 80, 58, 72, 0, 91, 28, 39 & 16 runs before their 1st dismissal. They managed to raise quite impressive scores in most of the games. They scored 80 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last meeting with South East Stars. With that being said, you should place your bets for Southern Vipers to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction
The pitch at Newbury is well-balanced. At the site, batting first should be the preferable choice, with the side batting first winning the majority of its matches.
Weather Report
Maximum daytime temperature will remain around 21 degrees Celsius. There is a prediction of rain.
Southern Vipers Players List
Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott
Predicted Playing XI
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Rhianna Southby
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Wicket-keeper
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Charli Knott
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All-rounder
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Ella McCaughan
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Batter
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Georgia Adams (c)
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All-rounder
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Georgia Elwiss
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Batter
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Freya Kemp
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Batter
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Emily Windsor
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Batter
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Freya Davies
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Bowler
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Nancy Harman
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All-rounder
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Mary Taylor
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Bowler
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Alice Monaghan
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All-rounder
Southern Vipers Recent Form
After a slight hiccup in the competition, Southern Vipers registered two wins in a row. They won against the Blaze in their last game. They chased down the target of 279 runs comfortably.
South East Stars Players List
Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chloe Hill
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Wicket-keeper
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Bryony Smith
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All-rounder
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Emma Jones
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All-rounder
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Kalea Moore
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All-rounder
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Phoebe Franklin
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Batter
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Aylish Cranstone
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Batter
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Alice Davidson-Richards
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All-rounder
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Alexa Stonehouse
|
Bowler
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Tash Farrant
|
Bowler
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Danielle Gregory
|
Bowler
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Tilly-Corteen-Coleman
|
Bowler
South East Stars Recent Form
South East Stars won their last game with a good batting performance. They scorched 283 runs while their bowlers restricted the Thunder to 201 runs.
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes, Southern Vipers lead the tally by 4-1.
South East Stars won- 1
Southern Vipers won- 4
No result/ Abandoned- 0
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds
South East Stars clashed against the Thunder in their last outing. Batting first in the game, South East Stars scored 283/10 in the game. There were a few impressive batting performances. Bryony Smith scored 67 runs while Paige Scholfield scored 56 runs in the game. Aylish Cranstone added 43 runs from the middle order. The team bowled very well too. They restricted Thunder to 201, picking all their wickets in the process. Ryana MacDonald-Gay destroyed Thunder’s bowling order and managed to pick 4 wickets on her own. Kalea Moore managed 3 wickets in the game. The team will be looking to make a comeback here.
On the other hand, Southern Vipers continued their top form in their last clash against the Blaze in the competition. The Blaze batted first in the game. They faced heavy resistance from the bowlers and scored 278/10 in the game. Charli Knott and Mary Taylor picked 3 wickets each in the game. Ava Lee took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Southern Vipers were fantastic with the bat and secured 281/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Georgia Elwiss was the top batter with an unbeaten 101 runs while Abi Norgrove scored 64 runs in the game. Georgia Adams also added 47 runs to the team’s score.
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Top Batters
Georgia Elwiss to be the top batter for Southern Vipers
Georgia Elwiss is the top run-scorer of the team. She has amassed 342 runs in 7 games at an average of 85.50. She has scored an unbeaten 101 in her last outing. With that form, she is expected to strike hard in the next game too.
Bryony Smith to be the top batter for South East Stars
Bryony Smith is the team’s best batter currently. She has scored 285 runs in 7 games at an average of 40.71. She smashed 67 off 71 balls in the last game.
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers
Charli Knott to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers
Charli Knott is the top bowler from the squad. She has picked 14 wickets in 8 games in the competition. She picked 3 wickets in the last game. She will come in as the best bowler from Southern Vipers
Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be the top bowler for South East Stars
Ryana MacDonald-Gay is back and will be the top bowling pick from South East Stars for the next game. She picked 4 wickets in the last game. She has a total of 16 wickets in 5 games and maintains an economy rate of 4.32 in the competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Vipers
Southern Vipers to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
South East Stars to win @ 1.99 (Parimatch)
Parimatch