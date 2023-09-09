SOV (Southern Vipers) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction SOV 66 % Chance of Winning NWT 34 % Bet Now! Match 46 of the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will witness Southern Vipers taking on Thunder. This highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to be hosted at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground on Saturday, September 09, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Chances of Winning

Georgia Adams was the standout performer both with the bat and the ball, leading the Southern Vipers to a thrilling three-run victory over the Northern Diamonds in an exciting Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match held at South Northumberland Cricket Club. Adams contributed 82 runs as the Vipers established a formidable target of 261 for eight in their allotted 50 overs. Ella McCaughan and Emily Windsor also contributed with the bat, scoring 47 & 39 runs respectively. Hollie Armitage's century brought her team incredibly close to their target, but the bowlers of the Southern Vipers performed exceptionally well, securing a tight three-run victory. Georgia Adams, Ava Lee, Alice Monaghan, Georgia Elwiss and Nancy Harman all picked up a wicket each while Mary Taylor was the most expensive bowler from her side and went wicketless. With this win, the Vipers remain at the 4th spot in the league table with 23 points and a net run rate of +0.047. They have participated in 11 matches, securing victory in four, experiencing defeat in an equal number, achieving a tie in one, and witnessing the abandonment of two matches due to rain. With three matches remaining, the Vipers are determined to put forth their best effort to secure a top-three finish.

The Thunders have been one of the most unfortunate teams this year. They have participated in 11 matches, securing victory in two, experiencing defeat in three, achieving a tie in two, and witnessing the abandonment of four matches due to rain. They sit just next to Southern Vipers in the league table with 22 points in 11 games. Olivia Bell and Fi Morris displayed exceptional spin prowess as Thunder convincingly defeated the South East Stars by six wickets at Guildford, revitalising their chances of earning a spot in the end-of-season playoffs. Bell delivered with impressive flight and spin, extracting sharp turn from the Woodbridge Road wicket to claim figures of 4 for 23. In the meantime, Morris applied effective pressure from the opposite end, securing a return of 3 for 33 as the Stars were dismissed for a total of 145 runs.

Southern Vipers’ chance of winning: 66%

Thunder’s chance of winning: 34%

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Southern Vipers vs Thunder Betting Tips

Ella McCaughan of Southern Vipers has been in phenomenal form this term, scoring 258 runs in only 9 innings at an average of 28.66. She has struck two fifties already. She scored 47 off 84 balls in the last game. Hence, we predict McCaughan to surpass the total of 21.5 runs in the game against Thunder.

England’s Emma Lamb racked up 250 runs in seven innings this season. She is her side’s top run-scorer and has three fifties already. She just scored a fifty in her last game. All that said, Lamb is expected to score over 24.5 runs in the game.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Toss Prediction

The Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground has seen only one match this season, which regrettably had to be abandoned. Thus, there hasn't been much cricket played at this venue so far. Out of the three Women's One Day International matches hosted here, all were won by the team batting second. The typical first innings score in WODIs at this ground is 132 runs. Hence we predict the team winning the toss will choose to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground on Saturday is expected to be around 30 degree Celsius and 62% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 8 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Southern Vipers Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Abi Norgrove

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ella McCaughan Batter Abi Norgrove Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-Rounder Georgia Elwiss All-Rounder Emily Windsor All-Rounder Mary Taylor All-Rounder Nicole Faltum Wicketkeeper Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Ava Lee Bowler Alice Monaghan All-rounder Nancy Harman Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers are arriving here on the back of a 3 run win over Northern Diamonds. Prior to that, they shared points with Northern Diamonds in their previous encounter. Prior to that game, they managed to get back on the winning track with a victory over Western Storm. Prior to that they hadn't won a game in five outings, losing to Central Sparks, Sunrisers and The Blaze. Southern Vipers would be delighted with the form Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams and Freya Kemp have shown in the last couple of games.

Thunder Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Sophie Morris, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Emma Lamb All-Rounder Seren Smale Wicketkeeper Fi Morris All-Rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Laura Delany All-Rounder Naomi Dattani Batter Danielle Collins Batter Olivia Bell All-Rounder Tara Norris Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder have had four of their games end in no results while two matches versus Central Sparks and Southern Vipers were tied. Their three losses in the tournament came against South East Stars, Western Storm and Central Sparks. In the last completed fixture, Thunder defeated South East Stars by six wickets.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

Southern Vipers and Thunder have competed against each other on three occasions in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The Vipers emerged victorious in the initial two encounters in 2021 and 2022, while the most recent fixture ended in a tie during the 2023 edition.

Total Matches Played: 3 matches

Southern Vipers Won: 2 matches

Thunder Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Tie/Draw: 1 match

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Betting Odds

Southern Vipers to score over 25.5 runs before their first dismissal

In their last five completed matches, Southern Vipers posted the totals of 18, 85, 51, 41 & 18 runs respectively before losing their first wicket. In each of these five games, barring two, the Vipers managed to score over 25 runs before suffering their first loss. Ella McCaughan and Abi Norgrove opened for the Vipers in the last game and they are averaging almost 28.66 & 20.66 respectively. Earlier this season when these two sides collided, the Vipers scored 85 runs before suffering their first loss. Given these factors, it's a reasonable choice to consider betting on the Southern Vipers to score more than 25.5 runs before suffering their first loss.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Top Batters

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’s best batter

Georgia Adams stands as the leading run-scorer for her team in the current RHF Trophy, having amassed 347 runs across eight innings. She maintains an impressive average of 49.57, coupled with a respectable strike rate of 81. Notably, she has recorded four half-centuries in the competition. Adams scored 82 runs in the last game and was Southern Vipers’ top-scorer. With her recent form, including back-to-back fifties, Georgia Adams is a strong contender to be the top batter for the Southern Vipers.

Emma Lamb to be Thunder’s best batter

Emma Lamb is leading the run-scoring charts for Thunder in the current RHF trophy, amassing 250 runs from seven innings at an impressive average of 41 and a strike rate of 79. She has notched up three half-centuries during the season. She just scored a fifty in her last game against South East Stars. Therefore, she remains a strong candidate to emerge as Thunder's top batter.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Top Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’s best bowler

With 13 wickets in 9 games, Adams is Southern Vipers’ top wicket-taker as well. She has been lethal with the ball and conceded runs at an economy of just 4.34. She picked up a wicket in the last game and conceded only 34. She picked up two in the previous encounter vs Thunder. Considering her impressive track record, it's a prudent choice to support Georgia Adams as the top bowler for the Southern Vipers.

Olivia Bell to be Thunder’s best bowler

The 19-year-old spinner emerged as Thunder's standout bowler in the previous game, registering impressive figures of 4/23. Her strong performances in the Charlotte Edwards Cup earned her a place in the longer formats as well. Across just four matches for the Thunder, she managed to secure 11 wickets, the highest tally within her team. Given her exceptional form, the right-arm spinner stands as the most dependable option when considering a bet on Thunder's top bowler.