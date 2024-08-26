SOV (Southern Vipers) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction SOV 59 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Southern Vipers and The Blaze will collide in the 44th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground on August 26, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

The Southern Vipers’ last game against the Thunder was abandoned due to poor weather. The team won their last game against South East Stars in the competition. The team was fantastic with the ball and will be expected to carry on the same winning momentum in the next game. The team has seven wins and two losses in their campaign that placed them at the top place of the standings. They have 34 points and a net run rate of 0.955.

After a horrible start to their campaign, the Blaze are finally in an uphill battle. They won their last game against Western Storm while their next game against Northern Diamonds was called off due to rain. With four wins and five losses, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 19 points and a net run rate of -0.354. The Blaze faces a huge challenge against Northern Diamonds in their current form.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 41%

Southern Vipers’ chance of winning: 59%

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Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

Southern Vipers are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. The opening order revolves around Ella McCaughan and Charli Knott. All the batters looked in good form and posted impressive scores opening for the team in the competition. The team posted scores of 80, 58, 72, 0, 91, 28, 39, 16 & 46 runs before their 1st dismissal in nine games. They managed to raise quite impressive scores in most of the games. With that being said, you should place your bets for Southern Vipers to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Vipers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 28.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most fours: Southern Vipers 1.78 Bet on Dafabet

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

The pitch presents an average challenge for pace bowlers, requiring them to rely on skill and variation to succeed. Similarly, batsmen will find conditions to be moderately favourable, with opportunities to score runs but also facing a fair challenge from the bowlers. Spinners, too, will find the pitch offering average assistance, necessitating astute bowling tactics to make an impact.

Weather Report

Maximum daytime temperature will remain around 21 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Bowler Nancy Harman All-rounder Mary Taylor Bowler Alice Monaghan All-rounder

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers continue to dominate in the competition. It was a bowling masterclass from the side in the last game. They restricted South East Stars to 120 runs in the last game.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Teresa Graves Batter Sarah Bryce Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Bethany Harmer Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Michaela Kirk Batter

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze had a terrible start in the competition but they have recovered well in the competition. They are coming from a win against Western Storm. The team has a good squad and will be looking to climb further up in the standings.

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes, Southern Vipers lead the tally by 3-1.

Southern Vipers won- 3

The Blaze won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Betting Odds

Southern Vipers will be happy after their win in the last game they played against South East Stars. Batting first, South East Stars secured 120/10 in the game. It was a stellar bowling performance from the Southern Vipers in the game. Freya Davies picked 4 wickets in the game whereas Charli Knott and Ava Lee took 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, Southern Vipers scored 121/3 in the game and won the match by 7 wickets. Charli Knott scored an unbeaten 57 in the game. Georgia Adams scored 22 runs in the game.

The previous game of the Blaze was abaonded due to bad weather. They went against Western Storm before that. Going in to bat first, Western Storm could only amass 217/10 in the game. Kathryn Bryce picked 4 wickets. While chasing the target, the batters were impressive and chased down the target, scoring 220/5 and winning the game by 5 wickets. Sarah Bryce scored 61 runs while Ella Claridge (43*) and Lucy Higham (62*) finished the game for the side.

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze List a Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground, null Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet now! The Blaze Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet now!

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Top Batters

Sarah Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze

Sarah Bryce is a fantastic batter from the team. She has only played 3 games in the competition so far and amassed 190 runs at an average of 63.33. She scored 81, 65 & 61 runs respectively in her last three outings. She will continue her stellar form in the next game.

Charli Knott to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Charli Knott is a terrific batter. She scored an unbeaten 57 runs in the last game. With 346 runs in 9 games, she averages at 49.42 in the competition. She will enter as the best batting pick from Southern Vipers in the next game.

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Top Bowlers

Charli Knott to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Charlie Knott is also a phenomenal bowler. She has picked 16 wickets in 9 games. Knott picked 2 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon is the top bowling pick from the Blaze. The bowler has picked 13 wickets in 9 games in the competition. She took a single wicket in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.