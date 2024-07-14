SES (South East Stars) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction SES 53 % Chance of Winning SUN 47 % Bet Now! South East Stars and Sunrisers will cross swords in the 39th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham and will take place on July 14, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

South East Stars are coming from a loss against Southern Vipers here. The team has lost the form they were in the beginning of the competition. With five wins and four losses in the competition, the team is placed at the 4th place of the table standings. They have 23 points and a net run rate of 0.109. The team will be eager to get back into the winning train.

Sunrisers are having a great campaign. However, the team faced a slight hiccup in the last game as they lost it against Northern Diamonds. With five wins and three losses, the team is placed 3rd in the standings. The team has 25 points and a net run rate of -0.065. The team will be ready for their next challenge in the competition. It is important for the team to finish in the top positions to move ahead in the tournament. .

Sunrisers’s chance of winning: 47%

South East Stars’s chance of winning: 53%

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South East Stars vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

South East Stars to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

South East Stars are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. Tash Farrant, predominantly a bowler, opened alongside Bryony Smith in the competition. Farrant averages at 46.66 in the competition while Smith holds an average of 37.12. The team has posted the scores of 165, 82, 103, 42, 53, 15, 17, 34 & 14 runs before their 1st dismissal in nine games. In their last clash, South East Stars scored 53 runs before their first dismissal. That said, South East Stars will look to score high before their 1st wicket in the next game against Sunrisers.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Kent County Cricket Ground is a batting beauty. The ball comes on nicely to the bat, allowing batters to score freely. Seam bowlers will get some purchase here early on, as is the case in most English venues. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

There is no possibility of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will revolve around 29 degree Celsius during the game with a clear sky.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Ariana Dowse Batter Florence Miller Batter Esmae MacGregor Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

The Sunrisers lost their last wicket due to their poor performance in the batting unit. The team scored 109 runs against Northern Diamonds.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Emma Jones All-rounder Kalea Moore All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Aylish Cranstone Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly-Corteen-Coleman Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars are in poor form. Their batters look loose in the last few games. They scored 120 runs in the last game. They need to improve upon their batting and bowling.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, the tally is led by South East Stars by 5-0.

South East Stars won- 5

Sunrisers won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Sunrisers clashed against Northern Diamonds in the last game. It was a bad day for Sunrisers as they were all out for 109 runs in the game. Joanne Gardner scored 21 runs while Alice Macleod chipped in 19 runs in the game. Northern Diamonds were pretty swift and scored 111/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Kate Coppack bowled well and picked 3 wickets for the Sunrisers.

South East Stars suffered a loss against Southern Vipers in their last outing. Batting first in the game, South East Stars scored 120, losing all the wickets in the process. Alice Davidson-Richards scored 35 runs, highest from the side while others went out cheaply in the game. However, Southern Vipers found it pretty easy to chase and scored 121/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Bryony Smith picked 2 wickets in the game. The team will clash for the second time in the competition and it will be interesting to see how things pan out in the game.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Top Batters

Alice Davidson-Richards to be the top batter for South East Stars

Alice Davidson-Richards is the top batting pick from South East Stars. She has scored 229 runs in 8 games at an average of 28.62. She scored 50 runs in her last clash against Sunrisers. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Captain Grace Scrivens is a terrific batter. She knocked out 5 runs in the last game but has scored 323 runs in 8 games in the competition. She averages 64.60 in the tournament. Scrivens will bounce back in the next game to score high against South East Stars.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Top Bowlers

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Ryana MacDonald-Gay is the top bowling pick from South East Stars. She has taken 16 wickets in 6 games. She did not get any wicket in the last game but will continue to bowl well in the next game.

Kate Coppack to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Kate Coppack is an experienced bowler from the Sunrisers. She has managed to pick 12 wickets in 9 games so far. She picked 3 wickets for 35 runs in the last game. Her bowling spell has been extremely economical and the team could use it to win games.