SES (South East Stars) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction SES 67 % Chance of Winning WES 33 % Bet Now! Western Storm and South East Stars will be up against each other in the next round of fixtures in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Saturday, July 22. The match will take place at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham, with the scheduled start time of 3 PM IST.

South East Stars vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

South East Stars are placed third in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 with 24 points from nine games. Thay have won five and lost four games while having the second best net run-rate in the competition at 0.630. Western Storm are reeling at the bottom of the table with only 10 points after eight games. They have managed to win only one match and lost four.

South East Stars will be brimming with confidence after they became the first team to beat The Blaze in this edition. They did that on the back of a fantastic bowling performance led by Freya Davies. She snared 3 for 28 in nine overs while Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alice Davidson-Richards and Alexa Stonehouse bagged two scalps each to dismantle the table-toppers for 159. They didn't have a great start to the run-chase, losing 3 for 30 in the first 10 overs. But then Tazmin Brits produced yet another splendid knock, smashing 85 off just 63 deliveries. Stars lost a few wickets but eventually crossed the line with 81 balls to spare.

Western Storm lost their most recent fixture against Southern Vipers by four wickets. Emma Corney made 69 runs in 100 balls at the top before Fran Wilson and Niamh Holland provided a push. Wilson struck 49 off 47 while Holland smashed 44 off 43 as they scored 230 in 48 overs. Alex Griffiths and Piepa Cleary bagged two wickets each but Storm could not make enough inroads.

Given how their respective season has panned out, South East Stars have will head into this match as favourites.

South East Stars chance of winning @ 67%

Western Storm chance of winning @ 33%

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South East Stars vs Western Storm Betting Tips

Sophia Dunkley had a rough time in the Ashes with only one fifty but had hammered a century in one of the two games she played in the RHF Trophy. Taking a punt on Dunkley scoring over 26.5 runs in the match could give you good returns.

Fran Wilson has done a good job for Western Storm in the RHF Trophy, scoring 58*, 34, 43 and 49 in four of the last five innings. It would be justified to bet on Wilson to score over 24.5 runs in the match.

South East Stars vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

South East Stars have won the toss in three games in the ongoing season and have opted to bat first in all. On the contrary, Western Storm have chosen to field first on all three occasions they won the toss. With the overcast weather, chasing will be a more ideal option. We predict South East Stars to win the toss and field first.

Weather Report

The forecast weather in Beckenham is not looking promising for this game on Saturday. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. There's a 60% chance of precipitation with the wind gusts blowing at 59 kmph.

South East Stars Player List

South East Stars squad:Bryony Smith (c), Kira Chathli (wk), Aylish Cranstone, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Chloe Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Chathli Wicketkeeper Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Capsey All-Rounder Bryony Smith (c) All-Rounder Tazmin Brits All-Rounder Paige Scholfield All-Rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-Rounder Alexa Stonehouse All-Rounder Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Kalea Moore Bowler Freya Davies Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars had a great start with three wins in the first four games but then stumbled, losing three on the trot. Stars have since made up some ground with consecutive victories, beating Sunrisers by 19 runs and The Blaze by two wickets.

Western Storm Player List

Western Storm squad: Sophie Luff (c), Katie Jones (wk), Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Izzy Patel, Niamh Holland, Orla Prendergast, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Griffiths All-Rounder Sophie Luff (c) Batter Heather Knight All-Rounder Orla Prendergast All-Rounder Fran Wilson Batter Niamh Holland Batter Natasha Wraith Wicketkeeper Piepa Cleary Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm began the season with a 105-run defeat against Northern Diamonds. They bounced back with a six-wicket victory over Thunder but since then they haven't been able to win any games. Three of their fixtures have been washed out, and most recently they lost by four wickets to Southern Vipers.

South East Stars vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record

South East Stars and Western Storm have faced each other five times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy, with Stars leading by 3-2. Storm won both the games in 2020 while Stars have won three encounters since. Earlier this season, Stars hammered Western Storm by 207 runs.

South East Stars vs Western Storm Betting Odds

Western Storm to score under 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Western Storm have a vulnerable opening pair of Alex Griffiths and Sophie Luff, both of whom have been striking at less than 55 in the tournament. They will be facing South East Stars, who have an excellent and in-form bowling attack. It would be wise to bet on Western Storm scoring under 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

South East Stars to score over 80.5 runs in the first 20 overs

South East Stars are likely to have Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey back in their top order. Both players are naturally aggressive while Tazmin Brits is coming off two outrageous knocks. It makes sense to bet on South East Stars to score over 80.5 runs in the first 20 overs.

South East Stars vs Western Storm Top Team Batter

Tazmin Brits to be South East Stars’s best batter

The South African batter joined the team only recently but has made a massive impact in the RHF trophy. She struck 112 not-out in just 72 deliveries against Sunrisers and followed it up with 85 off 63 versus The Blaze. Brits is a good bet to be the top batter for South East Stars.

Heather Knight to be Western Storm’s best batter

Heather Knight is one of the best players in the game. She has a good record in the format, and has recently scored an unbeaten 75 in the first ODI against Australia. Given her quality, you can bet on Knight to be the top batter for Western Storm.

South East Stars vs Western Storm Top Team Bowlers

Freya Davis to be South East Stars’ best bowler

The right arm seamer was superb in the previous game, picking 3 for 28 in nine overs. She has taken 10 wickets from six innings at an economy of 4.41. Betting on Freya Davis to be South East Stars' top bowler could give good returns.

Lauren Filer to be Western Storm’s best bowler

Lauren Filer made a good impression in the Ashes with her pace. In the RHF trophy, she has played four games this season and has taken eight wickets. She has the ability to trouble even the best batters. You can back her to be the best bowler for Western Storm.