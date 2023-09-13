SOV (Southern Vipers) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction SOV 57 % Chance of Winning SES 43 % Bet Now! Southern Vipers and South East Stars will battle out in match 49 of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, 13 September 2023 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. IST.

Southern Vipers vs SouthEast Stars chance of winning

Southern Vipers are coming off a dominant win over the Thunder Women in the last match. After opting to bat first they were bowled out for 237 in 47.5 overs. Georgia Adams (71) and Emily Windsor (59) were the top performers for the Vipers helping their team reach a challenging total. Defending a below-par score the Vipers were commendable with the ball led by magical spells from Mary Taylor (4/39), Linsey Smith (3/29) and Georgia Adams (2/41) bowled out the Thunder (173 in 44.3 overs) and secured a huge win by 64 runs.

The Stars continue their good run of form racking up another dominant win over The Blaze in their previous match. A century from Alice Davidson-Richards (101), a half-century from Paige Scholfield (56) and handy knocks from Bethan Miles (33), Bryony Smith (34) powered South East Stars to a huge total of 278 in 50 overs. In reply, The Blaze were bowled out for 171 runs in 38 overs on the back of a phenomenal bowling performance from Danielle Gregory (3/32), Bethan Miles (2/26) and Ryana MacDonlad-Gay (2/52).

South East Stars and the Southern Vipers are positioned second and third on the points table separated by three points. The Battle for the second spot is on the line in a crucial matchup.

Southern Vipers chance of winning: 57%

Southeast Stars chance of winning: 43%

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Southern Vipers vs Southeast Stars Betting Tips

Southern Vipers opening duo of Ella McCaughan and Abi Norgrove on average scored 34 runs for the opening wicket in the last two matches, while the average opening partnership of the South East Stars in the last three matches is eight runs. One of the best bets to place on is the Southern Vipers to have a higher opening partnership @ 1.90 (Melbet) than South East Stars .

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton is a balanced track with assistance to both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers get a good amount of swing early in the innings and as the game progresses it gets better to bat on. Out of the four Women's One day matches played at this venue, the team batting first won one match, while the team batting second won three matches and the average 1st innings score is 210 runs.

Based on how good the surface is expected to play out in the second half of the game, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday 13 September 2023, is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 69% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 16 kilometers per hour and it is going to be mostly cloudy with no chance of rain.

Southern Vipers Players List

Abi Norgrove, Danielle Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Ava Lee, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Georgia Elwiss, Maitlan Brown, Nancy Harman, Nicole Faltum, Rhianna Southby, Anya Shrubsole, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Lauren Bell, Finty Tussler, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Megan Sturge.

Southern Vipers Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ella McCaughan Batter Abi Norgrove Batter Georgia Adams All-rounder Emily Windsor Batsman Freya Kemp All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batsman Alice Monaghan All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Mary Taylor Bowler Ava Lee Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers played 12 matches, won five, lost four and three matches were abandoned due to rain. The Vipers won three of their last five matches and are undefeated in the last three head-to-head encounters against the Stars .

Southeast Stars Players List

Aylish Cranstone, Chole Hill, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson Richards, Bryony Smith, Darcey Carter, Emily Burke, Emma Jones, Keala Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ryana Macdonald- Gay, Tash Farrant, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies

South East Stars Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bryony Smith All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket Keeper Aylish Cranstone Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Paige Scholfield All-rounder Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones Bowler Kalea Moore Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars played 12 matches, won six, lost five and one match was abandoned due to rain. The Stars won three of the last five matches played in the competition, but they are winless against the Vipers in the last head-to-head encounters.

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

The Southern Vipers and South East Stars clashed in six ODI matches and the Southern Vipers held a record of 05 - 01 against South East Stars . Out of the five wins against South East Stars , Southern Vipers won two matches batting first and three matches batting 2nd, while South East Stars won one match batting first.

Matches Played: 06 matches

Southern Vipers won: 05 matches

South East Stars won: 01 matches

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars Betting Odds

South East Stars has a power-packed batting lineup with some quality power hitters who can clear the boundary and we predict South East Stars to smash more sixes than the Southern Vipers @ 1.72 (Melbet).

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars Top Batters

Georgia Adams to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams is the leading run-scorer for the Southern Vipers in the competition scoring a total of 418 runs in nine innings at an average of 52.25 and striking at 84.27. Adams scored a match-winning half-century (71) in her last outing. Considering her recent run of form, we back Georgia Adams to be the top batter for the Vipers against the Stars.

Paige Scholfield to be the top batter for South East Stars

Paige Scholfield continues to rack up runs consistently for the Stars . She has scored 425 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.12 and striking at 97.70. Her performances have powered the Stars to a commanding position in the competition and we back Scholfield to come good and be the top batter for the Stars.

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars Top Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams continues her good run with the ball after finishing the Hundred tournament as the leading wicket-taker. She has picked up 15 wickets in 10 matches bowling at an economy of 4.31 in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023. Adams picked up (2/41) in her last outing and was hard to pick by the batters. Based on her recent form, we believe Adams is the best player to bet on to be the top bowler for the Vipers.

Danielle Gregory to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Danielle Gregory has been the most reliable bowler for the Super East Stars . She bowled a match-winning spell (3/32) in the last match. Gregory has bagged 16 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate. We back Gregory match-winning spell and be the top bowler for South East Stars.