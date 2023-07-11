SOV (Southern Vipers) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction SOV 45 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 55 % Bet Now! The next round of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will witness The Blaze and Southern Vipers taking on each other on Tuesday, July 11. The match is scheduled to take place at New Close County Cricket Ground in Newport, with a scheduled start time of 3 PM IST.

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

The Blaze are having a dominant campaign in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy, having been the only unbeaten team in the season. They have 28 points from seven games, winning five while two ended in no results. Southern Vipers have had an underwhelming season with two wins and three losses in seven games. They have 13 points with a net run-rate of 0.009.

In their most recent fixture, The Blaze obliterated Northern Diamonds by nine wickets. Sophie Munro was the pick of the bowlers for them, picking 3 for 35 in 10 overs. Cassidy McCarthy, Lucy Hingham and Kirstie Gordon also bagged two scalps each to skittle out the opponents for 185. Tammy Beaumont then delivered a stunning show with 83 runs off just 62 balls. Sarah Bryce also scored a fifty as they mowed down the target inside 25 overs.

Southern Vipers had to settle for a tie in their previous game against Thunder, with both teams having identical scores of 262/8 in 50 overs. Batting first, Vipers' Emily Windsor top scored with 49 while Abi Norgrove and Linsey Smith also added 40s. Maitlan Brown then claimed three wickets with Ava Lee and Georgia Adams bagging two each. Vipers had their opponents 7 down for 168 but could not close out the game.

The Blaze have clearly been a more in-form side in this competition, and will head into the match as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this clash are as follows.

Southern Vipers chance of winning - 45%

The Blaze chance of winning - 55%

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Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Betting Tips

Tammy Beaumont is coming off a blistering 62-ball 83 not-out in the previous game against Northern Diamonds. She has been in good form and betting on her to score over 28.5 runs in the match would be justified.

Southern Vipers's Emily Windsor has scored 84 and 49 in the previous two matches in the competition. She is in good form and it makes sense to bet on her to score over 24.5 runs in this match.

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

Southern Vipers have won the toss three times in this tournament, opting to bat first twice. The Blaze have won the toss only once where they chose to bat first. Their victories while chasing have been dominant. If Southern Vipers win the toss, they could bat first while The Blaze could opt to bowl first here.

Weather Report

The weather in Newport could play a spoil-sport in this game. It is likely to be mostly cloudy with periods of showers on Tuesday. There's a 70% chance of precipitation with the temperature ranging between 17-21 degree Celsius and wind gusts blowing at 56 km/h.

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad:Georgia Adams (c), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Abi Norgrove

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Abi Norgrove Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-Rounder Georgia Elwiss All-Rounder Emily Windsor All-Rounder Mary Taylor All-Rounder Maitlan Brown All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Freya Kemp All-Rounder Ava Lee Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers had a decent start to their campaign, defeating South East Stars and Central Sparks in two of the first three games. But since then they haven't won, with one getting abandoned. They then lost to Sparks and Sunrisers before their match against Thunder was tied.

The Blaze Player List

The Blaze squad: Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Marie Kelly Batter Sarah Bryce Wicketkeeper Georgie Boyce Batter Kathryn Bryce Batter Michaela Kirk All-Rounder Nadine de Klerk All-Rounder Teresa Graves All-Rounder Sophie Munro All-Rounder Lucy Higham Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze have won five matches in the tournament, with two washouts coming against Thunder and Western Storm. Since the resumption of the tournament, they have defeated Storm by six runs and Northern Diamonds by nine wickets.

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

The Blaze are a newly formed team in the English women's domestic cricket so they haven't faced Southern Vipers in this RHF Trophy yet.

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Betting Odds

Southern Vipers to score under 40.5 runs in first 10 overs

Southern Vipers haven't been able to put up strong performances with the bat up top. The likes of Ella McCaughan and Abi Norgrove have found it hard to score at a good rate. None of The Blaze bowlers who have bowled at least nine overs in the tournament have conceded at more than 4 rpo. Bet on Vipers to score under 40.5 runs in the match.

The Blaze to score over 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs

The Blaze have a pretty strong batting unit at the top with Tammy Beaumont in great form along with Sarah Bryce, Marie Kelly and Georgie Boyce. Sarah Bryce returned to form in the previous game and that should ease the pressure off Beaumont. It would be a good idea to bet on The Blaze scoring over 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Top Team Batter

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’s best batter

Georgia Adams was dismissed cheaply in the previous game but remains a key player for her team. She has scored 112 runs in the tournament with one fifty. Adams has the experience and ability to bounce back. You can bet on Adams to be the top batter for Southern Vipers.

Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze’s best batter

Tammy Beaumont has been in incredible form in recent times. Following a double hundred against Australia in the Ashes Test, she smashed 83* off 62 in the previous RHF trophy appearance. She has made 217 runs in this tournament at an average of 54 and strike rate of 91, including three fifties. Back Beaumont to be the top batter for The Blaze.

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Top Team Bowlers

Maitlan Brown to be Southern Vipers’ best bowler

Southern Vipers' overseas recruit Maitlan Brown played her first game on Friday and snared three wickets for 52 runs in 10 overs. She's one of promising Australian bowler. The right arm medium pacer is a good bet to be Southern Vipers' top bowler.

Sophie Munro to be The Blaze’s best bowler

Sophie Munro was excellent in the previous game, picking 3 for 35 in 10 overs with two maidens. She has five wickets in the season from three innings at an economy of 4. You can bet on Munro to be the best bowler for The Blaze.