SES (South East Stars) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction SES 43 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 57 % Bet Now! South East Stars will take on The Blaze in the match number 45 of the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

South East Stars vs The Blaze Chances of Winning

The South East Stars had a disappointing showing in their recent match against Thunder. They chose to bat first but managed to score only 145 runs. Paige Scholfield's 38 run knock was the most noteworthy performance for the team. Unfortunately, their bowlers couldn't make much of an impact, and as a result, they lost the match in just 26 overs. Throughout the season, the South East Stars participated in 11 matches. They secured victory in five of them, suffered defeats in five, and one of their matches was abandoned due to rain. Ultimately, they concluded the season in 3rd place on the table with a total of 26 points and a net run rate of +0.317.

League leaders, The Blaze are joining this fixture on the back of a 3 wicket win over the Central Sparks in their previous encounter. The Blaze have been a force to reckon with this season. Having played 11 games, they won seven, lost one while their remaining three fixtures were abandoned. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the architect behind the run chase in the last game. She played an unbeaten 66 run knock off 71 deliveries which included six fours and no sixes. Lizelle Lee also contributed with the bat, scoring 40 runs. As it stands, they sit at the top of the table with 38 points and a net run rate of +0.958.

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 43%

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 57%

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South East Stars vs The Blaze Betting Tips

Tammy Beaumont, a key player for The Blaze, has been displaying outstanding form recently. She has notched up three half-centuries in the RHF Trophy and has been a consistent performer in the Women’s Hundred Competition. During the Women’s Hundred Competition, she stood out as the highest run-scorer for her team, tallying 290 runs over eight matches. Additionally, in the ongoing season of the RHFT, she has already amassed 241 runs. Given her impressive and consistent performance, it would be a wise decision to consider betting on Tammy Beaumont to surpass the 28.5-run mark in the upcoming match.

Paige Scholfield, representing the South East Stars, has consistently demonstrated her batting prowess throughout the tournament. Accumulating a total of 369 runs in just 9 innings, she currently stands as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition. Impressively, she has already recorded two centuries. In her recent outing, she contributed 38 runs to her team's total. Given her consistent form, we anticipate that Paige Scholfield will deliver another strong performance in the upcoming game. Betting on her to score more than 27.5 runs appears to be a prudent choice.

South East Stars vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

The pitch at this venue is expected to offer a balanced playing field, providing early assistance to fast bowlers and becoming more batsman-friendly as the match progresses. Both participating teams are likely to favour chasing on this surface. Historically, the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham has been known for its batsman-friendly wicket. In the current tournament, the scores while batting first at this venue have been 287, 205, and 290, indicating that it's possible to post competitive totals. Notably, even a score of 205 was successfully chased down within 33 overs in one of the matches. However, it's worth mentioning that the new ball is likely to offer some movement for seamers, and spinners may find some assistance as well during the course of the match. The side batting first has won two out of three games this season and hence we predict the skipper winning the toss to bat first and post a massive total on the board.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on Sunday is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and 56% humidity, 20% precipitation and a wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

South East Stars Player List

South East Stars squad:Bryony Smith (c), Kira Chathli (wk), Aylish Cranstone, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Chloe Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kira Chathli Wicketkeeper Aylish Cranstone Batter Chloe Hill Wicketkeeper Bryony Smith (c) All-Rounder Jemima Spence Wicketkeeper Paige Scholfield All-Rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-Rounder Alexa Stonehouse All-Rounder Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Kalea Moore Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars had a great start with three wins in the first four games but then stumbled, losing three on the trot. Stars shockingly lost to Thunder in their last game by 6 wickets with more than 25 overs to spare.

The Blaze Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tammy Beaumont Batter Lizelle Lee Batter Sarah Bryce Wicketkeeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-Rounder Georgie Boyce Batter Kathryn Bryce All-Rounder Lucy Higham All-Rounder Josie Groves Bowler Sophie Munro All-Rounder Kirstie Gordon(c) Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze are joining this fixture on the back of a 3 wicket win over Central Sparks. Before which their eight-match unbeaten streak was broken by South East Stars as they beat the former by two wickets in their second-last encounter.

South East Stars vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

South East Stars and The Blaze met only once before. South East Stars won that match by 2 wickets with 81 balls to spare.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

South East Stars Won: 1 match

The Blaze Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

South East Stars vs The Blaze Betting Odds

The Blaze to score over 62.5 runs in first 15 overs

The Blaze have star players like Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt back in the side. Both these are in superb form with the bat, making this an easier bet. They scored 80 runs in their last game at the end of the first 15 overs. In each of their last five games they scored above our target and therefore we have backed The Blaze to score over 62.5 runs in the first 15 overs.

South East Stars vs The Blaze Top Batters

Paige Scholfield to be South East Stars’s best batter

With 369 runs in 9 innings, Paige Scholfield is the tournament’s second highest run-getter at the moment. She is averaging almost 52.71 this season and has already scored two centuries. She scored 38 runs in the last game and was her side’s best batter. We predict Scholfield to be the top batter for South East Stars against The Blaze.

Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze’ best batter

Tammy Beaumont has been in exceptional batting form as of late, accumulating a total of 241 runs from six innings in the RHF Trophy. Her performance has been truly remarkable, boasting an impressive average of 48.20 and a strike rate of 90 in this competition. Notably, she has recorded three half-centuries during her innings. In her recent encounters against AUS-W, Tammy Beaumont's scores were 47, 60, and 4 runs in the three ODIs. Given her outstanding form, it is a wise decision to consider placing a bet on Beaumont emerging as the top batter for The Blaze in the upcoming match.

South East Stars vs The Blaze Top Bowlers

Alice Davidson-Richards to be South East Stars’s best bowler

Alice Davidson-Richards, the English all-rounder has 12 wickets already this season in 9 innings. She is SES’s 2nd highest wicket-taker this term and concedes runs at an economy of 5.50. She was SES’s best bowler in the last game, picking up a wicket and conceding 20 runs. Placing a bet on Alice Davidson-Richards as the top bowler for the South East Stars could yield favourable results.

Kirstie Gordon to be The Blaze’ best bowler

Kirstie Gordon has made significant contributions to her team's success in the current competition. She has been highly effective, claiming a total of 11 wickets from six innings with an impressive economy rate of 3.65. In the most recently completed match, Gordon managed to secure a wicket and was the most economical bowler for her side. It would be a reasonable choice to consider placing a bet on her as the top bowler for The Blaze in the upcoming match.