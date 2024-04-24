SOV (Southern Vipers) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction SOV 63 % Chance of Winning CENS 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.504 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Vipers and Central Sparks will meet in the 8th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Sir Paul Getty's Ground, Wormsley and will take place on April 24, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers won the previous edition of the competition. Coming into this competition, Southern Vipers did not have the best start in the competition. They lost their first game of the season and will be looking to make a return in their second outing. The team did well in their batting order but their bowlers need to do better. The team is placed 5th in the standings right now with a net run rate of -0.075.

Last season, Central Sparks ended in the middle of the points table in the previous season. They have changed a few things this season and began their season on a high note this year. They won the first game against the Blaze. With that, they occupy the top place with 5 points with a net run rate of 1.560.

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 37%

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 63%

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Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

Southern Vipers are a phenomenal team. Despite their loss in their first game of the season, they were very good in their batting order. In the first game, they went against South East Stars and scored 80 runs before their first dismissal. Ella McCaughan and Charli Knott opened for the team and scored 30 & 41 runs respectively in the game. Their batters look in great form and will be looking to score high against Central Sparks in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Vipers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Central Sparks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Southern Vipers 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

The upcoming Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy encounter between Central Sparks and Southern Vipers is scheduled to be held at Sir Paul Getty’s Ground in Wormsley. Thus, even though there is no historical venue data to go by, there is a trend that has emerged in the ongoing season of the tournament. In most of the encounters last season that have taken place, the teams winning the toss have chosen to bat first, a formula that has proven to be successful as well. Thus, expect the skipper winning the toss to choose to set a target for the opponents.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on the 24th April. The temperature will hover around 10 degree Celsius.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Alice Monaghan Batter Freya Davies Bowler Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Following a successful campaign last year, Southern Vipers lost their first game. They have a strong squad and need to come in stronger in the next game.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Ami Campbell Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Issy Wong Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks has faced challenges in the previous season of the competition. But the team did fairly well in the first game of the season. They beat the Blaze in their opening game by 78 runs. The team will be happy with their positioning in the points table.

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Southern Vipers won- 2

Central Sparks won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Southern Vipers faced South East Stars in the first game. Batting first, the Vipers secured 273 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the game. The top order batted pretty well. Freya Kemp smashed 50 runs whereas Georgia Elwiss scored 44 runs in the game. However, the bowlers could not contain SES in the game and conceded 274 runs in the match. Charli Knott and Georgia Adams picked 2 wickets each but could do enough to win the game. SES won the game by 4 wickets. The team is packed with superb players and will be expected to perform well in the next game.

Central Sparks had a phenomenal outing in the first game of the competition. Central Sparks scored 213/9 batting first. Abigail Freeborn was the top scorer with 53 runs in the game. It was a convincing score but the bowlers did the needful and snatched the game in their favour. Hannah Baker picked 3 wickets whereas Katie George and Emily Arlot picked 2 wickets each. The team will be looking to continue the same in the next game.

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks List a Sir Paul Getty's Ground, null Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.475 Bet Now!

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Abigail Freeborn to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Abigail Freeborn is a terrific batter. She played her last game in the previous season of the competition and scored pretty well in those matches. In the first game of this season, she knocked 53 runs in the game. She will go in as the best batter from Central Sparks.

Freya Kemp to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Freya Kemp is there to strengthen the middle order. She scored 50 runs in the last game. She is a very talented batter and will be coming in hot in the next game as well.

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams is a force to be reckoned with. She has left her mark in the international circuit and will now aid her side to win RHFT 2024. She picked 2 wickets for 48 runs in the 1st game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.

Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Hanah Baker is an experienced bowler from the squad. She picked 3 wickets for 29 runs in the first game. Looking at her form, she is expected to lead her side’s bowling order in the next game.