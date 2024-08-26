SUN (Sunrisers) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction
SUN
48%
Chance of Winning
NORD
52%
List a
County Ground in Chelmsford
Facts:
- Northern Diamonds leads the tally by 4-1 in their last four clashes in the format.
- Northern Diamonds are placed at the 2nd place whereas Sunrisers are positioned at the 4th place of the points table.
Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning
Sunrisers are coming from two back to back losses that dropped their position in the points table. The team has five wins and four losses in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. Sunrisers have 25 points and a net run rate of -0.162. Sunrisers must keep a check on their performance hereafter and aim to move upwards.
Northern Diamonds’ last game against Blaze was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. Before that they won against the Sunrisers. With that win, they posted their fifth consecutive win. The team has seven wins and two losses in the competition that placed them second in the points table. The team has 32 points and a net run rate of 0.499. The team will be expected to continue their winning momentum coming into the next game.
- Sunrisers’s chance of winning: 48%
- Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 52%
Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips
Northern Diamonds to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Northern Diamonds look in good batting form. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Emma Marlow open for the team. Winfield-Hill and Marlow average at 35.37 & 23.85 respectively in the competition. The side posted the scores of 32, 45, 39, 65, 13 & 22 runs before their first dismissal in their last six games. The pair secured very impressive opening partnerships in most of those games. They scored 22 runs in their last clash against the Sunrisers. The opening order is finally comfortable and will be looking to raise a good opening partnership in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Diamond score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Sunrisers score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Total Fours: Northern Diamond
Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction
The pitch in Chelmsford is great for batting and remains true throughout. It might get slower later on in the tournament, but at present, we can expect another hard deck, full of runs. The short boundaries make it easier for batters to smash fours and sixes. Fast bowlers will have to be on point, while spinners are unlikely to get much help. It’s almost certain that the captain winning the toss will be looking to field first here.
Weather Report
The day will be perfect for a game of cricket. The sky will remain clear and the temperature will remain under 23 degrees Celsius.
Northern Diamonds Players List
Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston
Predicted Playing XI
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Lauren Winfield-Hill
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Batter
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Hollie Armitage (c)
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All-rounder
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Sterre Kallis
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Batter
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Bess Heath
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Wicket-keeper
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Erin Burns
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All-rounder
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Phoebe Turner
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Bowler
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Katie Levick
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Bowler
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Emma Marlow
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Batter
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Katherine Fraser
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Bowler
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Rachel Slater
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Bowler
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Abigail Glen
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Bowler
Northern Diamonds Recent Form
Northern Diamonds managed to remain at a good position in the competition. The team will be continuing their rich form in the next game too. The bowling order was very impressive in the last game and bundled out Sunrisers at 109 runs. Their batting order also looks intact.
Sunrisers Players List
Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk
Predicted Playing XI
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Amara Carr
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Wicket-keeper
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Jodi Grewcock
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All-rounder
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Grace Scrivens (c)
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Batter
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Mady Villiers
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All-rounder
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Cordelia Griffith
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Batter
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Ariana Dowse
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Batter
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Florence Miller
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Batter
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Esmae MacGregor
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Bowler
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Nicola Hancock
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Bowler
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Kate Coppack
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Bowler
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Joane Gardner
|
Batter
Sunrisers Recent Form
The Sunrisers boast a very strong bowling order in the competition. They bowled out South East Stars at 258 runs in the last game. However, the batters failed to chase the target and lost the game by 44 runs.
Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes, Northern Diamonds have managed to win four matches whereas Sunrisers won a single fixture.
Northern Diamonds won- 4
Sunrisers won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds
Sunrisers clashed against South East Stars in a T20 game. Batting first, South East Stars scored 258 while losing all their wickets. Sunrisers did well with the ball. Jodi Grewcock was the best bowler from the side with 3 wickets in the game. Grace Scrivens, Eva Gay and Mady Villiers took 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Sunrisers kept losing cheap wickets in the game. Joanne Gardner scored 39 runs while Alice Macleod was the top scorer with 44 runs. Sunrisers bundled out at 214 runs, losing the game by 44 runs. The team will be looking to move past their last two losses in the competition.
Northern Diamonds are in stellar form but their last game was abandoned due to poor weather. They won the game against the Sunrisers before that. Their bowling order made it easy for them to win the last game against the Sunrisers. Sunrisers batted first in the game and scored 109/10 in the game. Beth Langston shocked everyone with picking 6 wickets in the game. Chasing the target was an easy task for the Diamonds. They scored 111/6, winning the game by 4 wickets with over 25 overs to spare. Erin Burns played an unbeaten innings of 35 runs while Hollie Armitage chipped in 33 runs in the game. The team is in terrific form and should be able to win the next game against Sunrisers again.
Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds
List a
County Ground in Chelmsford, null
Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters
Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers
Captain Grace Scrivens is a terrific batter. Scrivens has smashed 334 runs in 9 games at an average of 55.66. She scored 11 runs in the last game but will be expected to bat well in the upcoming clash.
Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds
Hollie Armitage was facing problems with her form earlier. However, the batter recovered well and found her rhythm. She struck 33 runs in her last outing against the Sunrisers. With that, she has 424 runs in 10 games at an average of 53.00.
Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers
Phoebe Turner to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds
Phoebe Turner will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. She took 14 wickets in the 9 games of the competition. Turner got a single wicket in the last game but has been very consistent throughout her campaign.
Jodi Grewcock to be the top bowler for Sunrisers
Jodi Grewcock is the best batter from the squad this season. She has picked 12 wickets in 9 games at an average of 22.75. She has an economy rate of 3.56 in the competition. She took 3 wickets in her last outing against South East Stars.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Diamonds
Sunrisers to win @ 1.83 (Batery)
Northern Diamonds to win @ 1.97 (Batery)
Batery