SOV (Southern Vipers) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction SOV 60 % Chance of Winning NWT 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.661 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Thunder and Southern Vipers will meet in the 16th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Sir Paul Getty's Ground, Wormsley and will take place on May 1, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers had to bow before South East Stars in the first game but returned very strongly to win the next two games in the competition. The team won their last game against Northern Diamonds and imposed dominance among the other teams. The team is currently placed at the second place with 2 wins and a loss. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 1.010.

Thunder had a disappointing start to their campaign this season. After losing the game against Northern Diamonds, Thunder returned with a win in their second outing. However, the team returned to their losing ways and suffered a crushing defeat in the last game against Western Storm. With two losses and a win, Thunder is placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 5 points and a net run rate of 0.064.

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 60%

Thunder’s chance of winning: 40%

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Southern Vipers vs Thunder Betting Tips

Thunder to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

The Thunder are not having a pleasant campaign. They lack in their batting order and it was quite evident in their three outings so far. Emma Lamb and Seren Smale opened for the team but could not perform consistently in the competition. The team posted the scores of 8, 14 & 18 runs before their first dismissal in three games so far. Lamb and Smale average at 14.33 & 20.66 respectively in the competition respectively. With Lamb’s poor form and under-experienced Smale, the opening order looks fragile and will be susceptible to losing an early wicket in the next game.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Toss Prediction

The upcoming Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy encounter is scheduled to be held at Sir Paul Getty’s Ground in Wormsley. Thus, even though there is no historical venue data to go by, there is a trend that has emerged in the ongoing season of the tournament. In most of the encounters last season that have taken place, the teams winning the toss have chosen to bat first, a formula that has proven to be successful as well. Thus, expect the skipper winning the toss to choose to set a target for the opponents.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day and it will rain on the match day. The temperature will remain around 18 degree Celsius on the day of the game.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Ecclestone (c) Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder are coming from a loss against Western Storm. The team could not do well with their batting in the last game. The team bundled out for 186 runs in the game. They will look to deliver a more promising performance in the next game.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers have won two games in a row. They won their last game against Northern Diamonds in a fantastic display of their batting talents. This will come handy in the next game.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes, Southern Vipers have won three games whereas the Thunder could not win a single fixture.

Thunder won- 0

Southern Vipers won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Betting Odds

The Thunder were shaken after a loss in the last game. They are falling into a pattern of underwhelming performances in the competition. The team went against Western Storm in the last game. Western Storm raised 252/6. Sophie Ecclestone picked 3 wickets in the game while Phoebe Graham returned with 2 wickets in hand. The team did not stand a chance in the batting order as it collapsed horribly in the game. The team posted the score of 186, losing all their wickets and suffered a 66-run defeat. Emma Lamb, with 38 runs, was the top scorer from the side. The Thunder had a bad start but there is still time to make a comeback in the tournament.

Southern Vipers will be happy after their win in the last game. They clashed against Northern Diamonds in the last game. Batting first, the Vipers secured 287/9 in the game. Ella McCaughan smashed 83 runs while Charli Knott posted 40 runs in the game. This was pretty impressive and a good score to defend. The bowlers did equally well and restricted Northern Diamonds at 162, to win the game by 70 runs (D/L Method). The team will be looking to continue their same ecstatic form and another victory in the competition will push them higher in the standings.

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Southern Vipers vs Thunder Top Batters

Charli Knott to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Charli Knott is a terrific batter. She scored 41, 58* & 40 runs in the three games so far. With 139 runs in 3 games, she averages at 69.50 in the competition. She will enter as the best batting pick from Southern Vipers in the next game.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Thunder

Katie Mack is a terrific batter and smashed 147 runs in 3 games at an average of 49.00. She scored 28 in the last match and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for Thunder

Sophie Ecclestone is a terrific bowler. She has picked 6 wickets in 2 games and has an economy rate of 2.80 in the competition. She picked 3 wickets in the last game and will be looking to continue her same form in the next game.

Charlie Knott to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Charlie Knott is also a phenomenal bowler. She has picked 5 wickets in three games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.