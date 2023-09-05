SES (South East Stars) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction SES 73 % Chance of Winning NWT 27 % Bet Now! South East Stars and Thunder will be up against each other in the Match 41 of fixtures in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Tuesday, September 05, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST. The match will take place at Woodbridge Road, Guildford.

South East Stars vs Thunder Chances of Winning

The South East Stars are currently positioned at third place in the points table with a total of 26 points from 10 matches. In these 10 matches, they secured victory in five, suffered defeat in four, and their most recent match against Western Storm had to be abandoned. Among all eight participating teams, the South East Stars boast the second-best net run rate, which stands at +0.630. Before their encounter with Western Storm, the South East Stars achieved consecutive victories against The Blaze and Sunrisers. Their triumph over The Blaze was particularly significant, as they became the first team in this edition to defeat them. This remarkable feat was primarily attributed to an exceptional bowling performance, spearheaded by Freya Davies, who took 3 wickets for 28 runs in her nine overs. Additionally, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alice Davidson-Richards, and Alexa Stonehouse each claimed two wickets, contributing to the dismantling of the table-topping team, restricting them to a total of 159 runs. The Stars faced some initial challenges during their run-chase, losing three wickets for just 30 runs within the first 10 overs. However, Tazmin Brits emerged as a standout performer once again, delivering an outstanding knock of 85 runs from just 63 deliveries. Although the Stars did lose a few more wickets along the way, they ultimately crossed the finish line with a remarkable 81 balls to spare.

The Thunder have faced some unfortunate weather-related setbacks, as four of their matches were affected by rain, including their most recent two encounters against the league leaders, The Blaze and Sunrisers. Prior to these rain-affected games, they secured their first victory of the season by defeating the Northern Diamonds with a six-wicket margin. Naomi Dattani played a pivotal role in that particular match, contributing significantly with both the ball and the bat. She impressively took 4 wickets for just 16 runs and then displayed her batting prowess by scoring 46 runs. Deandra Dottin also played a crucial role, achieving an unbeaten half-century as they successfully chased down a target of 168 with an impressive 68 balls to spare. In the current standings, the Thunder find themselves in the 6th position out of 8 teams, accumulating a total of 17 points from 10 games. Their net run rate currently stands at -0.514, making them one of the teams with a less favourable net run rate in this season, ranking just above Western Storm in this regard.

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 73%

Thunder’s chance of winning: 27%

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South East Stars vs Thunder Betting Tips

Paige Scholfield of South East Stars has been the top performing batter for them. She has 331 runs in only 8 innings and is the tournament’s 2nd highest run-scorer. She scored 111* off only 90 balls when the sides met earlier this season. We expect a similar performance from her in the game. Betting on her to score over 27.5 runs will be the safest thing to do.

The 32-year-old all-rounder Deandra Dottin, hailing from West Indies has been outstanding with the bat, scoring 196 runs in 6 innings at an average of 39.20. She has struck two fifties already and is the 2nd highest run-scorer for her side. All that said, Deandra Dottin is expected to surpass the 24.5 run mark against South East Stars in the game.

South East Stars vs Thunder Toss Prediction

Woodbridge Road is a newly inaugurated venue, even though it was originally established back in 1911, it has seen limited cricketing activity in recent years. Notably, there has been no occurrence of men's international or domestic matches at this location. In the current season, the South East Stars competed in only one match at this ground, emerging victorious with an impressive 80-run margin while batting first. Thus far, just two RHFT (Regional Hundred Women's Competition) matches have taken place here, and on both occasions, the team that batted first secured the win. Consequently, it is evident that the captain, when winning the toss, should opt to bat first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Woodbridge Road, Guildford on Tuesday is expected to be around 29 degree Celsius and 61% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 16 km/h. Sunny weather is expected at Guildford on Tuesday.

South East Stars Player List

South East Stars squad:Bryony Smith (c), Kira Chathli (wk), Aylish Cranstone, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Chloe Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kira Chathli Wicketkeeper Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Capsey All-Rounder Bryony Smith (c) All-Rounder Tazmin Brits All-Rounder Paige Scholfield All-Rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-Rounder Alexa Stonehouse All-Rounder Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Kalea Moore Bowler Freya Davies Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars had a great start with three wins in the first four games but then stumbled, losing three on the trot. Stars have since made up some ground with consecutive victories, beating Sunrisers by 19 runs and The Blaze by two wickets.

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad:Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Sophie Morris, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Emma Lamb All-Rounder Seren Smale Wicketkeeper Fi Morris All-Rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Deandra Dottin All-Rounder Naomi Dattani Batter Danielle Collins Batter Sophie Ecclestone All-Rounder Tara Norris Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Kate Cross Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder have had four of their games end in no results while two matches versus Central Sparks and Southern Vipers were tied. Their three losses in the tournament came against South East Stars, Western Storm and Central Sparks. In the last completed fixture, Thunder defeated Northern Diamonds by six wickets.

South East Stars vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

Both South East Stars and Thunder clashed in 3 One-Day matches. South East Stars holds a record of 3-0 against Thunder. The sides met this season once where the South East Stars picked up a 131 run win over the Thunders.

Total Matches Played: 3 matches

South East Stars Won: 3 matches

Thunder Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

South East Stars vs Thunder Betting Odds

Thunder to score under 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Thunder's top-order batters have been struggling with form recently, particularly Emma Lamb, who has faced difficulties in the last few matches. Moreover, The Blaze boasts a formidable bowling attack, which is likely to pose a significant challenge to Thunder's batting lineup. Therefore, placing a bet on Thunder scoring fewer than 42.5 runs in the initial 10 overs could potentially yield favourable returns.

South East Stars vs Thunder Top Batters

Tazmin Brits to be South East Stars’s best batter

The South African batter is a recent addition to the squad but has already made a significant impression in the RHF Trophy. She recorded an outstanding 112 not-out from just 72 deliveries in the match against Sunrisers and followed it up with an impressive 85 off 63 against The Blaze. It's highly likely that Brits will emerge as the top-performing batter for the South East Stars.

Emma Lamb to be Thunder’s best batter

Emma Lamb is leading the run-scoring charts for Thunder in the current RHF trophy, amassing 200 runs from six innings at an impressive average of 40 and a strike rate of 78. She has notched up two half-centuries during the season. While Lamb has encountered a few lower scores in recent matches, she remains a strong candidate to emerge as Thunder's top batter.

South East Stars vs Thunder Top Bowlers

Freya Davis to be South East Stars’ best bowler

The right-arm seamer displayed an excellent performance in the previous match, securing 1 wicket for 26 runs. In a previous encounter, she achieved an impressive three-wicket haul, conceding 28 runs in her 9-over spell against The Blaze. So far this season, she has taken a total of 11 wickets from seven innings, maintaining an economy rate of 4.40. Placing a bet on Freya Davis as the top bowler for the South East Stars could yield favourable results.

Sophie Ecclestone to be Thunder’s best bowler

Sophie Ecclestone holds the top ranking as the world's number one bowler in limited-overs cricket and has been consistently performing well. In the Hundreds Women's Competition, she managed to secure 7 wickets in five games. Additionally, she took two wickets in the solitary RHFT match she participated in this season. Given her track record and current form, the left-arm spinner is the most reliable choice when betting on Thunder's top bowler.