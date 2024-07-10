SES (South East Stars) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction SOV 60 % Chance of Winning SES 40 % Bet Now! South East Stars and Southern Vipers will collide in the 36th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Enborne Lodge, Newbury on July 10, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

The Southern Vipers are coming from consecutive wins in their campaign. The team is coming from a win against the Blaze in their last outing. With six wins and two losses, the team is placed at the top place of the points table. The Southern Vipers have 27 points and a net run rate of 0.741.

South East Stars had a fantastic start in the competition. However, the team’s form was in shambles after those outings. The team was inconsistent but managed to win their last game in the competition against the Thunder. With five wins and three losses, they are placed at the 23 points and a net run rate of 0.479. South East Stars have won against the Vipers once this season and will be looking to climb a few places up after a win in the upcoming game.

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 60%

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 40%

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South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

Southern Vipers are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. The opening order revolves around Ella McCaughan, Charli Knott, Maia Bouchier and Abi Norgrove. All the batters looked in good form and posted impressive scores opening for the team in the competition. The team posted scores of 80, 58, 72, 0, 91, 28, 39 & 16 runs before their 1st dismissal. They managed to raise quite impressive scores in most of the games. They scored 80 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last meeting with South East Stars. With that being said, you should place your bets for Southern Vipers to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

The pitch at Newbury is well-balanced. At the site, batting first should be the preferable choice, with the side batting first winning the majority of its matches.

Weather Report

Maximum daytime temperature will remain around 21 degrees Celsius. There is a prediction of rain.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Bowler Nancy Harman All-rounder Mary Taylor Bowler Alice Monaghan All-rounder

Southern Vipers Recent Form

After a slight hiccup in the competition, Southern Vipers registered two wins in a row. They won against the Blaze in their last game. They chased down the target of 279 runs comfortably.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Emma Jones All-rounder Kalea Moore All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Aylish Cranstone Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly-Corteen-Coleman Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars won their last game with a good batting performance. They scorched 283 runs while their bowlers restricted the Thunder to 201 runs.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, Southern Vipers lead the tally by 4-1.

South East Stars won- 1

Southern Vipers won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

South East Stars clashed against the Thunder in their last outing. Batting first in the game, South East Stars scored 283/10 in the game. There were a few impressive batting performances. Bryony Smith scored 67 runs while Paige Scholfield scored 56 runs in the game. Aylish Cranstone added 43 runs from the middle order. The team bowled very well too. They restricted Thunder to 201, picking all their wickets in the process. Ryana MacDonald-Gay destroyed Thunder’s bowling order and managed to pick 4 wickets on her own. Kalea Moore managed 3 wickets in the game. The team will be looking to make a comeback here.

On the other hand, Southern Vipers continued their top form in their last clash against the Blaze in the competition. The Blaze batted first in the game. They faced heavy resistance from the bowlers and scored 278/10 in the game. Charli Knott and Mary Taylor picked 3 wickets each in the game. Ava Lee took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Southern Vipers were fantastic with the bat and secured 281/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Georgia Elwiss was the top batter with an unbeaten 101 runs while Abi Norgrove scored 64 runs in the game. Georgia Adams also added 47 runs to the team’s score.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Georgia Elwiss to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Georgia Elwiss is the top run-scorer of the team. She has amassed 342 runs in 7 games at an average of 85.50. She has scored an unbeaten 101 in her last outing. With that form, she is expected to strike hard in the next game too.

Bryony Smith to be the top batter for South East Stars

Bryony Smith is the team’s best batter currently. She has scored 285 runs in 7 games at an average of 40.71. She smashed 67 off 71 balls in the last game.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Charli Knott to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Charli Knott is the top bowler from the squad. She has picked 14 wickets in 8 games in the competition. She picked 3 wickets in the last game. She will come in as the best bowler from Southern Vipers

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Ryana MacDonald-Gay is back and will be the top bowling pick from South East Stars for the next game. She picked 4 wickets in the last game. She has a total of 16 wickets in 5 games and maintains an economy rate of 4.32 in the competition.