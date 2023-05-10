SOV (Southern Vipers) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction SOV 59 % Chance of Winning CENS 41 % Bet Now! Southern Vipers would be aiming to extend their winning streak to three when they take on Central Sparks at the County Ground in Hove on May 10, with the encounter slated to begin at 3 PM IST. The Southern Vipers have been utterly dominant in England’s 50-over domestic tournaments in the past and given their positive record against the Sparks, the side would be optimistic about its chance in the upcoming fixture.

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

Winning two titles in three years alongside a runners-up finish is a tale of true domination, one Southern Vipers have become used to ever since they came into existence. Across seven seasons of England’s premier domestic 50-over competition of which the Vipers have been a part, the team has managed to be named champions thrice while making the final on another three occasions. With a similar vein of form once again on display in 2023, there are little chances of Central Sparks managing to dent the title hopes of their upcoming opponents.

Southern Vipers’ chances of winning @ 59%

Central Sparks’ chances of winning @ 41%

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Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The Southern Vipers have been the dominant team in English domestic cricket since their establishment in 2016, winning the Women's Cricket Super League in their inaugural campaign. In the following three years, they secured two runner-up medals before the tournament was restructured as the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, which they have won twice and finished second in once across the three seasons played so far.

Last season, the Vipers had won six out of their eight games in the tournament while the Central Sparks had managed only two wins in six encounters. The two teams met once in the round-robin stage, with the Vipers winning by two runs through the DLS method after rain interrupted play. A similar record has emerged in 2023, with the Vipers winning two of their three completed games while the Sparks have a solitary win after four encounters, enduring two losses and a tie in the remaining fixtures. The two sides have already met once this year, with the Vipers restricting Sparks to a paltry 183/9 before storming to victory with three wickets and 53 balls to spare.

Thus, with the Vipers in good form and soaring in the table at third while the Sparks struggle in fifth on the back of no victories in its last two encounters, the former are clearly the most likely to come out victorious in Hove.

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Match Toss Prediction

In the only Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy encounter that had taken place at the County Ground in Hove in 2022, Southern Vipers emerged victorious by 133 runs after choosing to bat first. A trend along the same lines has emerged in RHFT 2023, with teams choosing to bat first after winning the toss on 57% of the occasions and emerging victorious while defending a target 54% of the time. Thus, expect a similar outcome of the toss on Wednesday in Hove.

Weather Report

The County Ground in Hove looks set for a second consecutive no result with extremely heavy rain forecast on Wednesday. Worldweatheronline reveals an astonishing 8.2 mm of rain is expected to fall from midnight through to early morning and even the showers would stop post-sunrise, they would make brief appearances in between the game with about 0.4 mm of rain. Other than that, heavy cloud cover is expected in the first half of the encounter with the sky clearing up significantly post 3 PM. Similarly, the temperature would stay consistent around the 11°C mark until 3 PM before slightly increasing up to 15°C by the game’s end.

Southern Vipers News & Player List

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad: Georgia Adams (C), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Chloe Hill, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Mary Taylor, Finty Trussler, Emily Windsor, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Georgia Adams All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Batter Linsey Smith Bowler Alica Monaghan All-rounder Mary Taylor All-rounder Lauren Bell Bowler

Southern Vipers Team Form

The runners-up of the previous edition, Southern Vipers have won two fixtures on the trot after beginning the 2023 campaign with a loss before their latest game had to be abandoned. They currently sit third on the table with 11 points to their name and a net run rate of 0.484.

Central Sparks News & Player List

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad: Eve Jones (C), Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Chloe Brewer, Erin Burns, Ami Campbell, Poppy Davies, Georgia Davis, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Abbey Freeborn, Katie George, Amy Jones, Anisha Patel, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Issy Wong

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones (C) All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Chloe Brewer All-rounder Abbey Freeborn Batter Ami Campbell Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Katie George Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Central Sparkss Team Form

Central Sparkss have kicked off the new season with just a solitary win in four games along side two losses. Their latest encounter ended up in a thrilling tie against Thunder, taking them to fifth in the table with a points tally of seven and a net run rate of -0.247.

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Head to Head

Southern Vipers have played Central Sparks three times in the 50-over format of the game, trumping their rivals on two occasions.

One Days played - 3

Southern Vipers win(s) - 2

Central Sparks win(s) - 1

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Southern Vipers to hit more fours than Central Sparks

Southern Vipers have season after season proven to be the most prolific boundary-hitters in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. In 2022, they averaged a brilliant 21 boundaries per game, nearly three more than their upcoming opponents Central Sparkss. In 2023 as well, the Vipers’ fours tally already reads an incredible 67 after just three games at an average of over 22 boundaries a game. Central Sparks, meanwhile, have found the ropes only 62 times despite having played a game extra, averaging a little over 15 boundaries a game – an astounding seven less than their rivals. The two teams have already faced off against each other once in the season, with the Vipers striking 19 boundaries compared to just 10 for the Sparks. Thus, expect the Vipers to dominate the boundary count once again in Hove.

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Top Team Batters

Maia Bouchier to be Southern Vipers’ top batter

Maia Bouchier has made a welcome return to form in the current season of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The 24-year-old scored two consecutive half-centuries to begin the tournament and looks to be in good nick. Bouchier played a crucial role in leading the Vipers to victory in the inaugural season of the RHFT, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer for the Vipers. This season, she is leading the charts for her team and is also currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the entire tournament, with 141 runs in three games at an impressive average of 47. With scores of 57, 59, and 25 in the tournament so far, Bouchier is expected to make another significant contribution to her team's success in Hove.

Evelyn Jones to be Central Sparks’ top batter

Evelyn Jones at RHFT 2023 has been no short of an epitome of an inspirational leader, driving her team along to respectable totals with the bat singlehandedly. In their tournament opener when the Sparks were bowled out for a paltry 153, the skipper showed grit with a marathon 63-ball 27. She then led her team to victory in the following game against reigning champions Diamonds, top-scoring with an unbeaten 67. In the latest encounter, Jones was once again a standout performer with 69 runs to her name while none of her teammates even crossed the 40-run mark. Thus, with 458 runs across the last two editions of RHFT and now second in the run-scoring charts in RHFT 2023 with 199 at an average of 66.33, Evelyn Jones is easily the best batter in the Central Sparks unit.

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Top Team Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be Southern Vipers’ top bowler

After a wicketless start to the tournament against Sunrisers, Lauren Bell has quickly regained her form. She took four wickets against the Stars in a match-winning performance and then returned impressive figures of 8-1-26-1 against the Sparks. Before the tournament as well, the 22-year-old was in excellent form for the national team, taking 12 wickets in seven matches for the Three Lions. In the current edition of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Bell is currently leading the wicket-taking charts for the Vipers with seven wickets to her name and is expected to be the key player once again for the team in the upcoming match in Hove.

Georgia Davis to be Central Sparks’ top bowler

Georgia Davis has started RHFT 2023 on an impressive note, making waves with her bowling. In the first match of the season, Davis took three wickets to single-handedly help the team fight for a win before astonishing figures of 7.3-1-19-4 helped rally the Sparks to victory against reigning champions Diamonds. Another couple of scalps followed in the latest encounter against Thunder, taking her to the top of the wicket-taking charts with nine scalps in four matches at a stunning average of 11.88. Her exceptional skills make her the clear contender to excel once again with the ball for Central Sparks in the upcoming match in Hove.