SOV (Southern Vipers) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction SOV 69 % Chance of Winning WES 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Vipers and Western Storm will clash in the 28th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at the New County Ground, Hove, Brighton and will take place on June 30, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers lost the last game against Sunrisers. The team has four wins and two losses in six games. Southern Vipers have earned 18 points and a net run rate of 0.586. They have a very strong bowling presence in the team that helped them win games in the competition. They will be confident going against Western Storm in the next game.

Western Storm are coming from yet another loss in the competition. With two wins and four losses, the team is placed at the 7th position of the points table. Western Storm has 8 points and a net run rate of -0.130 in the competition. Western Storm will be looking for a better performance in the next game.

Western Storm’s chance of winning: 31%

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 69%

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Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

Southern Vipers are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. The opening order revolves around Ella McCaughan, Charli Knott, Maia Bouchier and Abi Norgrove. All the batters looked in good form and posted impressive scores opening for the team in the competition. The team posted scores of 80, 58, 72, 0, 91 & 28 runs before their 1st dismissal. They managed to raise quite impressive scores in most of the games. They have a good batting momentum and will be looking to continue the same in the upcoming clash against Western Storm. With that being said, you should place your bets for Southern Vipers to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Vipers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Western Storm’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Southern Vipers 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

The pitch generally offers consistent bounce, which can be exploited by both seamers and spinners. It can be a high-scoring game. The pitch at County Ground typically offers good support to batters. The surface is known for being hard and sporting a decent covering of grass. The team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

There will be cloud cover on the day of the game. The temperature will revolve around 19 degree Celsius during the game.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Katie Jones Batter Niamh Holland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm have lost two games in a row. They scored well in the last game. But the bowlers did not resonate a similar performance with the bat. The team will now be looking to win their next affair.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Bowler Nancy Harman All-rounder Mary Taylor Bowler Alice Monaghan All-rounder

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers lost their last game after winning three games in a row. The Vipers were not at their best in the last game and registered 211 runs in the game.

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, the tally is led by Southern Vipers by 3-0.

Southern Vipers won- 3

Western Storm won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 2

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Betting Odds

The Southern Vipers were onto a winning momentum but lost the last game against the Sunrisers. Southern Vipers batted first in the game and scored 211/9 in the game. Abi Norgrove scored 35 runs. Georgia Elwiss (53) and Georgia Adams (42) were the top scorers from the side. However, Sunrisers surpassed the target and posted 212/7 in the game. Southern Vipers lost the game by 3 wickets. Charli Knott picked 3 wickets in the game.

Western Storm are on to a bad momentum in the competition. They clashed against the Blaze in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Western Storm scored 275, losing all their wickets in the process. Natasha Wraith smashed 73 runs while Sophie Luff scored 37 runs in the game. Fran Wilson also chipped in 34 runs to the total score. The Blaze comfortably scored past the target and won the game by 4 wickets. Sophia Smale and Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 2 wickets each in the game for Western Storm.

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm List a County Ground in Hove, null Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Western Storm Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.507 Bet Now!

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Top Batters

Charli Knott to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Charli Knott is a terrific batter. She smashed 102 runs in her last outing against Western Storm. The batter has scored 259 runs in 6 games at an average of 51.80. She will be looking to score high in the next game.

Sophie Luff to be the top batter for Western Storm

Sophie Luff is the top scorer of the team with 255 runs in 6 games. She averages 51.00 in the tournament. She scored 37 runs in the last game. Luff will be the top batting pick from the team in the next game.

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Top Bowlers

Charli Knott to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Charli Knott has emerged to be the top bowling figure in the team. She has picked a total of 10 wickets in 6 games for the team. She picked 3 wickets in the last game and helped her side win the match. Knott will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington has picked a total of 9 wickets in 6 games of the tournament. She has an economy rate of 4.10 in the tournament. She picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be looking to bowl well in the next game.