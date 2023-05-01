Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Match Prediction SUNR 39 % Chance of Winning NOR 61 % Bet Now! Sunrisers, who haven’t won a single match from their 14 matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, finally beat two-time champions Southern Vipers in the tournament opener by a massive margin of 126 runs. They just seemed to have turned a corner after three seasons of terrible results, but their second match against The Blaze brought them back to the ground. It was a close game but for the third time, Sunrisers ended up on the losing side. Northern Diamonds, the defending champions of this year, started off the tournament in a fine fashion, beating Western Storm in the first match by 105 runs. They extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches dating back to 2021. However, Central Sparks snapped that record with a thumping seven-wicket win on Saturday as they beat Diamonds in Worcester. It will be a statement win for Sunrisers if they are able to beat Diamonds on May 1, 2023 at 10.30 AM BST at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

Sunrisers are no more pushovers like all the previous seasons, where they would look utterly beleaguered or falter at the last moment. Diamonds, meanwhile, were punished for their frailties in batting by Sparks’ spinners in Worcester as they crumbled to 161 all out after reaching 121/4 in 25 overs. There are certainly few chinks they need to repair. Meanwhile, Sunrirsers are yet to gain full confidence and few more stumbles can be expected of them before they find their footing in the tournament. Despite the big win against Southern Vipers, they were taken apart by The Blaze’s spinners.

Sunrisers’ chance of winning - 39%

ND’s chance of winning - 61%

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Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Katie Levick has been excellent in the last season for Diamonds as her 12 wickets from seven games were very important for them to lift the trophy. She is once again among the leading wicket-takers this season with 4-26 in the first game and bowled with an economy of 3 from her seven overs in the loss against Sparks with 1-21. Expect the legspinner to do well again in the Sunrisers match.

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Match Toss Prediction

Winning toss and choosing to bat first is a good thing at the County Ground in Chelmsford. But Sunrisers found it wasn’t exactly the only idea in their previous game when they chose to bat first and succumbed to a lowly total of 159 all out. Before that, teams that batted first in women’s domestic list-A matches have won thrice out of the four matches played at the venue. Despite not having a big line-up of international stars, Diamonds have a settled down batting order which can post massive totals.

Weather Report

The County Ground in Chelmsford might have a good day of cricket as the weather forecast says the skies will be clear and the sun will be out. The estimated humidity is 69% which is lesser than all days the previous week, which could make for a good day’s play without any interruptions from rain. Chasing might not be as tough as it was in the previous matches at the County Ground.

Sunrisers Player List

Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Kate Coppack, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Cordelia Griffith, Saskia Horley, Scarlett Hughes, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Mia Rogers, Grace Scrivens, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodie Grewcock All-rounder Madie Villiers All-rounder Saskia Horley Batter Joanne Gardner All-rounder Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kelly Castle (C) Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Sunrisers Team Form

A win in the season opener might not be a big deal for a lot of other teams but Sunrisers are not any other team. They held the unwanted record of having no wins from the last three seasons, a streak of 13 defeats and one wash-out. Despite breaking that unwanted curse in this season’s opener, Sunrisers were not immediately a top team as they lost a close game to The Blaze. They ripped through The Blaze’s top-order and kept asking questions until the end before losing by just three wickets.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Abi Glen, Yvonne Graves, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jessica Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (WK) Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage (C) Batter Abigail Glenn Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Sterre Kalis Batter Phoebe Turner Batter Bess Heath Batter Jessica Woolston Bowler Emma Marlow Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Northern Diamonds Team Form

Despite finishing second in the table behind Southern Vipers at the end of the league stage, Diamonds were the best team in last year’s edition with seven wins from eight matches, including the final. It seemed as if they were going to continue that form in this season when they dispatched Western Storm by 105 runs in the first match. But their middle order failed terribly in the second match against Central Sparks as they went from 121/4 to 161 all out. They will hope for a better showing when they come up against Sunrisers.

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Head-To-Head

Sunrisers have been a bogey team for everyone in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for three long seasons. That also includes last year’s winners Northern Diamonds. Diamonds have beaten Sunrisers by 9 wickets and with a staggering 254 balls remaining in their clash in 2021. However, the margin decreased significantly when Diamonds edged them out by just six runs. Counting out Sunrisers can prove to be a costly mistake this time around.

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

Last year’s top run-getters Winfield-Hill and Hollie Armitage were the only bright spots in a shocking batting display against Central Sparks. The experienced duo will be tasked to inspire their younger teammates to dust off the defeat on Monday. Emma Marlow and Chloe Tyron are big bets for the Diamonds as they have the ability to bowl economical spells while picking up wickets regularly. Expect Tyron to pick up two or more wickets while bowling at an economy less than 4 RPO.

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Best Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Diamonds’ best batter

Winfield-Hill led the run charts last season with a tally of 470 runs from eight games and picked up where she left off in the first match against Western Storm. She is the anchor of the team in the opener’s role and will be expected to do the same again.

Grace Scrivens to be Sunrisers’ best batter

Last year’s third-highest run getter and top wicket-taker in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Grace Scrivens has moved up the ranks to lead England in the inaugural Women’s Under-19 World Cup this year. She was steady in her opening stand with Cordelia Griffith scoring a measured 39 off 59 balls. Her unfortunate dismissal triggered a batting collapse underlining her importance to the side.

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Best Bowlers

Mady Villiers to be Sunrisers’ best bowler

Mady Villiers was the key for Sunrisers in beating Southern Vipers as she first clobbered 70 off 53 balls and then contributed 3-52 from 8 overs which helped them wrap up the match in quick time. In the second game, she tried her best but was left with too little to defend. The experienced all rounder will be expected to do better against Diamonds.

Hollie Armitage to be Diamonds’ best bowler

While everyone can see that Diamonds’ captain Hollie Armitage contributed 343 runs in their title run last season, it is easy to overlook her contribution of 11 wickets in the campaign. She was once again their best bowler in the second game with 1-26 from her 4 overs.