SES (South East Stars) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction SES 44 % Chance of Winning SOV 56 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the first round match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024, South East Stars and Southern Vipers will lock horns with each other at The County Ground, Beckenham, on April 20, 2024 (Saturday), at 3:00 PM IST. Southern Vipers are the defending champions from the 2023 edition, whereas South East Stars secured the third position last year.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

Led by Bryony Smity, South East Stars are a champion outfit, having all sorts of ingredients to spring a surprise on their own. After re-signing South Africa batter Tazmin Brits, the Stars have made a massive move - something that should pay them dividends massively. They also have so many talented players in the form of Danielle Gregory and Emma Jones, which should keep them in good stead.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Adams-led Southern Vipers are another excellent unit, backed by the fact that they won the last edition of the event pretty convincingly. Georgia Adams had a crazy season last year and was the side’s highest run-scorer as well as the highest wicket-taker. There’s nothing that suggests why she couldn’t continue the same dominant run once again.

SES’s chance of winning is 44%

SV’s chance of winning is 56%

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South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

You have to bet on Dani Wyatt. She is one of England’s more consistent batters, and more often that not, betting on her will reap dividends. Furthermore, Bryony Smith and Alice Capsey will ensure you’re not on the losing side if you have placed your bet correctly on them. So you know the flow and which direction to float.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours in the Match: Southern Vipers 1.65 Bet on Dafabet Southern Vipers Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Dafabet

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Match Toss Prediction

The County Ground, Beckenham, hasn’t hosted a lot of Women’s one-dayers, but the ground generally has a tendency to support batters, mostly when chasing. In the run-chase, batters have scored at a run-rate of 5.8 which drops down to 4.9 while batting first. Teams need to keep that in mind while formulating the strategy for their matches in Beckenham.

Weather Report

There is a rain prediction of 38% at the venue on Saturday. There will be hardly any impact of dew given this is an afternoon game.

South East Stars Player List

Bryony Smith (captain), Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Alice Capsey, Kira Chathli, Priyanaz Chatterji, Claudie Cooper, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Aylish Cranstone, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Dani Gregory, Chloe Hill, Emma Jones, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Bethan Miles, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Jemima Spence, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie White

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Alexa Stonehouse All-rounder Bryony Smith Batter Alice Capsey Batter Alice Davidson-Richards Batter Aylish Cranstone Batter Danielle Gregory All-rounder Bamanye Xenxe All-rounder Chloe Hill Bowler Bethan Miles Bowler Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler

South East Stars Team Form

South East Stars dominated the league phase of the 2023 edition and then had to settle for the third spot after losing the semi-final. But ask anyone, who had followed their journey last year, you could bet that they are going to be a threat this season too.

Southern Vipers Player List

Georgia Adams (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Freya Kemp, Charli Knott, Ava Lee, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Abi Norgrove, Linsey Smith, Rhianna Southby, Megan Sturge, Charlotte Taylor, Mary Taylor, Finty Trussler, Emily Windsor, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Dani Wyatt Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Georgia Adams All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Linsey Smith Bowler Mary Taylor Bowler Ava Lee Bowler

Southern Vipers Team Form

With seven wins from 14 games, Southern Vipers topped the group table last year and eventually ended up as the winners when they beat The Blaze in the final. They are coming into the new season with a renewed vigour and that should keep them in the fray.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Head-To-Head

South East Stars and Southern Vipers have faced each other 13 times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, with the latter securing eight wins.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Vipers to have a very effective partnership (Parimatch)

One of the major reasons for Souther Vipers’ success last season was their batting in the powerplay overs. If Dani Wyatt and Maia Bouchier don’t get you, then Georgia Adams will. As a result, the Vipers had a powerplay run rate of 5.1 - the highest among all teams in the RHFT. They ensured that they maintained the momentum throughout to cause this second-order devastating effect.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers List a The County Ground, null South East Stars Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.25 Bet Now! Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now!

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Best Batters

Paige Scholfield to be South East Stars’ best batter (Parimatch)

Paige Scholfield was the highest run-scorer for her side in the 2023 Rachel Hayhoe Flint, having amassed 439 runs at an average of 39.90. She was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the 2023 edition. For us to make money in this market, leaving her out is not an option. So what are you considering?

Georgia Adams to be Vipers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Georgia Adams was breathing fire last season, so much so that she was Southern Vipers’ best batter and best bowler. In 13 games last season, she managed 546 runs at an average of 49.63 and a strike rate of 82.22. With five fifties, she ensured that things were largely in her favour.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Best Bowlers

Danielle Gregory to be South East Stars’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Danielle Gregory was the highest wicket-taker for South East Warriors last season, picking 21 wickets at an average of 17.80 and an economy rate of 5.05. She was the third on the list of highest wicket-takers last year. So trust her to do the job as well.

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Georgia Adams had taken 20 wickets at an average of 24.15 in the last edition of the tournament and nothing seems to have changed since then. She has done really good job in The Hundred and seems poised to continue her all-round dominance in the upcoming season of the tournament as well. You have a winner in your hands.