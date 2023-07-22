SES (South East Stars) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction
SES
67%
Chance of Winning
WES
33%
List a
The Kent County Cricket Ground
Facts
- South East Stars' Paige Scholfield is the second leading run-scorer in the RHF trophy, having scored 331 runs in the season at an average of 55 and strike rate of 101.
- South East Stars have been too strong for Storm since 2021, winning three games by comfortable margins.
South East Stars vs Western Storm Chance of Winning
South East Stars are placed third in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 with 24 points from nine games. Thay have won five and lost four games while having the second best net run-rate in the competition at 0.630. Western Storm are reeling at the bottom of the table with only 10 points after eight games. They have managed to win only one match and lost four.
South East Stars will be brimming with confidence after they became the first team to beat The Blaze in this edition. They did that on the back of a fantastic bowling performance led by Freya Davies. She snared 3 for 28 in nine overs while Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alice Davidson-Richards and Alexa Stonehouse bagged two scalps each to dismantle the table-toppers for 159. They didn't have a great start to the run-chase, losing 3 for 30 in the first 10 overs. But then Tazmin Brits produced yet another splendid knock, smashing 85 off just 63 deliveries. Stars lost a few wickets but eventually crossed the line with 81 balls to spare.
Western Storm lost their most recent fixture against Southern Vipers by four wickets. Emma Corney made 69 runs in 100 balls at the top before Fran Wilson and Niamh Holland provided a push. Wilson struck 49 off 47 while Holland smashed 44 off 43 as they scored 230 in 48 overs. Alex Griffiths and Piepa Cleary bagged two wickets each but Storm could not make enough inroads.
Given how their respective season has panned out, South East Stars have will head into this match as favourites.
- South East Stars chance of winning @ 67%
- Western Storm chance of winning @ 33%
South East Stars vs Western Storm Betting Tips
Sophia Dunkley had a rough time in the Ashes with only one fifty but had hammered a century in one of the two games she played in the RHF Trophy. Taking a punt on Dunkley scoring over 26.5 runs in the match could give you good returns.
Fran Wilson has done a good job for Western Storm in the RHF Trophy, scoring 58*, 34, 43 and 49 in four of the last five innings. It would be justified to bet on Wilson to score over 24.5 runs in the match.
South East Stars vs Western Storm Toss Prediction
South East Stars have won the toss in three games in the ongoing season and have opted to bat first in all. On the contrary, Western Storm have chosen to field first on all three occasions they won the toss. With the overcast weather, chasing will be a more ideal option. We predict South East Stars to win the toss and field first.
Weather Report
The forecast weather in Beckenham is not looking promising for this game on Saturday. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. There's a 60% chance of precipitation with the wind gusts blowing at 59 kmph.
South East Stars Player List
South East Stars squad:Bryony Smith (c), Kira Chathli (wk), Aylish Cranstone, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Chloe Hill
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kira Chathli
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Wicketkeeper
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Sophia Dunkley
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Batter
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Alice Capsey
|
All-Rounder
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Bryony Smith (c)
|
All-Rounder
|
Tazmin Brits
|
All-Rounder
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Paige Scholfield
|
All-Rounder
|
Alice Davidson-Richards
|
All-Rounder
|
Alexa Stonehouse
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All-Rounder
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Ryana Macdonald-Gay
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Bowler
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Kalea Moore
|
Bowler
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Freya Davies
|
Bowler
South East Stars Recent Form
South East Stars had a great start with three wins in the first four games but then stumbled, losing three on the trot. Stars have since made up some ground with consecutive victories, beating Sunrisers by 19 runs and The Blaze by two wickets.
Western Storm Player List
Western Storm squad: Sophie Luff (c), Katie Jones (wk), Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Izzy Patel, Niamh Holland, Orla Prendergast, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Griffiths
|
All-Rounder
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Sophie Luff (c)
|
Batter
|
Heather Knight
|
All-Rounder
|
Orla Prendergast
|
All-Rounder
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Niamh Holland
|
Batter
|
Natasha Wraith
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Piepa Cleary
|
Bowler
|
Phoebe Graham
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Filer
|
Bowler
|
Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
Western Storm Recent Form
Western Storm began the season with a 105-run defeat against Northern Diamonds. They bounced back with a six-wicket victory over Thunder but since then they haven't been able to win any games. Three of their fixtures have been washed out, and most recently they lost by four wickets to Southern Vipers.
South East Stars vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record
South East Stars and Western Storm have faced each other five times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy, with Stars leading by 3-2. Storm won both the games in 2020 while Stars have won three encounters since. Earlier this season, Stars hammered Western Storm by 207 runs.
South East Stars vs Western Storm Betting Odds
Western Storm to score under 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs
Western Storm have a vulnerable opening pair of Alex Griffiths and Sophie Luff, both of whom have been striking at less than 55 in the tournament. They will be facing South East Stars, who have an excellent and in-form bowling attack. It would be wise to bet on Western Storm scoring under 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs.
South East Stars to score over 80.5 runs in the first 20 overs
South East Stars are likely to have Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey back in their top order. Both players are naturally aggressive while Tazmin Brits is coming off two outrageous knocks. It makes sense to bet on South East Stars to score over 80.5 runs in the first 20 overs.
South East Stars vs Western Storm Top Team Batter
Tazmin Brits to be South East Stars’s best batter
The South African batter joined the team only recently but has made a massive impact in the RHF trophy. She struck 112 not-out in just 72 deliveries against Sunrisers and followed it up with 85 off 63 versus The Blaze. Brits is a good bet to be the top batter for South East Stars.
Heather Knight to be Western Storm’s best batter
Heather Knight is one of the best players in the game. She has a good record in the format, and has recently scored an unbeaten 75 in the first ODI against Australia. Given her quality, you can bet on Knight to be the top batter for Western Storm.
South East Stars vs Western Storm Top Team Bowlers
Freya Davis to be South East Stars’ best bowler
The right arm seamer was superb in the previous game, picking 3 for 28 in nine overs. She has taken 10 wickets from six innings at an economy of 4.41. Betting on Freya Davis to be South East Stars' top bowler could give good returns.
Lauren Filer to be Western Storm’s best bowler
Lauren Filer made a good impression in the Ashes with her pace. In the RHF trophy, she has played four games this season and has taken eight wickets. She has the ability to trouble even the best batters. You can back her to be the best bowler for Western Storm.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: South East Stars
South East Stars will have Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley back following the conclusion of the women's Ashes. It makes them even stronger with plenty of quality in both batting and bowling departments. Western Storm should have Heather Knight andLauren Filer back in the side, and will need big contributions from them. We predict South East Stars to win this clash.
- South East Stars to win - 1.48
- Western Storm to win - 2.46