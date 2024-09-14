SES (South East Stars) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction SES 55 % Chance of Winning SOV 45 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.818 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Vipers and South East Stars will meet in the second semifinals of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham and will take place on September 14, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

South East Stars are holding strong in the competition. They won the last three games in the competition and managed to finish at the second place of table standings. They had nine wins and five losses in the competition. They had 40 points and a net run rate of 0.246. The team won their last game against Northern Diamonds and sealed their place in the semifinals.

Southern Vipers are struggling with their form right now. They lost the last four games on the trot. Despite their last loss against the Sunrisers, the team finished at the 3rd place of the points table with seven wins and six losses. The team earned 34 points and a net run rate of 0.534. A win in the next game can make their campaign fruitful.

South East Stars’s chance of winning: 55%

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 45%

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South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

South East Stars to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

South East Stars have been experimenting with their opening order this season. Chloe Hill and Alexa Stonehouse opened for the team in the last game. Hill and Stonehouse average at 21.12 & 17.4 respectively in the competition. The team scored 11, 13, 15, 6 & 23 runs before their first dismissal in their last five games. In their last clash against Southern Vipers, the team posted 14 runs before their first wicket in the game. The team looks in inconsistent form and should lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Vipers score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet South East Stars score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most Fours: Southern Vipers 1.87 Bet on Dafabet

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

The Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham will be hosting this match. Batting first seems to have a distinct advantage at this venue. Teams batting first put up a huge total in both the matches last season and went on to win, so both captains will be looking to bat first if the coin toss goes in their favour.

Weather Report

The skies will remain clear on the day of the game. There is no prediction of rain. The temperature will remain under 19 degree Celsius.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Naomi Dattani All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Bowler Emily Windsor All-rounder Rebecca Tyson Bowler Alice Monaghan All-rounder

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers are going through a rough patch as they lost their last four games. Southern Vipers lost their wickets pretty early in the game and posted 88/8 in their innings, losing the game by 5 runs.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Emma Jones All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse All-rounder Kalea Moore All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Aylish Cranstone Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Priyanaz Chatterji Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly-Corteen-Coleman Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

The South East Stars are coming from a win against the Northern Diamonds. The team batted very well in the last game and destroyed the batting lineup of the Diamonds in the last game.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, Southern Vipers have managed to win two matches whereas South East Stars won three games.

Southern Vipers won- 4

South East Stars won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

South East Stars clashed against Northern Diamonds in their last outing. Batting first, South East Stars scored 275/8 in the game. Alice Davidson-Richards scored 79 runs whereas Emma Jones posted 47 runs in the game. Phoebe Franklin chipped in 32 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Northern Diamonds bundled out for 119 runs, losing the game by 156 runs. Alexa Stonehouse took 4 wickets whereas Kalea Moore bagged 3 wickets in the game.

Southern Vipers went against the Sunrisers in the last game. It was a poor outing for Southern Vipers in both the departments. Sunrisers scored 281/10 in the game. Naomi Dattani was impeccable with the ball as she took 5 wickets in the game whereas Georgia Davies picked 2 wickets in the game. The game was reduced to 10 overs with a target of 94 runs in the game. The team reached 88/8 in 10 overs, losing the game by 5 runs (D/L Method). Ella McCaughan and Nancy Harman scored 15 runs each in the game.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers List a Kent County Cricket Ground, null South East Stars Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.02 Bet Now!

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Georgia Elwiss to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Georgia Elwiss is in exquisite form. She has scored 454 runs in 11 games at an average of 75.66. Elwiss did not play the last game but will be back in this game with a stellar knock.

Kira Chathli to be the top batter for South East Stars

Kira Chathli is currently the best batter from South East Stars. The batter has scored 234 runs in 4 games of the competition. She has struck 54, 86*, 80 & 14 runs in the four games. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams is doing well in the competition. She has managed to pick 21 wickets in 12 innings of the competition. She picked 2 wickets in the game. Adams will be going in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Alexa Stonehouse to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Alexa Stonehouse is in terrific form and has found her rhythm in the competition. She took 4 wickets in the last game. This sums up to 13 wickets in 9 games of the tournament. Stonehouse will be looking to bowl well in the next game.