SUN (Sunrisers) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction SUN 62 % Chance of Winning CENS 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers and Central Sparks will meet in the 31st game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett on July 7, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

Central Sparks had very little success in the competition so far. The team has won two games and lost five matches in their campaign. With that, the team is placed at the 7th position of the points table. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of -0.384. Sunrisers are a strong team and beating them will not be easy since the team is coming from a loss here. The team will rely on their batting strength and go in with all their luck.

Sunrisers are the team to beat this season. They have won five games and lost only two in their campaign. Sunrisers are coming from two consecutive wins in their campaign. The team is coming from a win against the Thunder and have positioned themselves at the 2nd position of the points table. The team has 23 points and a net run rate of 0.279. Sunrisers will now aim at the top position and a win in the following game can boost their chances at it.

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 38%

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 62%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Sunrisers to score high before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

Sunrisers are having a fantastic season in the competition. The team is backed by their strong batters in the competition. The opening order featured Grace Scrivens and Amara Carr in the last few games. But Joanne Gardner is back in the opening line-up and has done fairly well in the last game. The team has scored 4, 34 & 94 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last three games. Scrivens and Gardner average at 79.50 & 23.75 respectively in the competition. Looking at their forms, the team should be able to score before their first dismissal in the next game.

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

This is generally a batting wicket with conditions that greatly favour the batters. Spinners are economically strong here on this surface. The team winning the toss will prefer to chase, as the winning rate for chasing teams is over 80%, with an average first-inning score of 179. The fast bowlers come into play naturally under these overcast conditions.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on July 7. The temperature will hover around 17 degree Celsius. The rain might play as spoilsport for the event.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Ariana Dowse Batter Florence Miller Batter Esmae MacGregor Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

The Sunrisers boast a very strong bowling order in the competition. They amassed 253 runs in the last game and restricted the Thunder under the target. The batters and bowlers look in top form.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks had a breakthrough with a win against the Thunder. However, the team went to their losing ways in their last clash against Northern Diamonds. The team has a decent batting unit but their bowlers are failing to back the team.

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Sunrisers won- 2

Central Sparks won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Sunrisers clashed against the Thunder in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Sunrisers posted 253 runs in the game, losing all the wickets in the game. Grace Scrivens scored 51 runs while Joanne Gardner posted 63 runs in the game. Mady Villiers added another 35 runs to the team’s score. The bowlers also did a fantastic job in bundling out the Thunder at 224 runs. Sunrisers won the game by 30 runs (D/L method). Sophie Munro stole the show with 5 wickets to her name. Jodi Grewcock picked 2 wickets in the game.

Central Sparks clashed against Northern Diamonds in their last outing. They batted first and scored 239/8 in the match. Katie George and Davina Perrin impressed with their innings of 52 & 50 runs respectively. Courtney Webb and Chloe Brewer scored 37 runs each. However, the bowlers could not do much against Northern Diamonds. The Diamonds scored 242/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Bethan Ellis and Grace Potts picked 2 wickets each. The team will be hopeful for a better performance in the next game.

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks List a Radlett Cricket Club, null Sunrisers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.205 Bet Now!

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Captain Grace Scrivens is a terrific batter. Scrivens has smashed 318 runs in 7 games at an average of 79.50. She scored 51 runs in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the upcoming clash.

Abigail Freeborn to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Abigail Freeborn is a hard hitter from Central Sparks. She has scored a total of 230 runs in 7 games at an average of 32.85. She scored 19 runs in the last game. She struck 93 runs in her last outing against the Sunrisers. She will enter as the best batting pick from the side.

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Sophie Munro to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Sophie Munroe has stepped up in her first game of the season. She picked 5 wickets for 25 runs in the last game against Thunder. Munro will be looking to bowl well in the next game as well.

Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Hanah Baker is an experienced bowler from the squad. She has a total of 12 wickets in 7 games and holds an economy rate of 4.69 in the competition. Baker will enter as the best bowler for the team in the next game.