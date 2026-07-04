Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Match Prediction

The first match of the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will see two teams who had contrasting fortunes take on each other. Southern Vipers finished last season second on the table while Sunrisers were dead last in the standings with no wins in their seven matches. The match is scheduled to begin on April 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton at 3:00 PM IST.

Bet on Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Very rarely in domestic cricket do we see teams that are miles apart when it comes to competing in the event. That is, however, the case in this game as there appears to be a huge gulf of results between the two teams. While this is a new season and it brings you level with the other teams in the competition, the chances of one team, Southern Vipers, winning it are too high despite the season opener.

Southern Vipers Chances of winning - 55.40 %

Sunrisers Chances of winning of winning - 49.88 %

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Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Last season, Southern Vipers started off their campaign with four consecutive wins before their match against Western Storm had to be abandoned due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. They beat the hapless Thunder before their marquee clash against Northern Diamond to decide who would top the table. They came up short in that game with the Diamond claiming top spot with a four wicket win. The Vipers beat the Stars quite convincingly in the playoff to book their place in the final. The Diamond proved to be a thorn in their side yet again as the Vipers crashed to a two run defeat.

Sunrisers had a season to forget. After losing their first game of the season to the Stars by 80 runs, Sunrisers began to put up better show as the tournament progressed. It did not help them though as the next three games ended in losses as well albeit by margins of six runs, three wickets, and 11 runs. In the game against the only team that they could have overtaken, ie the Thunder, the match was abandoned following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The last two games were nowhere close to beign competitive as they were thrashed by 70 and 139 runs respectively.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Match Toss Prediction

In the two games played at the Rose Bowl in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last season, the winning captain decided to bat first on both occasions. While the Vipers won their game by 11 runs against the Sunrisers, the Thunder were unable to defend a total of 204 as the Vipers, thanks to a well played 59 by Emily Windsor, sealed a four wicket win with three overs to spare.

Weather Report

Unfortunately for us, there is going to be Rain during the game. While it is not continuous rain that is expected but there are expected to be at least four major interruptions during the game. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 11C while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 7C.

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad :Georgia Adams (C), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Chloe Hill, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Mary Taylor, Finty Trussler, Emily Windsor, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Georgia Adams All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Chloe Hill Battter and Wicketkeeper Lauren Bell Bowler Freya Kemp Bowler Charlotte Taylor Bowler Sophie Mitchelmore Bowler

Southern Vipers Team Form

The records might show that the Southern Vipers have only won two games in their last five games, one of the games was abandoned while the two losses came against a brilliant Diamonds team that were crowned Champions last year. They are a much better team than recent form might suggest and anything but a loss in their next fixture would be seen as a big upset.

Sunrisers Player List

Sunrisers squad:Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Kate Coppack, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Cordelia Griffith, Saskia Horley, Scarlett Hughes, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Mia Rogers, Grace Scrivens, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens Batter Jodi Grewcock Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Jess Olorenshaw Batter Dane van Niekerk All-rounder Mia Rogers Batsman Kelly Castle All-rounder Scarlett Hughes Batter and Wicketkeeper Abtaha Maqsood, Bowler Kate Coppack, Bowler

Sunrisers Team Form

There is nothing that I can say that will make them look good in this section. In their last five games, they have lost four games and the only reason it is not five is that fact that a round of matches were abandoned due to the Queen’s death. They will have to show more heart this season before this section does not turn into an embarrassing bashing session.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Head-To-Head

In the four matches that Southern Vipers and Sunrisers have played in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, there has only ever been one winner and there are no points for guessing who. The largest margin of victory was a 49 run win in 2020 while in 2021, Sunrisers came within a whisker of a win but were ousted by just one run.

Matches Played - 4

Southern Vipers Wins - 4

Sunrisers Wins - 0

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Southern Vipers to score more fours than Sunrisers

This is as simple a bet as you can place. In the six games that the Vipers played last season, they outscored their opponents in this category on four occasions. In the head to head match against Sunrisers, they scored a massive 21 fours while conceding just 10. Sunrisers, on the other hand, outscored their opponents as far as fours were concerned just once in their six games last season. This is one bet that you can surely punt on and get an easy win.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Best Batters

Emily Windsor to be Southern Viper’s best batter

In the last season of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Windsor had the best average in her team with a number of 65.25. While it can be argued that her numbers were boosted due to the three not outs in the tournament, those can be put to rest considering she was the top scorer for the team with 261 runs to her name.

Grace Scrivens to be Sunrisers’ best batter

For a team that struggled throughout the tournament for a win, Grace Scrivens was a shining spot in their team. She scored a massive 297 runs which was more than 100 runs than the next best player. Considering she is just 19 now, Scrivens has more experience this season to go out and have an even better season this time around.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Best Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’ best bowler

With Tara Norris making her way to Thunder this season, Southern Vipers will definitely miss her 12 wickets that she claimed last season. In Paige Scholfield’s move, the Sunrisers will lose another 11 wickets from a player that excelled last season. However, Adams is still around and she will be the best bet to end up as Southern Vipers’ top bowler.

Grace Scrivens to be Sunrisers’ best bowler

Not only did Scrivens end the season as the top scorer for her team, she also secured 13 wickets in just six matches. That was not only good enough to make her the highest wicket taker for her team but also for the tournament. The offie looks like she is ready to take the next step into the Senior team soon and this would be the perfect time for her to showcase her talent.