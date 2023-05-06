SOV (Southern Vipers) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction SOV 63 % Chance of Winning WES 37 % Bet Now! Southern Vipers will have their sights firmly set on the top spot in the table when they take on Western Storm at the County Ground in Hove on May 6, with the encounter slated to begin at 3 PM IST. The Southern Vipers have been utterly dominant over their upcoming opponents in the past and considering the form of the two sides heading into Saturday’s meeting, the Vipers are the firm favourites to extend that winning record even further.

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers are the most successful outfit in the tournament’s history, with two titles and a runners-up medal to their name across the three editions of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Even though the side kicked off the 2023 campaign with a loss, they have since returned to their dominating best, cruising to victory in their latest two encounters. Western Storm, meanwhile, have continued with their perpetual struggles in the 50-over format of the game and look highly unlikely to register their first-ever win against the Vipers in the competition on Saturday.

Southern Vipers’ chances of winning @ 63%

Western Storm’s chances of winning @ 37%

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Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Southern Vipers have two victories in three games in the ongoing RHFT 2023, taking them to fourth on the table with nine points and a net run rate of 0.484. The team is well placed to not only qualify past the group stage but also end up on top of the table and book a direct ticket into the finals. Western Storm, on the other hand, are lagging at a lowly seventh with just a solitary victory in three games, alongside a horrible net run rate of -2.047 – the worst in the tournament by a mile.

The position of both the teams in the table is in alignment with their history and past records. Vipers are the most successful side to exist in the tournament with two titles and a runners-up medal across the three editions, while the Storm are yet to even make it out of the group stages in any season, having a poor overall win record of 50%. Even though the latest meeting between the two sides had to be abandoned in 2022 due to rain, the Vipers comfortably trumped their opposition on all three occasions preceding that, by margins of 8 wickets, 32 runs and 22 runs respectively.

In their latest encounter, Storm conceded a mammoth total of 296 against the Stars before folding out for a shambolic 89, thus succumbing to a record 207-run defeat. Vipers, on the other hand, restricted the Sparks to a paltry 183/9 before cruising to the total with three wickets and 53 balls to spare. Thus, Saturday’s affair may as well prove to be a no-contest but even in the worst-case scenario for Southern Vipers, they look unlikely to be at the mercy of Western Storm at any stage in the match.

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Match Toss Prediction

In the only Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy encounter that had taken place at the County Ground in Hove in 2022, Southern Vipers emerged victorious by 133 runs after choosing to bat first. In fact, in eight of the 11 games that have been completed this year, the captain winning the toss has opted to set a target, with six of those games ending in the favour of the team defending the target. Thus, expect the same trend to continue come Saturday with the skipper that wins the toss most likely to opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The English weather is expected to be at its worst once again on Saturday with constant rain expected through the entire second half of the game, totalling up to 2.7 mm, as per Worldweatheronline. Nevertheless, the temperature has been forecast to gradually rise from 11°C at the start of the encounter to 17°C by the end, accompanied with heavy cloud cover throughout and gusts fo winds reaching upto 29 km/h.

Southern Vipers News & Player List

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad: Georgia Adams (C), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Chloe Hill, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Mary Taylor, Finty Trussler, Emily Windsor, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Georgia Adams All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Batter Linsey Smith Bowler Alica Monaghan All-rounder Mary Taylor All-rounder Lauren Bell Bowler

Southern Vipers Team Form

The runners-up of the previous edition, Southern Vipers have won two of their latest fixtures after beginning the 2023 campaign with a loss and currently sit fourth on the table with nine points to their name and a net run rate of 0.484..

Western Storm News & Player List

Western Storm Player List

Western Storm squad: Danielle Gibson (C), Sophie Luff, Emma Corney, Lauren Filer, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Niamh Holland, Heather Knight, Claire Nicholas, Lauren Parfitt, Mollie Robbins, Chloe Skelton, Sophia Smale, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Griffiths All-rounder Emma COrney Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Danielle Gibson (C) All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper batter Niamh Holland All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Chloe Skelton All-rounder Lauren Filer Bowler Claire Nicholas Bowler

Western Storm Team Form

Having managed three victories and as many losses last season, Western Storm have got off to a horrible start in the latest edition of RHFT, losing two out of their three games with a win sandwiched in between. They currently sit second-last on the table with 4 points and a dreadful net run rate of -2.047.

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Head to Head

Southern Vipers have played Western Storm four times in the 50-over format of the game and are yet to be defeated by their counterparts, winning thrice while one match had to be abandoned.

One Days played - 4

Southern Vipers win(s) - 3

Western Storm win(s) - 0

No result(s) - 1

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Betting Odds

Western Storm to hit more fours than Southern Vipers

Southern Vipers have season after season proven to be the most prolific boundary-hitters in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the side has continued to dominate in 2023. After three games, their fours tally already reads an incredible 67 at an average of over 22 boundaries a game. They particularly broke all the shackles against South East Stars to register an astounding 29 fours in one innings. Western Storm, meanwhile, have found the ropes only 40 times in three encounters, averaging a little under 17 boundaries a game. The side was abysmal in its latest outing against South East Stars, stroking just six fours in a paltry total of 89. Thus, expect the Vipers to dominate the boundary count once again on Saturday.

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Top Team Batters

Maia Bouchier to be Southern Vipers’ top batter

Maia Bouchier's return to form in the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy has been a welcome one, with the 24-year-old scoring two consecutive half-centuries at the start of the season. In the inaugural season of the 50-over tournament, she played a pivotal role in leading the Vipers to victory, finishing as their second-highest run-scorer for the entire season. This season, she is not only leading the charts for her team but is also currently the third highest-run getter in the entire tournament, tallying 141 runs in three games at an impressive average of 47. Thus, with scores of 57, 59 and 25 so far, Bouchier is expected to once again make a significant contribution to her team's success in Hove.

Orla Prendergast to be Western Storm’s top batter

Despite missing the season opener against Northern Diamonds, Orla Prendergast has proven to be the highest run-getter for her side in the early stages of RHFT 2023, largely courtesy of her knock against Thunder. Coming in to bat at 11/2 in her first game of the season with the target being 215, the Irish batter scored a run-a-ball 115 to lead the side to victory with six wickets and 50 balls to spare. The 20-year-old has already represented her country in 45 games across formats and has three international half-centuries to her name, underlining her potential at the biggest of stages against quality bowling attacks. With the likes of Sophie Luff and Danielle Gibson struggling for form, expect Orla Prendergast to show her team the way once again on Saturday.

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Top Team Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be Southern Vipers’ top bowler

Lauren Bell had a wicketless opening encounter against Sunrisers, but has quickly returned to form since, taking a match-winning four-wicket haul against the Stars before returning excellent figures of 8-1-26-1 against the Sparks. At just 22 years old, the pacer has already been capped five times in ODIs and has seven wickets to her name. Before the tournament, Bell was in excellent form for the national team, taking 12 wickets in the last seven outings for the Three Lions. Bell has now found her footing in the domestic 50-over competition as well, currently leading VIpers’ wicket-taking charts in RHFT 2023 with seven, and is expected to be the star turn once again in Hove.

Lauren Filer to be Western Storm’s top bowler

From one failed campaign to another, Western Storm’s only saving grace more often than not in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy has been Lauren Filer. The right-arm quick led the wicket-taking charts for her team in 2022 with an impressive 11 in six games at an average of 22.63 and has kicked off the latest edition in even better form, scalping seven already in just three games. The 22-year-old is currently the joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament, starring in the latest fixture against the Stars with a three-for. Thus, an exceptional talent who is bound to represent her country sooner rather than later, Western Storm would be hoping for another miracle from Lauren Filer in Hove to somehow offer them a glimpse of victory against the Vipers.