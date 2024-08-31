SES (South East Stars) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction SES 63 % Chance of Winning WES 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.658 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South East Stars are set to engage with Western Storm in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the second time this season. Their contest is going to be held at Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham, on August 31, 2024, and the action will kick off at 3:00 P.M IST.

South East Stars vs Western Storm Chances of Winning

South East Stars’ previous outing against Thunder ended poorly for the former and set them back in their quest to make their way up the standings. After Thunder posted precisely 250 runs on the board, South East Stars had a doable task on their hands. In a surprising turn of events, the latter’s chase went awry quite quickly as two wickets were lost in the third over. Wicket-keeper Kira Chathli brought some calm and maturity to the innings with her knock of 54, the highest individual score from the team, but the rest of the team ruined their chances by losing several wickets in quick succession to get bowled out for 130. This was absolutely disastrous as they hung their heads in a 120-run defeat.

Western Storm’s last game against Central Sparks was somewhat similar, although the distinction lies in the fact that Western Storm are among the worst-performing teams in the tournament this season. Central Sparks secured a total of 297 and it already looked rather bleak for the Sophie Luff-led side. As Western Storm came out to bat, they were absolutely hapless since opener Sophia Smale was the only one to make an impact, having scored 53, and she received no support whatsoever from the others. Their innings was a display of poor batsmanship from start to finish with the exception of a single player and the fact that they ended up losing by 145 runs did not come as a surprise.

South East Stars chance of winning - 63%

Western Storm chance of winning - 37%

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South East Stars vs Western Storm Betting Tips

Western Storm to score under 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.82 (Parimatch)

Emma Corney and Sophia Smale have a highly tumultuous partnership in the tournament with their opening stands varying a great deal. In the previous five matches, they had two outstanding showings before hitting a plateau again which makes it difficult to expect a spectacle from them anytime soon, having added 15, 92, 57, 15 and 14 runs to the first wicket. They are expected to score low before the first dismissal against South East Stars.

Match Prediction Best Odds South East Stars Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Western Storm Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: South East Stars 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

South East Stars vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

The teams batting first hold a very clear and categorical advantage at Kent County Cricket Ground, evidenced by the fact that five out of six matches played here this season went in favor of those batting first. The average first innings total of 280 so far in the tournament makes it rather easy for the toss winners to decide that they will want to set the target.

Weather Report

Although overcast conditions are going to be prevalent at Beckenham, a 10% likelihood of rain is expected with a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

South East Stars Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Aylish Cranstone, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Darcey Carter, Emma Jones, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Tash Farrant, Chloe Hill, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) All-rounder Chloe Hill Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Kalea Moore Bowler Aylish Cranstone Batter Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Paige Scholfield Batter Danielle Gregory Bowler

South East Stars Team Form

With two wins and three defeats in their previous five outings, South East Stars still have a hope of qualifying and the potential to overcome Western Storm.

Western Storm Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Imogen Cooper, Niamh Holland, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danielle Gibson, Isla Thomson, Lola Harris, Sophia Smale, Katie Jones, Natasha Wraith, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Ellie Anderson, Emily Geach, Gemma Lane, Issy Wong, Izzy Patel, Jessica Hazell, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Corney Batter Sophia Smale All-rounder Sophie Luff (C) Batter Fran Wilson Batter Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Niamh Holland Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Issy Wong Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler

Western Storm Team Form

Western Storm suffered four losses in their last five games and a miracle victory in the mix does not indicate that they are on the rise.

South East Stars vs Western Storm Head-to-Head

South East Stars have built a decent gap to Western Storm in their head-to-head tally with three wins in their last five clashes.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South East Stars - 3

Western Storm - 1

No Result - 1

South East Stars vs Western Storm Betting Odds

South East Stars to have a better opening partnership than Western Storm @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

Emma Corney and Sophia Smale are the mainstay openers for Western Storm this season and have posted totals of 15, 92 and 57 in the previous three games. Their instability remains a cause for concern even though they have the potential to score big. For South East Stars, conversely, skipper Bryony Smith is the anchor for the first wicket but she has opened alongside different batters in the last three games, having scored 13, 11 and 14 runs before the first dismissal. Although there is major room for improvement in the stands they post, the bookmakers believe they have the upper hand in this matchup.

South East Stars vs Western Storm List a Kent County Cricket Ground, null South East Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Western Storm Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.262 Bet Now!

South East Stars vs Western Storm Best Batters

Bryony Smith to be South East Stars’ Best Batter

Bryony Smith was not at her best when South East Stars took on Thunder in the last game where the opener was out for 12. Overall, she leads the way for the team with 393 runs in ten innings and an average of 39.30. She is expected to come back stronger in the upcoming game against Western Storm.

Sophie Luff to be Western Storm’s Best Batter

Sophie Luff was the second highest scorer for the team in the last game against Central Sparks, having scored 23 runs. She is the second highest run-getter overall, too, as she has amassed 396 runs in 11 innings. With an average of 39.60 and four half-centuries under her belt this season, she continues to be the leading pick to be their standout batter.

South East Stars vs Western Storm Best Bowlers

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be South East Stars’ Best Bowler

Ryana MacDonald-Gay has been phenomenal this season with 20 wickets in eight innings so far and an exceptional bowling average of 13.90. She was the top wicket-taker for South East Stars in the previous outing against Thunder, having taken three wickets in ten overs with an economy rate of 4.20. She remains the top choice for the next match.

Issy Wong to be Western Storm’s Best Bowler

Issy Wong emerged as Western Storm’s second highest wicket-taker in the last game against Central Sparks wherein she took a single wicket in her ten-over spell. So far in the tournament, she has five wickets in five innings but will be expected to come good in the next encounter.