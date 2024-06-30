SES (South East Stars) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction SES 69 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.535 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South East Stars and The Blaze will collide in the 26th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham on June 30, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

South East Stars vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

South East Stars started their campaign with fantastic performances from the team. After three wins, the team lost two games later on. They are coming from a loss against Northern Diamonds in their last game. The team is placed at the 3rd place with four wins and two losses. They have 17 points and a net run rate of 0.862.

The Blaze are coming from winning the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. However, they are not doing so well in the 50-over competition. The team has only won two games and lost four matches in the competition. They are placed at the bottom of the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of -1.070. They are coming after a win against Western Storm and will be looking to perform well in the next game.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 31%

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 69%

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South East Stars vs The Blaze Betting Tips

South East Stars to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

South East Stars are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. Tash Farrant, predominantly a bowler, opened alongside Bryony Smith in the first game and raised an opening partnership of 42, 53 & 15 runs in their last three games of the competition. Farrant and Smith average of 60.75 & 41.40 respectively in the competition. The team will rely on these openers to carry out a handsome score for the 1st wicket in the next game. In their last clash against the Blaze, South East Stars raised 82 runs before their first dismissal. Having said that, the team will be looking to score high for the 1st wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South East Stars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: South East Stars 1.44 Bet on Parimatch

South East Stars vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

The surface here will be a balanced one with good help for both pacers and spinners. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue.

Weather Report

Maximum daytime temperature will remain around 19 degrees Celsius. There will not be any rain but the skies will remain cloudy.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Aylish Cranstone Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Bethan Miles Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars lost their last outing by a small margin. South East Stars boasts a very strong batting order in the competition. The bowlers need to do better in the next game.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Teresa Graves Batter Daisy Mullan Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Bethany Harmer Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Michaela Kirk Batter

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze are having a dismal season. The team is coming from a win. The team relies too much on a few players while some of them are not having a good season.

South East Stars vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes, South East Stars lead the tally by 3-1.

South East Stars won- 3

The Blaze won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

South East Stars vs The Blaze Betting Odds

South East Stars clashed against Northern Diamonds in their last outing. They were unfortunate and lost the last game by a mere margin of 3 runs. Northern Diamonds batted first and scored 311/9 in the game. The SES bowlers were very expensive where only Phoebe Franklin was able to pick 3 wickets in the game. However, during the chase, South East Stars managed to score 208/9 in the game. Sophia Dunkley scored 130 runs whereas Aylish Cranstone smashed 41 runs in the game. But the team could not reach the target, missing out on the victory by 3 runs.

The Blaze clashed against Western Storm in their last game. Batting first in the game, Western Storm raised 275, losing all their wickets in the game. Kirstie Gordon picked 4 wickets in the game. Nadine de Klerk and Sophie Munro picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, Tammy Beaumont scored 41 runs but Nadine de Klerk stole the show with her innings of an unbeaten 106. The Blaze scored 276/6 and won the game by 4 wickets.

South East Stars vs The Blaze List a Kent County Cricket Ground, null South East Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! The Blaze Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.507 Bet Now!

South East Stars vs The Blaze Top Batters

Nadine de Klerk to be the top batter for The Blaze

Nadine de Klerk is a terrific batter. She is leading her side with the bat and has scored 177 runs in 6 games at an average of 35.40. She smashed an unbeaten 106 in the last game. Nadine de Klerk will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sophia Dunkley to be the top batter for South East Stars

Sophia Dunkley is one of the best batters in the squad. She has scored 293 runs in 5 games at an average of 97.66. She smashed 130 runs in the last game. She will be expected to smash her way through the bowling line-up of the Blaze.

South East Stars vs The Blaze Top Bowlers

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Ryana MacDonald-Gay is the top bowler from South East Stars. She has picked 12 wickets in 4 games of the competition. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon is the top bowling pick from the Blaze. The bowler has picked 11 wickets in 6 games in the competition. She picked 4 wickets in her last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.