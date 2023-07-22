SOV (Southern Vipers) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction SOV 42 % Chance of Winning NORD 58 % Bet Now! It will be Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers taking on each other in their next fixture of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Saturday, July 22. The match is scheduled to take place at Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground, with a scheduled start time of 3 PM IST.

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers got their campaign back on track with a four-wicket victory over Western Storm in their previous game. They are placed fifth on the table with 17 points from nine games, having won three and lost four times. Northern Diamonds have lost their way three back to back losses. They have slid down to fourth place with 19 points and a negative net run-rate of -0.249. They have won four games and have lost five.

Southern Vipers edged out Storm in a rain-affected 48-over-per-side match last week. Linsey Smith was the pick of the bowlers, picking 2 for 36 in 10 overs while Georgia Adams also bagged two scalps. Chasing 231 in 48 overs, their openers put on 41 runs in the first 10 overs. Maia Bouchier and Adams then upped the scoring rate, adding 95 off 15.3 overs for the second wicket. Bouchier struck 71 off 72 while captain Adams scored 59 off 66. Freya Kemp later hammered 47 in just 36 balls as they crossed the line with 26 balls to spare.

Northern Diamonds suffered their third straight loss on Saturday when they went down by five wickets against Central Sparks. The match was interrupted by rain several times, getting reduced to 34 overs first and to 19 overs later. Diamonds' openers provided a great start while Hollie Armitage struck 66 off 56. Bess Heath smashed an unbeaten 49 in 31 balls before rain interrupted and they couldn't bat further. Later Central Sparks were given a target of 164 in 18 overs. The Diamonds bowlers were expensive on the day barring Jessica Woolston (1/24) as they lost by two balls to spare.

As for this fixture, the two teams' chances of winning are as follows.

Southern Vipers chance of winning @ 42%

Northern Diamonds chance of winning @ 58%

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Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Bess Heath has been in remarkable form, scoring 249 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 128 while averaging 41. She's coming off a 31-ball 49* and you can back her to score over 24.5 runs in the match.

Southern Vipers's Maia Bouchier has shifted 40 and 71 in her last two innings. She has made 256 runs in the competition at an average of 43. Bouchier is in good touch and betting on her to score over 24.5 runs could give returns.

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

Southern Vipers have won the toss four times in this tournament, opting to bowl first twice including the last game. Having won that game, they are likely to chase again. Northern Diamonds have lost all five of their matches while defending the target and have won three while chasing so they should chase if they get the choice. We predict Northern Diamonds to win the toss and bowl first here.

Weather Report

The weather in Arundel, West Sussex hasn't been great lately and it is expected to remain the same for the next week. There's a good possibility of showers on Saturday with over a 60% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be ranging between 17-21 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 28 km/h.

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad:Georgia Adams (c), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Abi Norgrove

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-Rounder Georgia Elwiss All-Rounder Emily Windsor All-Rounder Mary Taylor All-Rounder Maitlan Brown All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Freya Kemp All-Rounder Ava Lee Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers finally managed to get back on the winning track with a victory over Western Storm. Prior to that they hadn't won a game in five outings, losing to Central Sparks, Sunrisers and The Blaze. Southern Vipers would be delighted with the form Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams and Freya Kemp have shown in the last couple of games.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Northern Diamonds squad: Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield (wk), Chloe Tryon, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Turner, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Yvonne Graves, Emma Marlow, Jessica Woolston, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Sterre Kalis Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicketkeeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-Rounder Bess Heath (wk) Wicketkeeper Emma Marlow Batter Chloe Tryon All-Rounder Leah Dobson Batter Grace Hall Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds have lost three games on the trot, going down by The Blaze, Thunder and Central Sparks. All of these losses have come while batting first. Before that, Diamonds had claimed four out of the first six fixtures, beating Western Storm, Sunrisers and South East Stars twice.

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers have faced each other five times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Vipers won the first three games in 2020 and 2021 whereas Diamonds claimed both the games in the 2022 edition.

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

Southern Vipers to score under 62.5 runs in first 15 overs

Southern Vipers are bolstered with the availability of Maia Bouchier at the top of the order. Bouchier and Georgia Adams have been fantastic with the bat in the last couple of matches. Freya Kemp has also struck at a good strike rate in the tournament. You can bet on Vipers to score over 62.5 runs in the first 15 overs.

Northern Diamonds to hit most fours in the match

Northern Diamonds have several in-form batters in their ranks. Lauren Winfield-Hill, Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath and Chloe Tryon have been scoring runs at a fast rate. Betting on Northern Diamonds hitting most fours in the match could give good returns.

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Top Team Batter

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’s best batter

Georgia Adams is the top run-scorer for her side in the ongoing RHF trophy, scoring 265 runs in seven innings. She is averaging 44 at a pretty decent strike rate of 81 and has smashed three fifties in the competition. Adams is coming off back to back fifties and is a top bet to be the Southern Vipers' top batter.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Northern Diamonds’s best batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been in tremendous form in the ongoing RHF trophy. She has piled on 453 runs in nine innings at an average of 57 while striking at 98. The opening batter has struck one century and three half centuries. Back Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds.

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Top Team Bowlers

Linsey Smith to be Southern Vipers’ best bowler

Linsey Smith was the best bowler on show for her team in the previous game, picking 2 for 36 off her full quota. She has taken nine wickets in the competition at a superb economy of 3.66. You can back Smith to be the Southern Vipers' top bowler.

Katie Levick to be Northern Diamonds’s best bowler

The leg-break bowler has been very prolific in the ongoing tournament. She has taken 18 wickets from nine games at an average of 15.61 while conceding at 4.25 rpo. She picked 3/31 in the previous game against Central Sparks. Bet on Levick to be the best bowler for Northern Diamonds.