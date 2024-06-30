SES (South East Stars) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction
SES
69%
Chance of Winning
BLAZ
31%
List a
Kent County Cricket Ground
Facts:
- South East Stars leads the tally by 2-1 in their last three clashes against the Blaze.
- South East Stars are placed at the 4th place while The Blaze are positioned at the 8th place of the points table.
South East Stars vs The Blaze Chance of Winning
South East Stars started their campaign with fantastic performances from the team. After three wins, the team lost two games later on. They are coming from a loss against Northern Diamonds in their last game. The team is placed at the 3rd place with four wins and two losses. They have 17 points and a net run rate of 0.862.
The Blaze are coming from winning the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. However, they are not doing so well in the 50-over competition. The team has only won two games and lost four matches in the competition. They are placed at the bottom of the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of -1.070. They are coming after a win against Western Storm and will be looking to perform well in the next game.
- The Blaze’s chance of winning: 31%
- South East Stars’ chance of winning: 69%
South East Stars vs The Blaze Betting Tips
South East Stars to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)
South East Stars are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. Tash Farrant, predominantly a bowler, opened alongside Bryony Smith in the first game and raised an opening partnership of 42, 53 & 15 runs in their last three games of the competition. Farrant and Smith average of 60.75 & 41.40 respectively in the competition. The team will rely on these openers to carry out a handsome score for the 1st wicket in the next game. In their last clash against the Blaze, South East Stars raised 82 runs before their first dismissal. Having said that, the team will be looking to score high for the 1st wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South East Stars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs
The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: South East Stars
South East Stars vs The Blaze Toss Prediction
The surface here will be a balanced one with good help for both pacers and spinners. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue.
Weather Report
Maximum daytime temperature will remain around 19 degrees Celsius. There will not be any rain but the skies will remain cloudy.
South East Stars Players List
Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore
Predicted Playing XI
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Chloe Hill
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Wicket-keeper
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Bryony Smith
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All-rounder
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Paige Scholfield
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Batter
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Sophia Dunkley
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All-rounder
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Phoebe Franklin
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Batter
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Aylish Cranstone
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Batter
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Alice Davidson-Richards
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All-rounder
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Ryana MacDonald-Gay
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Bowler
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Tash Farrant
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Bowler
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Danielle Gregory
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Bowler
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Bethan Miles
|
Bowler
South East Stars Recent Form
South East Stars lost their last outing by a small margin. South East Stars boasts a very strong batting order in the competition. The bowlers need to do better in the next game.
The Blaze Players List
Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham
Predicted Playing XI
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Ella Claridge
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Wicket-keeper
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Teresa Graves
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Batter
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Daisy Mullan
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Batter
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Marie Kelly
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All-rounder
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Sophie Munro
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All-rounder
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Bethany Harmer
|
Batter
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Michaela Kirk
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Batter
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Grace Ballinger
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Bowler
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Cassidy McCarthy
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Bowler
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Kirstie Gordon (c)
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Bowler
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Michaela Kirk
|
Batter
The Blaze Recent Form
The Blaze are having a dismal season. The team is coming from a win. The team relies too much on a few players while some of them are not having a good season.
South East Stars vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record
In the last four clashes, South East Stars lead the tally by 3-1.
South East Stars won- 3
The Blaze won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
South East Stars vs The Blaze Betting Odds
South East Stars clashed against Northern Diamonds in their last outing. They were unfortunate and lost the last game by a mere margin of 3 runs. Northern Diamonds batted first and scored 311/9 in the game. The SES bowlers were very expensive where only Phoebe Franklin was able to pick 3 wickets in the game. However, during the chase, South East Stars managed to score 208/9 in the game. Sophia Dunkley scored 130 runs whereas Aylish Cranstone smashed 41 runs in the game. But the team could not reach the target, missing out on the victory by 3 runs.
The Blaze clashed against Western Storm in their last game. Batting first in the game, Western Storm raised 275, losing all their wickets in the game. Kirstie Gordon picked 4 wickets in the game. Nadine de Klerk and Sophie Munro picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, Tammy Beaumont scored 41 runs but Nadine de Klerk stole the show with her innings of an unbeaten 106. The Blaze scored 276/6 and won the game by 4 wickets.
South East Stars vs The Blaze
List a
Kent County Cricket Ground, null
South East Stars vs The Blaze Top Batters
Nadine de Klerk to be the top batter for The Blaze
Nadine de Klerk is a terrific batter. She is leading her side with the bat and has scored 177 runs in 6 games at an average of 35.40. She smashed an unbeaten 106 in the last game. Nadine de Klerk will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Sophia Dunkley to be the top batter for South East Stars
Sophia Dunkley is one of the best batters in the squad. She has scored 293 runs in 5 games at an average of 97.66. She smashed 130 runs in the last game. She will be expected to smash her way through the bowling line-up of the Blaze.
South East Stars vs The Blaze Top Bowlers
Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be the top bowler for South East Stars
Ryana MacDonald-Gay is the top bowler from South East Stars. She has picked 12 wickets in 4 games of the competition. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.
Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze
Kirstie Gordon is the top bowling pick from the Blaze. The bowler has picked 11 wickets in 6 games in the competition. She picked 4 wickets in her last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South East Stars
The Blaze to win @ 2.57 (Parimatch)
South East Stars to win @ 1.44 (Parimatch)
Parimatch