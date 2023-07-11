SES (South East Stars) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction SES 68 % Chance of Winning SUN 32 % Bet Now! It will be Sunrisers taking on South East Stars in their next round of fixtures in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Tuesday, July 11. The two sides will meet at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham, with the contest scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

South East Stars and Sunrisers are separated by four points in the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy but Sunrisers have one more game in hand. Stars have 15 points from seven games with three victories and four defeats. Sunrisers have 11 points from six matches with two wins and three losses. South East Stars do have a better net run-rate of 0.542 compared to Sunrisers' -0.449.

Most recently, South East Stars went down by 21 runs against Central Sparks. Alice Davidson-Richards snared 3 for 46 whereas Ryana MacDonald-Gay bagged two scalps. Stars had reduced the opponents to 121 for 6 but lost their way to concede 246. Davidson-Richards struck 48 but they lost 7 for 164. Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones fought brilliantly with 77 off 80 balls but they were bowled out for 225.

Sunriser defeated Southern Vipers by 28 runs in their previous game on July 2nd. Jodie Grewcock was terrific with the bat at the top of the order, scoring 76 off 101. Some useful contributions from others stretched the total to 254. Grewcock then produced a match-winning performance with the ball as well, taking 4 for 45 in 10 overs as they bowled out Vipers for 226.

Talkinv about their probability of winning this match, South East Stars will be slight favourites. The two teams' chances of winning are as follows.

South East Stars chance of winning - 68%

Sunrisers chance of winning - 32%

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South East Stars vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

South East Stars' Paige Scholfield has amassed 310 runs in the ongoing RHF trophy with two sensational centuries. There is a good merit in betting on Scholfield to score over 24.5 runs in the match.

Jodie Grewcock was terrific in the previous game of the RHF Trophy, scoring 76 runs while opening the innings. Betting on her to score over 24.5 runs in the match could give you good returns.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

South East Stars have won the toss only twice in this tournament, where they opted to bat first. Sunrisers have been very fortunate when it comes to that toss, winning it in all six instances. They have batted first in four of those games. Both teams are likely to continue their batting first preference. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Beckenham doesn't look promising for this game. The weather is expected to be partly sunny and windy with over 60% chance of precipitation. There could be 42% cloud cover and wind gusts blowing at 65 kmph.

South East Stars Player List

South East Stars squad:Bryony Smith (c), Kira Chathli (wk), Aylish Cranstone, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Chloe Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Chathli Wicketkeeper Alexa Stonehouse Batter Bryony Smith (c) All-Rounder Phoebe Franklin All-Rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-Rounder Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones All-Rounder Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Bethan Miles Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars would be disappointed with where they are after having a strong start to the season. They won three of the first four games, defeating Thunder, Western Storm and Sunrisers. But since then they have lost three games on the trot, twice against Northern Diamonds and most recently against Central Sparks.

Sunrisers Player List

Sunrisers squad: Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr (wk), Mia Rogers (wk), Scarlett Hughes (wk), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jodie Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Saskia Horley, Dane van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Jodie Grewcock All-Rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Mady Villiers All-Rounder Joanne Gardner All-Rounder Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Dane van Niekerk All-Rounder Kelly Castle All-Rounder Kate Coppack Bowler Flo Miller Bowler Grace Scrivens Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers began the season with a comprehensive victory over Southern Vipers. But then they suffered three consecutive defeats against The Blaze, Northern Diamonds and South East Stars. Most recently, they registered their second win of the season by beating Vipers by 28 runs.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced off five times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. South East Stars have dominated the record, winning all five matches. Earlier this year, they came out on top by 91 runs on DLS method.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Sunrisers to score over 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Sunrisers have Jodie Grewcock, Cordelia Griffith and Maddy Villiers at the top of the order. They have scored at a decent rate in the ongoing competition. Sunrisers scoring over 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs could be a good calculative risk.

South East Stars to score under 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs

South East Stars have a very good middle order but their opening pair lacks power. Kira Chathli and Alexa Stonehouse have both struggled to score at quick rate in the tournament. So betting on Stars to score under 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs could be productive.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Top Team Batter

Paige Scholfield to be South East Stars’s best batter

Paige Scholfield has been outstanding in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. She has scored 310 runs from six games at an average of 77 while striking at 104. She has hammered two centuries in the tournament and remains a key figure for the team. You can back Scholfield to be the top batter for South East Stars.

Jodie Grewcock to be Sunrisers’s best batter

Jodie Grewcock has batted four times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy and has crossed the fifty-run mark three times. She has scored 196 runs at an average of 49 and remains an important batter for her team. Bet on Grewcock to be the top batter for Sunrisers.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Top Team Bowlers

Bryony Smith to be South East Stars’ best bowler

Captain Bryony Smith is a key figure in the Stars line-up due to her all-round ability. She has taken seven wickets in the ongoing RHF trophy at an economy of 4.43 with best figures of 3/13. You can bet on Smith to be South East Stars' top bowler.

Kate Coppack to be Sunrisers’s best bowler

Kate Coppack has been pretty solid for her side in the ongoing competition, picking six wickets at an economy of around 5. Her best figures read 3 for 24 and is coming off 1 for 30 in the previous game. You can take a punt on Coppack to be the best bowler for Sunrisers.