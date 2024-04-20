SES (South East Stars) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction
SES
44%
Chance of Winning
SOV
56%
List a
The County Ground
Facts:
- Georgia Adams had taken 20 wickets at an average of 24.15 in the last edition of the tournament.
- Danielle Gregory was the highest wicket-taker for South East Warriors last season, picking 21 wickets at an average of 17.80 and an economy rate of 5.05.
- In 13 games last season, Adams managed 546 runs at an average of 49.63 and a strike rate of 82.22.
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning
Led by Bryony Smity, South East Stars are a champion outfit, having all sorts of ingredients to spring a surprise on their own. After re-signing South Africa batter Tazmin Brits, the Stars have made a massive move - something that should pay them dividends massively. They also have so many talented players in the form of Danielle Gregory and Emma Jones, which should keep them in good stead.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Adams-led Southern Vipers are another excellent unit, backed by the fact that they won the last edition of the event pretty convincingly. Georgia Adams had a crazy season last year and was the side’s highest run-scorer as well as the highest wicket-taker. There’s nothing that suggests why she couldn’t continue the same dominant run once again.
SES’s chance of winning is 44%
SV’s chance of winning is 56%
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips
You have to bet on Dani Wyatt. She is one of England’s more consistent batters, and more often that not, betting on her will reap dividends. Furthermore, Bryony Smith and Alice Capsey will ensure you’re not on the losing side if you have placed your bet correctly on them. So you know the flow and which direction to float.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most fours in the Match: Southern Vipers
Southern Vipers Opening Partnership Over 22.5
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Match Toss Prediction
The County Ground, Beckenham, hasn’t hosted a lot of Women’s one-dayers, but the ground generally has a tendency to support batters, mostly when chasing. In the run-chase, batters have scored at a run-rate of 5.8 which drops down to 4.9 while batting first. Teams need to keep that in mind while formulating the strategy for their matches in Beckenham.
Weather Report
There is a rain prediction of 38% at the venue on Saturday. There will be hardly any impact of dew given this is an afternoon game.
South East Stars Player List
Bryony Smith (captain), Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Alice Capsey, Kira Chathli, Priyanaz Chatterji, Claudie Cooper, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Aylish Cranstone, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Dani Gregory, Chloe Hill, Emma Jones, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Bethan Miles, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Jemima Spence, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie White
Predicted Playing XI
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Kira Chathli
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Wicket-keeper
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Alexa Stonehouse
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All-rounder
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Bryony Smith
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Batter
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Alice Capsey
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Batter
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Alice Davidson-Richards
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Batter
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Aylish Cranstone
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Batter
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Danielle Gregory
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All-rounder
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Bamanye Xenxe
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All-rounder
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Chloe Hill
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Bowler
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Bethan Miles
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Bowler
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Ryana MacDonald-Gay
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Bowler
South East Stars Team Form
South East Stars dominated the league phase of the 2023 edition and then had to settle for the third spot after losing the semi-final. But ask anyone, who had followed their journey last year, you could bet that they are going to be a threat this season too.
Southern Vipers Player List
Georgia Adams (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Freya Kemp, Charli Knott, Ava Lee, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Abi Norgrove, Linsey Smith, Rhianna Southby, Megan Sturge, Charlotte Taylor, Mary Taylor, Finty Trussler, Emily Windsor, Danni Wyatt
Predicted Playing XI
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Dani Wyatt
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Batter
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Maia Bouchier
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Batter
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Georgia Adams
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All-rounder
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Georgia Elwiss
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All-rounder
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Emily Windsor
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Batter
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Charlie Dean
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All-rounder
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Freya Kemp
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All-rounder
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Rhianna Southby
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Wicket-keeper
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Linsey Smith
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Bowler
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Mary Taylor
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Bowler
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Ava Lee
|
Bowler
Southern Vipers Team Form
With seven wins from 14 games, Southern Vipers topped the group table last year and eventually ended up as the winners when they beat The Blaze in the final. They are coming into the new season with a renewed vigour and that should keep them in the fray.
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Head-To-Head
South East Stars and Southern Vipers have faced each other 13 times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, with the latter securing eight wins.
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds
Vipers to have a very effective partnership (Parimatch)
One of the major reasons for Souther Vipers’ success last season was their batting in the powerplay overs. If Dani Wyatt and Maia Bouchier don’t get you, then Georgia Adams will. As a result, the Vipers had a powerplay run rate of 5.1 - the highest among all teams in the RHFT. They ensured that they maintained the momentum throughout to cause this second-order devastating effect.
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers
List a
The County Ground, null
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Best Batters
Paige Scholfield to be South East Stars’ best batter (Parimatch)
Paige Scholfield was the highest run-scorer for her side in the 2023 Rachel Hayhoe Flint, having amassed 439 runs at an average of 39.90. She was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the 2023 edition. For us to make money in this market, leaving her out is not an option. So what are you considering?
Georgia Adams to be Vipers’ best batter (Parimatch)
Georgia Adams was breathing fire last season, so much so that she was Southern Vipers’ best batter and best bowler. In 13 games last season, she managed 546 runs at an average of 49.63 and a strike rate of 82.22. With five fifties, she ensured that things were largely in her favour.
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Best Bowlers
Danielle Gregory to be South East Stars’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Danielle Gregory was the highest wicket-taker for South East Warriors last season, picking 21 wickets at an average of 17.80 and an economy rate of 5.05. She was the third on the list of highest wicket-takers last year. So trust her to do the job as well.
Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Georgia Adams had taken 20 wickets at an average of 24.15 in the last edition of the tournament and nothing seems to have changed since then. She has done really good job in The Hundred and seems poised to continue her all-round dominance in the upcoming season of the tournament as well. You have a winner in your hands.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Vipers
SES to win @ 2.25 (Dafabet)
SV to win @ 1.65 (Dafabet)
Dafabet