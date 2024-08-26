SUN (Sunrisers) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction SUN 48 % Chance of Winning NORD 52 % Place a bet Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbet 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Northern Diamonds and Sunrisers will meet in the 43rd game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at County Ground, Chelmsford and will take place on August 26, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

Sunrisers are coming from two back to back losses that dropped their position in the points table. The team has five wins and four losses in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. Sunrisers have 25 points and a net run rate of -0.162. Sunrisers must keep a check on their performance hereafter and aim to move upwards.

Northern Diamonds’ last game against Blaze was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. Before that they won against the Sunrisers. With that win, they posted their fifth consecutive win. The team has seven wins and two losses in the competition that placed them second in the points table. The team has 32 points and a net run rate of 0.499. The team will be expected to continue their winning momentum coming into the next game.

Sunrisers’s chance of winning: 48%

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 52%

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Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Northern Diamonds to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Northern Diamonds look in good batting form. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Emma Marlow open for the team. Winfield-Hill and Marlow average at 35.37 & 23.85 respectively in the competition. The side posted the scores of 32, 45, 39, 65, 13 & 22 runs before their first dismissal in their last six games. The pair secured very impressive opening partnerships in most of those games. They scored 22 runs in their last clash against the Sunrisers. The opening order is finally comfortable and will be looking to raise a good opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Diamond score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Batery Sunrisers score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Fours: Northern Diamond 1.77 Bet on Batery

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

The pitch in Chelmsford is great for batting and remains true throughout. It might get slower later on in the tournament, but at present, we can expect another hard deck, full of runs. The short boundaries make it easier for batters to smash fours and sixes. Fast bowlers will have to be on point, while spinners are unlikely to get much help. It’s almost certain that the captain winning the toss will be looking to field first here.

Weather Report

The day will be perfect for a game of cricket. The sky will remain clear and the temperature will remain under 23 degrees Celsius.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Sterre Kallis Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Emma Marlow Batter Katherine Fraser Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds managed to remain at a good position in the competition. The team will be continuing their rich form in the next game too. The bowling order was very impressive in the last game and bundled out Sunrisers at 109 runs. Their batting order also looks intact.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Ariana Dowse Batter Florence Miller Batter Esmae MacGregor Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

The Sunrisers boast a very strong bowling order in the competition. They bowled out South East Stars at 258 runs in the last game. However, the batters failed to chase the target and lost the game by 44 runs.

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, Northern Diamonds have managed to win four matches whereas Sunrisers won a single fixture.

Northern Diamonds won- 4

Sunrisers won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

Sunrisers clashed against South East Stars in a T20 game. Batting first, South East Stars scored 258 while losing all their wickets. Sunrisers did well with the ball. Jodi Grewcock was the best bowler from the side with 3 wickets in the game. Grace Scrivens, Eva Gay and Mady Villiers took 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Sunrisers kept losing cheap wickets in the game. Joanne Gardner scored 39 runs while Alice Macleod was the top scorer with 44 runs. Sunrisers bundled out at 214 runs, losing the game by 44 runs. The team will be looking to move past their last two losses in the competition.

Northern Diamonds are in stellar form but their last game was abandoned due to poor weather. They won the game against the Sunrisers before that. Their bowling order made it easy for them to win the last game against the Sunrisers. Sunrisers batted first in the game and scored 109/10 in the game. Beth Langston shocked everyone with picking 6 wickets in the game. Chasing the target was an easy task for the Diamonds. They scored 111/6, winning the game by 4 wickets with over 25 overs to spare. Erin Burns played an unbeaten innings of 35 runs while Hollie Armitage chipped in 33 runs in the game. The team is in terrific form and should be able to win the next game against Sunrisers again.

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Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters

Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Captain Grace Scrivens is a terrific batter. Scrivens has smashed 334 runs in 9 games at an average of 55.66. She scored 11 runs in the last game but will be expected to bat well in the upcoming clash.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage was facing problems with her form earlier. However, the batter recovered well and found her rhythm. She struck 33 runs in her last outing against the Sunrisers. With that, she has 424 runs in 10 games at an average of 53.00.

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers

Phoebe Turner to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Phoebe Turner will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. She took 14 wickets in the 9 games of the competition. Turner got a single wicket in the last game but has been very consistent throughout her campaign.

Jodi Grewcock to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Jodi Grewcock is the best batter from the squad this season. She has picked 12 wickets in 9 games at an average of 22.75. She has an economy rate of 3.56 in the competition. She took 3 wickets in her last outing against South East Stars.