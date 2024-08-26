SES (South East Stars) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction SES 60 % Chance of Winning NWT 40 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 South East Stars and Thunder will collide in the 41st game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham on August 26, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

South East Stars vs Thunder Chance of Winning

The competition is back after a brief break. South East Stars are inconsistent with their performances but managed to hold on to the 3rd place in the points table. South East Stars have six wins and four losses in the competition. They have earned 27 points and possess a net run rate of 0.198 currently. The team won their last contest against Sunrisers. They will be ready for another win.

The Thunder are not having a pleasant campaign. They have won three games and lost six matches in the competition. With that, Thunder are placed at the 6th place of the competition. The team has 16 points and a net run rate of -0.045. The Thunder's last game was abandoned due to bad weather. They won a game before that. They will have to boost their momentum if they want to have a chance at the trophy.

Thunder’s chance of winning: 40%

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 60%

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South East Stars vs Thunder Betting Tips

South East Stars to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

South East Stars are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. Tash Farrant, predominantly a bowler, opened alongside Bryony Smith in the competition. Phoebe Franklin has replaced Farrant in the opening order. Franklin averages at 17.42 in the competition while Smith holds an average of 42.33. The team has posted the scores of 165, 82, 103, 42, 53, 15, 17, 34, 14 & 11 runs before their 1st dismissal in ten games. In their last clash, South East Stars scored 34 runs before their first dismissal. That said, South East Stars will look to score high before their 1st wicket in the next game against Thunder.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: South East Stars 1.50 Bet on Dafabet South East Stars’ score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Thunder’s score before 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet

South East Stars vs Thunder Toss Prediction

The Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham will be hosting this match. The surface at the Kent County Cricket Club in Beckenham is a balanced track in its nature, providing a bit more help for the bowlers as the game progresses to the second innings. Batting first seems to have a distinct advantage at this venue. Teams batting first put up a huge total in both the matches last season and went on to win, so both captains will be looking to bat first if the coin toss goes in their favour.

Weather Report

Maximum daytime temperature will remain around 21 degrees Celsius. There is a prediction of rain.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Sophie Morris Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Danielle Collins Batter

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder have a decent batting order but the batters give away their wickets pretty easily in their games. Their last game was called off due to rain. Before that, the Thunder engaged against Central Sparks and were excellent with the ball in the game. They were also efficient and chased down the target comfortably.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Emma Jones All-rounder Kalea Moore All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Aylish Cranstone Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly-Corteen-Coleman Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars won their last game by a huge margin against Sunrisers. SES scored 258 runs in the game and restricted Sunrisers under the target. The team has a great squad and will be confident stepping into the next game.

South East Stars vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by South East Stars by 3-2.

South East Stars won- 3

Thunder won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

South East Stars vs Thunder Betting Odds

South East Stars clashed against the Sunrisers in the last game. Batting first in the game, South East Stars scored 258 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Bryony Smith scored 84 runs in the game while Alice Davidson-Richards scored 70 runs in the match. Ryana MacDonald-Gay also scored 37 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Sunrisers were bundled out for 214 runs in the game, losing it by 44 runs. Danielle Gregory was the best bowler with 3 wickets whereas Bryony Smith also took 2 wickets.

The Thunder's last game was abandoned due to poor weather. The team clashed against Central Sparks before that. Central Sparks scored 144/10 in the game. It was a brave bowling effort from the Thunder. Tara Norris picked 4 wickets in the game while Sophie Morris went back with 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Emma Lamb scored an unbeaten 71 runs in the game while Katie Mack remained not out at 52 runs. Thunder scored 147/2, winning the game comfortably by 8 wickets.

South East Stars vs Thunder List a Kent County Cricket Ground, null South East Stars Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.67 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet now! North West Thunder Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet now!

South East Stars vs Thunder Top Batters

Emma Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder

Emma Lamb is the top batter from Thunder. She has scored 313 runs in 8 games at an average of 44.71. She smashed an unbeaten 71 runs in the last game. With her current form, she will be expected to score high in the next game.

Bryony Smith to be the top batter for South East Stars

Bryony Smith is the top run-scorer from the squad this season. She has smashed 381 runs in 9 games at an average of 42.33. She has scored three fifties in her campaign. Smith smashed 84 runs in her last game and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

South East Stars vs Thunder Top Bowlers

Hannah Jones to be the top bowler for Thunder

Hannah Jones picked 3 wickets in her last outing against South East Stars. She has a total of 18 wickets in 9 games of the competition. She has an economy rate of 4.68 in the tournament. She will be the best bowling pick from Thunder in the next game.

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Ryana MacDonald-Gay is the top bowling pick from South East Stars. She has taken 17 wickets in 7 games. She picked a wicket in the last game but will continue to bowl well in the next game.