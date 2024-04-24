SOV (Southern Vipers) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction
SOV
63%
Chance of Winning
CENS
37%
List a
Sir Paul Getty's Ground
Facts:
- The tally is tied at 2-2 in the last four contests between the sides.
- Southern Vipers are at the 5th place whereas Central Sparks were positioned at the 1st place of the points table.
Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning
Southern Vipers won the previous edition of the competition. Coming into this competition, Southern Vipers did not have the best start in the competition. They lost their first game of the season and will be looking to make a return in their second outing. The team did well in their batting order but their bowlers need to do better. The team is placed 5th in the standings right now with a net run rate of -0.075.
Last season, Central Sparks ended in the middle of the points table in the previous season. They have changed a few things this season and began their season on a high note this year. They won the first game against the Blaze. With that, they occupy the top place with 5 points with a net run rate of 1.560.
- Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 37%
- Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 63%
Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Betting Tips
Southern Vipers to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)
Southern Vipers are a phenomenal team. Despite their loss in their first game of the season, they were very good in their batting order. In the first game, they went against South East Stars and scored 80 runs before their first dismissal. Ella McCaughan and Charli Knott opened for the team and scored 30 & 41 runs respectively in the game. Their batters look in great form and will be looking to score high against Central Sparks in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Southern Vipers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Central Sparks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Southern Vipers
Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction
The upcoming Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy encounter between Central Sparks and Southern Vipers is scheduled to be held at Sir Paul Getty’s Ground in Wormsley. Thus, even though there is no historical venue data to go by, there is a trend that has emerged in the ongoing season of the tournament. In most of the encounters last season that have taken place, the teams winning the toss have chosen to bat first, a formula that has proven to be successful as well. Thus, expect the skipper winning the toss to choose to set a target for the opponents.
Weather Report
The day will be a cloudy day on the 24th April. The temperature will hover around 10 degree Celsius.
Southern Vipers Players List
Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott
Predicted Playing XI
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Rhianna Southby
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Wicket-keeper
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Charli Knott
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All-rounder
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Ella McCaughan
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Batter
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Georgia Adams (c)
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All-rounder
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Georgia Elwiss
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Batter
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Freya Kemp
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Batter
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Emily Windsor
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Batter
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Alice Monaghan
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Batter
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Freya Davies
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Bowler
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Mary Taylor
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Bowler
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Linsey Smith
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Bowler
Southern Vipers Recent Form
Following a successful campaign last year, Southern Vipers lost their first game. They have a strong squad and need to come in stronger in the next game.
Central Sparks Players List
Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker
Predicted Playing XI
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Abigail Freeborn
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Wicket-keeper
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Bethan Ellis
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All-rounder
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Eve Jones (c)
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Batter
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Katie George
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All-rounder
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Chloe Brewer
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Batter
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Davina Perrin
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Batter
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Ami Campbell
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Batter
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Emily Arlott
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Bowler
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Ria Fackrell
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Bowler
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Hannah Baker
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Bowler
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Issy Wong
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Bowler
Central Sparks Recent Form
Central Sparks has faced challenges in the previous season of the competition. But the team did fairly well in the first game of the season. They beat the Blaze in their opening game by 78 runs. The team will be happy with their positioning in the points table.
Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record
In the last four clashes, the tally is tied at 2-2.
Southern Vipers won- 2
Central Sparks won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Betting Odds
Southern Vipers faced South East Stars in the first game. Batting first, the Vipers secured 273 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the game. The top order batted pretty well. Freya Kemp smashed 50 runs whereas Georgia Elwiss scored 44 runs in the game. However, the bowlers could not contain SES in the game and conceded 274 runs in the match. Charli Knott and Georgia Adams picked 2 wickets each but could do enough to win the game. SES won the game by 4 wickets. The team is packed with superb players and will be expected to perform well in the next game.
Central Sparks had a phenomenal outing in the first game of the competition. Central Sparks scored 213/9 batting first. Abigail Freeborn was the top scorer with 53 runs in the game. It was a convincing score but the bowlers did the needful and snatched the game in their favour. Hannah Baker picked 3 wickets whereas Katie George and Emily Arlot picked 2 wickets each. The team will be looking to continue the same in the next game.
Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks
List a
Sir Paul Getty's Ground, null
Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Top Batters
Abigail Freeborn to be the top batter for Central Sparks
Abigail Freeborn is a terrific batter. She played her last game in the previous season of the competition and scored pretty well in those matches. In the first game of this season, she knocked 53 runs in the game. She will go in as the best batter from Central Sparks.
Freya Kemp to be the top batter for Southern Vipers
Freya Kemp is there to strengthen the middle order. She scored 50 runs in the last game. She is a very talented batter and will be coming in hot in the next game as well.
Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers
Georgia Adams to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers
Georgia Adams is a force to be reckoned with. She has left her mark in the international circuit and will now aid her side to win RHFT 2024. She picked 2 wickets for 48 runs in the 1st game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.
Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks
Hanah Baker is an experienced bowler from the squad. She picked 3 wickets for 29 runs in the first game. Looking at her form, she is expected to lead her side’s bowling order in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Vipers
Central Sparks to win @ 2.30 (Parimatch)
Southern Vipers to win @ 1.59 (Parimatch)
Parimatch