SUNR (Sunrisers) vs SOU (South East Stars) Match Prediction SUNR 37 % Chance of Winning SOU 63 % Bet Now! South East Stars would be hoping to build a winning streak in a run to the play-offs when they meet tournament minnows Sunrisers at the Radlett Cricket Club on Friay, with the encounter scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST. Hosts Sunrisers have continued to disappoint in the 2023 edition as well and given their upcoming opponents, look doomed for a lowly finish once again.

Sunrisers vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

The South East Stars carry an enviable record against Sunrisers, trumping their rivals in all six meetings between the two sides across formats. While two of those have come in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, the Stars have defeated Sunrisers four times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy itself and that too by huge margins on all occasions. Thus, expert history to repeat itself when the two meet again on Friday.

Sunrisers’ chances of winning @ 37%

South East Stars’ chances of winning @ 63%

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Sunrisers vs South East Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

South East Stars are currently second in the table, with ten points and an astounding net run rate of 1.200, both courtesy of a bonus point in each of their victories. They started their season with a dominant 131-run win against Thunder before succumbing to a loss against Southern Vipers, only to bounce back with another stunning 207-run triumph over Western Storm. Their upcoming opponents Sunrisers on the other hand, are placed fifth with five points alongside an NRR of -0.208, despite kicking off the season 126-run win against Vipers. The following two games have been characteristically disastrous for the side, resulting in three-wicket and five-wicket losses against The Blaze and the Diamonds respectively.

If their form was not decisive enough, the head-to-head record certainly ends all discussions as to who are the favourites for the upcoming encounter. South East Stars have never been beaten by Sunrisers in any competition, including four clashes across three campaigns of the RHFT> The wins have been big for the Stars as well, coming by margins of 80 runs, 135 runs, 6 wickets and 77 runs respectively. When the two sides faced off in the round-robin stage last year, the Stars set a stiff target of 282 before tumbling out the opposition for 201 in under 42-overs.

Thus, expect South East Stars to come away with yet another handsome win over Sunrisers at Radlett Cricket Club.

Sunrisers vs South East Stars Match Toss Prediction

In the 7 domestic T20s that have taken place at Radlett Cricket Club, an overwhelming six have been won by the team batting second. Thus, expect the same trend to follow on Friday when the venue makes its debut in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Weather Report

Some bad news awaits players as spectators as there is an 87% chance of heavy rains of up to 0.7 mm midway through the match, followed by another period of downpours of up to 2 mm a bit later in the day albeit this one only has a 58% chance of taking place. Other than that, the temperature would hover between 11°C and 17°C throughout, with clear skies forecast by Worldweatheronline when there is no rain.

Sunrisers News & Player List

Sunrisers Player List

Sunrisers squad: Kelly Castle (C), Amara Carr, Kate Coppack, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Cordelia Griffith, Saskia Horley, Scarlett Hughes, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Mia Rogers, Grace Scrivens, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodie Grewcock Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Saskia Horley All-rounder Joanne Gardner All-rounder Amara Carr Wicket-keeper batter Eva Gray Bowler Kelly Castle (C) Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Sunrisers Team Form

Sunrisers have won just one of their last five 50-over encounters and sit fifth in the table in the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023, courtesy of a win in the opener followed by two back-to-back losses.

South East Stars News & Player List

South East Stars Player List

South East Stars squad: Bryony Smith (C), Aylish Cranstone, Emma Jones, Kirstie White, Phoebe Franklin, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Paige Scholfield, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Batter Ryana Macdonald-Gay All-rounder Bryony Smith (C) All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Paige Scholfield All-rounder Emma Jones All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Jemima Spence Batter Freya Davies Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Bethan Miles Bowler

South East Stars Team Form

South East Stars have three wins in their last five One Day games. The side has kicked off RHFT 2023 with two wins in three games and a loss sandwiched between them, taking them to second on the table boasting a net run rate of 1.200.

Sunrisers vs South East Stars Head to Head

South East Stars are yet to be beaten by Sunrisers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, having trumped on all four occasions the two sides have met each other.

One Days played - 4

Sunrisers win(s) - 0

South East Stars win(s) - 4

Sunrisers vs South East Stars Betting Odds

South East Stars to hit more sixes than Sunrisers

South East Stars have in their ranks several capable power-hitters that like to deal in sixes when possible. Across three games in the season, the side has already cleared the fence 13 times, with 10 sixes coming in their opener alone. Their upcoming opponents, on the other hand, have only managed two maximums in three matches so far, failing to tally a six in their previous two encounters. Thus, SES are bound to outhit their upcoming opponents in Radlett.

Sunrisers vs South East Stars Top Team Batters

Jodie Grewcock to be Sunrisers’ top batter

Having made her debut last year, Jodie Grewcock has shown in 2023 why she has been so highly reputed at such a young age. The 18-year-old has started the season with two half-centuries in three games in a batting unit that has struggled immensely, leading the charts for her team with 120 runs in three innings at an average of 40. Jodie’s maiden half-century for the Sunrisers came in the opener against Southern Vipers where her steady 69 was instrumental in the team’s first-ever win over their fancied rivals. The next display of her talent came in the latest encounter against reigning champions Northern Diamonds as her valiant was yet again the team’s best performance in a lowly total of 157. Even last season, the southpaw had shown great promise with 35 runs on debut but only got one more chance after that. Thus, expect Jodie Grewcock to emerge as the heroic prodigy for Sunrisers yet again on Friday.

Paige Scholfield to be South East Stars’ top batter

Paige Scholfield has finally arrived in her much anticipated breakthrough RHFT season, having already struck two centuries in her three games in the tournament. The 27-year-old kicked off the tournament with an unbeaten 111 off just 90 balls against Thunder but was truly at her sensational best in the latest encounter against Western Storm, scoring 134* in just 109 deliveries. Scholfield is currently the leading run-scorer of the ongoing edition by far with 276 runs to her name and has only been dismissed once across three games. Thus, expect the right-handed batter to set Radlett alight on Friday.

Sunrisers vs South East Stars Top Team Bowlers

Mady Villiers to be Sunrisers’ top bowler

A capped English player with 17 WT20I appearances to her name, Mady Villiers is on the right path to breaking into the country’s 50-over setup as well. In two games, she has already scalped six wickets at an average of 19.82 to be placed second in the overall tournament standings. In her latest game, she nearly gave her team an unlikely shot at victory with a three-wicket haul against the Diamonds but it did not prove to be enough. In the 2022 edition as well, the off-spinner was Sunrisers’ second-leading wicket-taker with 12 in six games at an average of 21.83 and a brilliant economy of 4.37. Expect the 24-year-old to be the most dangerous prospect for her team in Radlett.

Alice Capsey to be South East Stars’ top bowler

Given the irregular and inconsistent South East Stars bowling unit, which performs like an ensemble where a different character steals the show every night, it is hard to look past Alice Capsey to lead the side’s bowling charts on Friday considering her exploits in the previous game. Facing Western Storm, the off-spinner returned sensational figures of 7.5-0-28-6, blowing apart the opposition’s batting to hand her side a massive victory. With the likes of Ryana Macdonal-Gay and Freya Davies unlikely to bowl each game, Capsey may prove to be the safest bet available for punters.