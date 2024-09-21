SUN (Sunrisers) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction SUN 45 % Chance of Winning SES 55 % Place a bet Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.547 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers and South East Stars will meet in the finals of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Grace Road, Leicester and will take place on September 21, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Sunrisers vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

South East Stars finished at the second place of the points table with four consecutive wins by the end of their campaign. The team has won 9 games and lost 5 matches in the competition. The team defeated Southern Vipers in the last game and managed to reach the finals. The team will be ready to win the next game and lift the trophy.

Sunrisers managed to pull up in the standings to finish at the fourth place of the points table. The team found their rhythm pretty late but managed to finish in the top four. The team faced Northern Diamonds in the semifinals. The team looks very strong in both the departments and will be confident going into the next fixture.

South East Stars’s chance of winning: 55%

Sunrisers’s chance of winning: 45%

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Sunrisers vs South East Stars Betting Tips

Sunrisers to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Dafabet)

Sunrisers is a very strong team. The team has displayed very strong batting performances in the competition. The opening partnership of the team has improved in the last few games. The team opens with Joanne Gardner and Grace Scrivens. Scrivens and Gardner average at 46.52 & 20.09 respectively in the competition currently. The pair has scored 7, 38, 18, 70 & 70 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last five games. The team has strong openers and will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery South East Stars score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Sunrisers 1.83 Bet on Batery

Sunrisers vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

The surface at Grace Road in Leicester has equal assistance for both the batters and the bowlers, with an extra friendly nature for the pacers. The stats and records here at this pitch might push the toss-winning captain to bat first to post a big total for the opponent.

Weather Report

On September 21, 2024, the weather in Leicester is expected to be mild, with a maximum temperature around 18°C (64°F) and a minimum of 10°C (50°F). There is a slight chance of rain, with approximately 1.2 mm of precipitation expected, so conditions should be mostly dry but a bit cool.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Alice Macleod Batter Florence Miller Batter Abtaha Maqsood Bowler Eva Gray All-rounder Kate Coppack Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers have done extremely well in the competition. They managed to win the last few games to reach the finals. They beat Northern Diamonds in the last game by 7 wickets. The batters were impeccable in chasing the target.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Emma Jones All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse All-rounder Kalea Moore All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Aylish Cranstone Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Priyanaz Chatterji Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly-Corteen-Coleman Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

The South East Stars are coming from a win against the Southern Vipers in the semifinals. The team bowled very well and restricted Southern Vipers to 220 runs. The team struggled with the bat a bit but managed to chase the target successfully to win the game by 3 wickets.

Sunrisers vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, South East Stars have won on every occasion, leading the tally by 5-0.

Sunrisers won- 5

South East Stars won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sunrisers vs South East Stars Betting Odds

Sunriser clashed against Northern Diamonds in their last outing. Batting first, Northern Diamonds scored 232/8 in the game. Majority of the bowlers got a wicket at least. Eva Gray was the top bowler with 2 wickets. Chasing the target, Sunrisers posted 234/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Cordelia Griffith scored 68 runs while Jodi Grewcock posted an unbeaten 63 runs in the game. Grace Scrivens also scored 56 runs in the game.

South East Stars went against the Southern Vipers in the last game. It was a poor outing for Southern Vipers as they could only register 220 runs in the game. Tilly Corteen-Coleman picked 3 wickets. Alexa Stonehouse and Danielle Gregory picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, South East Stars scored 221/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Alice Davidson-Richards smashed an unbeaten 90 whereas Kalea Moore also remained unbeaten at 52 runs. South East Stars will bring in their A-game in the finals of this competition.

Sunrisers vs South East Stars List a Grace Road, null Sunrisers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet now! South East Stars Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.547 Bet now!

Sunrisers vs South East Stars Top Batters

Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Grace Scrivens is the top batter from Sunrisers. She has scored 514 runs in 14 games at an average of 46.72. She scored 56 runs in the last game and looks in form again. Scrivens will be hoping to put on her best form in the field.

Alice Davidson-Richards to be the top batter for South East Stars

Alice Davidson-Richards has emerged as the top run-scorer of the team. She has scored 557 runs in 13 games at an average of 42.84. She scored an unbeaten 90 runs in the last game. Looking at her form, she will walk in as the best batting pick from the team.

Sunrisers vs South East Stars Top Bowlers

Eva Gray to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Eva Gray is a terrific bowler in the squad. She has taken 12 wickets in 9 games of the competition. She managed to take 2 wickets in her last outing. With her form, she will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Alexa Stonehouse to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Alexa Stonehouse is in terrific form and has found her rhythm in the competition. She took 2 wickets in the last game. This sums up to 15 wickets in 10 games of the tournament. Stonehouse will be looking to bowl well in the next game.