SOV (Southern Vipers) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction
SOV
69%
Chance of Winning
WES
31%
List a
County Ground in Hove
Facts:
- Southern Vipers have won three out of the last five clashes against Western Storm.
- Southern Vipers are at the 2nd place whereas Western Storm were positioned at the 7th position of the points table.
Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Chance of Winning
Southern Vipers lost the last game against Sunrisers. The team has four wins and two losses in six games. Southern Vipers have earned 18 points and a net run rate of 0.586. They have a very strong bowling presence in the team that helped them win games in the competition. They will be confident going against Western Storm in the next game.
Western Storm are coming from yet another loss in the competition. With two wins and four losses, the team is placed at the 7th position of the points table. Western Storm has 8 points and a net run rate of -0.130 in the competition. Western Storm will be looking for a better performance in the next game.
- Western Storm’s chance of winning: 31%
- Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 69%
Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Betting Tips
Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)
Southern Vipers are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. The opening order revolves around Ella McCaughan, Charli Knott, Maia Bouchier and Abi Norgrove. All the batters looked in good form and posted impressive scores opening for the team in the competition. The team posted scores of 80, 58, 72, 0, 91 & 28 runs before their 1st dismissal. They managed to raise quite impressive scores in most of the games. They have a good batting momentum and will be looking to continue the same in the upcoming clash against Western Storm. With that being said, you should place your bets for Southern Vipers to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Southern Vipers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Western Storm’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Southern Vipers
Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Toss Prediction
The pitch generally offers consistent bounce, which can be exploited by both seamers and spinners. It can be a high-scoring game. The pitch at County Ground typically offers good support to batters. The surface is known for being hard and sporting a decent covering of grass. The team winning the toss should bat first.
Weather Report
There will be cloud cover on the day of the game. The temperature will revolve around 19 degree Celsius during the game.
Western Storm Players List
Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington
Predicted Playing XI
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Natasha Wraith
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Wicket-keeper
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Sophie Luff
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Batter
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Alex Griffiths
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All-rounder
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Sophia Smale
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All-rounder
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Danielle Gibson
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All-rounder
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Fran Wilson
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Batter
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Katie Jones
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Batter
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Niamh Holland
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Batter
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Amanda-Jade Wellington
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Bowler
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Mollie Robbins
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Bowler
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Chloe Skelton
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Bowler
Western Storm Recent Form
Western Storm have lost two games in a row. They scored well in the last game. But the bowlers did not resonate a similar performance with the bat. The team will now be looking to win their next affair.
Southern Vipers Players List
Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott
Predicted Playing XI
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Rhianna Southby
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Wicket-keeper
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Charli Knott
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All-rounder
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Ella McCaughan
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Batter
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Georgia Adams (c)
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All-rounder
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Georgia Elwiss
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Batter
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Freya Kemp
|
Batter
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Emily Windsor
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Batter
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Freya Davies
|
Bowler
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Nancy Harman
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All-rounder
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Mary Taylor
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Bowler
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Alice Monaghan
|
All-rounder
Southern Vipers Recent Form
Southern Vipers lost their last game after winning three games in a row. The Vipers were not at their best in the last game and registered 211 runs in the game.
Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes, the tally is led by Southern Vipers by 3-0.
Southern Vipers won- 3
Western Storm won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 2
Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Betting Odds
The Southern Vipers were onto a winning momentum but lost the last game against the Sunrisers. Southern Vipers batted first in the game and scored 211/9 in the game. Abi Norgrove scored 35 runs. Georgia Elwiss (53) and Georgia Adams (42) were the top scorers from the side. However, Sunrisers surpassed the target and posted 212/7 in the game. Southern Vipers lost the game by 3 wickets. Charli Knott picked 3 wickets in the game.
Western Storm are on to a bad momentum in the competition. They clashed against the Blaze in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Western Storm scored 275, losing all their wickets in the process. Natasha Wraith smashed 73 runs while Sophie Luff scored 37 runs in the game. Fran Wilson also chipped in 34 runs to the total score. The Blaze comfortably scored past the target and won the game by 4 wickets. Sophia Smale and Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 2 wickets each in the game for Western Storm.
Southern Vipers vs Western Storm
List a
County Ground in Hove, null
Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Top Batters
Charli Knott to be the top batter for Southern Vipers
Charli Knott is a terrific batter. She smashed 102 runs in her last outing against Western Storm. The batter has scored 259 runs in 6 games at an average of 51.80. She will be looking to score high in the next game.
Sophie Luff to be the top batter for Western Storm
Sophie Luff is the top scorer of the team with 255 runs in 6 games. She averages 51.00 in the tournament. She scored 37 runs in the last game. Luff will be the top batting pick from the team in the next game.
Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Top Bowlers
Charli Knott to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers
Charli Knott has emerged to be the top bowling figure in the team. She has picked a total of 10 wickets in 6 games for the team. She picked 3 wickets in the last game and helped her side win the match. Knott will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm
Amanda-Jade Wellington has picked a total of 9 wickets in 6 games of the tournament. She has an economy rate of 4.10 in the tournament. She picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be looking to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Vipers
Western Storm to win @ 2.59 (Parimatch)
Southern Vipers to win @ 1.45 (Parimatch)
Parimatch