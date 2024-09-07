SOV (Southern Vipers) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction SOV 57 % Chance of Winning SUN 43 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.773 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Vipers and Sunrisers will meet in the 56th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at the Rose Bowl, Southampton and will take place on September 7, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers were having a fantastic season until they fell out of form in the last few games. The team lost three games in a row and there is pressure amongst them to finish in the top four of the group standings. The team has seven wins and five losses in thirteen games. The team has 34 points and a net run rate of 0.546. They will look to win their last group game and qualify for the play-offs.

Sunrisers are struggling with form as well as they have lost four games in their last five outings. The team lost their last game against Western Storm. With six wins and as many losses, the team currently occupies the 5th place in the standings. They have 30 points and a net run rate of -0.137. There is still a bleak chance of them qualifying further but the team has to win by a huge margin in addition to the Blaze losing their last game.

Sunrisers’s chance of winning: 43%

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 57%

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Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Sunrisers to score under 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Sunrisers is a very strong team. However, their opening partnership is lacking in the current competition. Sunrisers have Grace Scrivens and Joanne Gardner as their openers. Scrivens and Gardner average at 47.00 & 19.44 respectively in the competition. The team posted scores of 13, 7, 38 & 18 runs before their first dismissal in their last four games. In their last clash against Southern Vipers, the team scored 34 runs before their 1st dismissal. However, Gardner looks out of form and is expected to face an early dismissal in the next game. Looking at their form, Sunrisers will be looking to lose an early dismissal in their last game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Vipers score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Sunrisers score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most Fours: Southern Vipers 1.80 Bet on Dafabet

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

Due to its slower nature, the Rose Bowl's surface demands patience and skill from players, especially batsmen early in their innings. Spinners find this ground favourable as the ball grips the pitch, making it difficult to score freely. However, fast bowlers also get some initial assistance with movement and swing, particularly with the new ball. Opting to bowl first could be a viable decision at this venue.

Weather Report

The day may witness rain on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 20 degree Celsius.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Naomi Dattani All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Bowler Emily Windsor All-rounder Rebecca Tyson Bowler Alice Monaghan All-rounder

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers are going through a rough patch as they lost their last three games. Southern Vipers batted well in the last game but failed to defend the target.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Alice Macleod Batter Florence Miller Batter Abtaha Maqsood Bowler Eva Gray All-rounder Kate Coppack Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

The Sunrisers are coming from a loss against the Western Storm. The team batted very poorly in the last game. They failed to chase the low target and bundled out for 150 runs.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, Southern Vipers have managed to win two matches whereas Sunrisers won three games.

Southern Vipers won- 2

Sunrisers won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Sunrisers clashed against Western Storm in their last outing. Batting first, Western Storm bundled out for 180 runs in the game. Sophie Munro picked 3 wickets. Jodi Grewcock and Abtaha Maqsood picked 2 wickets each in the match. Chasing the target, Sunrisers were all out for 150 runs, losing the game by 30 runs. Alice Macleod scored 48 runs whereas Cordelia Griffith smashed 39 runs. Sunrisers will be looking to win their next game.

Southern Vipers went against Northern Diamonds in the last game. Southern Vipers batted first in the game and scored 240/8 in the game. The top order was fantastic with the bat and the runs kept flowing in the game. Georgia Adams scored 57 runs. Ella McCaughan (30), Naomi Dattani (34), Georgia Elwiss (31) and Emily Windsor (31) also batted well in the game. Northern Diamonds chased the target in time, posting 241/9 in the game. Northern Diamonds won the game by 1 wicket. Georgia Adams took 4 wickets while Rebecca Taylor bagged 3 wickets.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers List a Rose Bowl, null Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Sunrisers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.078 Bet Now!

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Top Batters

Georgia Elwiss to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Georgia Elwiss is in exquisite form. She has scored 454 runs in 11 games at an average of 75.66. Smale scored 31 runs in the last game. Elwiss struck 53 runs in the last meeting with Sunrisers. He will be looking to hit hard in the next game of the competition.

Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Captain Grace Scrivens is a terrific batter. Scrivens has smashed 423 runs in 12 games at an average of 47.00. She scored 12 runs in the last game but will be expected to bat well in the upcoming clash.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Top Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams is doing well in the competition. She has managed to pick 19 wickets in 11 innings of the competition. She was the top bowler in the last game and picked 4 wickets in the game. Adams will be going in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Sophie Munro to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Sophie Munro is a terrific bowler. She has picked 12 wickets in 5 games. She took 3 wickets in the last game. Munro will walk in as the best bowler from Southern Vipers.