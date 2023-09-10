SUN (Sunrisers) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction SUN 32 % Chance of Winning CENS 68 % Bet Now! Sunrisers and Central Sparks will square off against each other in the match number 47 of the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The County Ground in Chelmsford will be the hosts for this contest which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Chances of Winning

The Sunrisers' dominant bowling performance allowed them to rise from the bottom of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy standings, securing a four-wicket victory over Western Storm at Radlett. Kate Coppack's early three-wicket burst left Storm struggling at 18 for 4 after seven overs. Despite Emma Corney's contribution of 34 runs, Sunrisers' trio of spinners effectively contained them, resulting in a total of only 143 all out. Jodi Grewcock took 3 wickets for 24 runs, while Mady Villiers and Grace Scrivens bowled their full quota of overs, finishing with figures of 2 for 31 and 1 for 19, respectively. Villiers led the scoring for Sunrisers with 29 runs off 24 balls, guiding them to a comfortable victory with 16.1 overs remaining. This win not only avenged their earlier six-run loss to Storm in July but also allowed them to move ahead of their opponents in the standings. Following this victory, the Sunrisers advanced to the 7th position in the table, accumulating a total of 20 points with a net run rate of -0.174. Their record for the season includes 11 matches played, with three wins, five losses, and three games abandoned due to rain.

Central Sparks fought well but suffered a 3 wicket defeat at Edgbaston against league leaders, The Blaze. The team at the top of the league managed to dismiss Sparks for a total of 189 runs, with only Bethan Ellis (53) and Katie George (50) scoring more than 15 runs for the home side. The Blaze's response was notably spearheaded by Lizelle Lee. While spinners Georgia Davies and Hannah Baker caused a setback by reducing the Blaze to 73 for 1, the team recovered from a challenging position of 91 for 6. Nat Sciver-Brunt displayed her experience and skill, remaining unbeaten with a score of 66, which helped Blaze reach a total of 193 for seven in 45.1 overs. Currently, Central Sparks hold the 2nd position in the table standings. They have achieved five wins, suffered three defeats, secured one tie, and had two matches abandoned due to rain. Their point tally stands at 27, and they maintain a net run rate of +0.055.

Sunrisers' chance of winning: 32%

Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 68%

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Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Grace Scrivens has accumulated 229 runs in seven innings this season, maintaining a commendable average of 32.71. She stands as the leading run-scorer for Sunrisers this season and has registered two half-centuries. Considering her current form, it is reasonable to expect that Scrivens will surpass the 28.5-run mark in the upcoming game against Central Sparks.

Eve Jones, an English international cricketer, has proven to be a formidable force in the current season. With a total of 315 runs amassed from 9 innings, Jones ranks as the 5th highest run-scorer in the competition. Her impressive average stands at 39.37, and she has notched up three half-centuries along the way. She was dismissed cheaply in the last game and therefore it is anticipated that she will mount a strong comeback in the upcoming game and exceed the 25.5-run mark against Sunrisers.

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

The pitch at the County Ground in Chelmsford is an excellent batting track. Batsmen find it enjoyable to bat on this wicket because they can confidently play their shots right from the beginning of their innings. Three games have been played here this season and the average first innings score is 190 runs. The side bowling first emerged victorious on two out of three occasions.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Sunday is expected to be around 32 degree Celsius and 48% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Sunrisers Player List

Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr (wk), Mia Rogers (wk), Scarlett Hughes (wk), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jodie Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Saskia Horley, Dane van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Grace Scrivens All-Rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Ariana Dowse All-Rounder Jodie Grewcock All-Rounder Mady Villiers All-Rounder Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Joanne Gardner All-Rounder Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Amu Surenkuma Bowler Kelly Castle Bowler

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers won their last game against Western Storm by 4 wickets. Prior to that, they suffered a 6 run defeat at the hands of Western Storm. Sunrisers have three victories in the season.

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad:Eve Jones (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Ami Campbell, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Eve Jones (c) All-Rounder Bethan Ellis Batter Abigail Freeborn All-Rounder Hannah Baker Bowler Ami Campbell Batter Charis Pavely All-Rounder Maddy Green Batter Katie George All-Rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks lost their last game against The Blaze by 3 wickets. Prior to that, they won their previous four completed games consecutively.

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

Sunrisers and Central Sparks have played against each other three times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Central Sparks have dominated the rivalry, winning two games. The most recent encounter between the two sides was abandoned.

Total Matches Played: 3 matches

Sunrisers Won: 0 match

Central Sparks Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Sunrisers to score under 24.5 runs before their first dismissal

In the 2023 season of RHFT, Sunrisers’ average score before the fall of the first wicket stands at 20.22 runs, which fails to surpass our target. In each of the 9 completed games that Sunrisers played, barring three, Sunrisers failed to surpass the 24.5 run mark before losing their first wicket. All that said, we expect Sunrisers to score under 24.5 runs before their first dismissal against Central Sparks in the game.

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Jodie Grewcock to be Sunrisers’ best batter

Jodie Grewcock has played a pivotal role in her team's performance in the current RHF trophy. In seven innings, she has amassed 222 runs at an impressive average of 31, including three half-centuries this season. Despite a recent low-scoring performance in the last game, there's a reasonable expectation that she will make a strong comeback. Betting on Jodie Grewcock as the top batter for the Sunrisers in the upcoming matches seems like a favourable choice.

Eve Jones to be Central Sparks’s best batter

In the ongoing tournament, Eve Jones has amassed an impressive tally of 315 runs over the course of nine innings, maintaining a strong average of 39.37. Notably, she has notched up three half-centuries in her recent outings. Thus, it would be a prudent decision to consider Eve Jones as the frontrunner to be the top batter for Central Sparks in the upcoming match.

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Maddy Villiers to be Sunrisers’ best bowler

The right-arm off-break bowler is poised to have a significant impact on the upcoming match for the Sunrisers. Maddy Villiers has proven to be quite effective, having taken nine wickets from eight innings in the ongoing competition. Her standout performance this season included figures of 2 for 31. Given her current form, it's a sensible decision to place a bet on Maddy Villiers as the top bowler for the Sunrisers in this upcoming match.

Georgia Davis to be Central Sparks’ best bowler

Georgia Davis has showcased exceptional form throughout the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. In nine games, she has impressively claimed 21 wickets with an economy rate of 3.97, showcasing her best bowling performance at 4 for 19. It's a solid wager to anticipate Georgia Davis as the top bowler for Central Sparks.