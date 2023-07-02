SUN (Sunrisers) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction SUN 37 % Chance of Winning SOV 63 % Bet Now! The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 is resuming from this Sunday and we have Sunrisers taking on Southern Vipers in the next round of fixtures. The two teams will clash at County Ground in Chelmsford with the match scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST.

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers, who recently won their second successive Charlotte Edwards Cup, are in the middle of the table in RHF Trophy. They are placed fourth with 11 points, having won two and lost two while one was abandoned. Sunrisers, on the other hand, are placed seventh with seven points. They have lost three matches while running only once.

These two teams faced each other in their opening match of the competition at the Ageas Bowl in April and Sunrisers had obliterated Vipers by 126 runs. Grace Scrivens made 67 and Jodie Grewcock scored 69 runs coming in the top three. Mady Villiers then smashed 70 off just 53 balls to power Sunrisers to 288 in their 50 overs.

Chasing the target, Maia Bouchier struck 57 off 48 at the top of the order but once she was dismissed, Vipers suffered a big collapse. They were eventually bowled out for 162 in 35.2 overs. Abtaha Maqsood starred with the ball for Sunrisers, picking 5 for 30 while Mady Villiers bagged three wickets.

Sunrisers shared two points with Thunder in their previous game in the competition after the weather only allowed 15 overs of play. Southern Vipers lost their previous match against Central Sparks by six wickets. They could only manage 180 in 50 overs while bowlers were largely ineffective.

As for their chance of winning this match, Southern Vipers have been in better form and head into this game as clear favourites.

Sunrisers chance of winning @ 37%

Southern Vipers chance of winning @ 63%

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Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Southern Vipers' Maia Bouchier did a pretty good job in the recent Charlotte Edwards Cup, where she scored 196 runs in six innings. She has two fifties in the RHF Trophy as well. Bet on Bouchier to score over 28.5 runs in the match.

Sunrisers' Jodie Grewcock scored 120 runs in three innings in the RHF Trophy. She has two fifties in the tournament. Grewcock scoring over 20.5 runs in this game could be a good bet.

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

Sunrisers have been very lucky when it comes to the toss, winning it in all five matches. They have batted first four times while fielding first in the last fixture. Southern Vipers have won the toss twice, choosing to bat and field once each. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast looks pretty clear for this fixture on Sunday. Chelmsford is likely to be partly sunny and pleasant throughout the day. There could be over 40% cloud cover but no real threat of rain. The temperature will range between 20-24 degree Celsius.

Sunrisers Player List

Sunrisers squad:Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr (wk), Mia Rogers (wk), Scarlett Hughes (wk), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jodie Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Saskia Horley, Dane van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Saskia Horley Batter Joanne Gardner All-Rounder Amara Carr † Wicketkeeper Jodie Grewcock All-Rounder Kelly Castle (c) All-Rounder Kate Coppack Bowler Flo Miller Bowler Katherine Speed Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers kicked off their RHF Trophy in an incredible style by smashing Southern Vipers by 126 runs. But then they suffered three straight losses to The Blaze, Northern Diamonds and South East Stars. Their previous fixture versus Thunder ended in a no result.

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad: Georgia Adams (c), Chloe Hill (wk), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Nicole Faltum Wicketkeeper Georgia Elwiss Batter Mary Taylor All-Rounder Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Emily Windsor All-Rounder Alice Monaghan All-Rounder Nancy Harman Bowler Charlotte Taylor Bowler Freya Kemp Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

After getting defeated by Sunrisers, Southern Vipers bounced back to smash South East Stars by 158 runs. They then defeated Central Sparks by three wickets. One of their fixtures was abandoned without a ball being bowled while in the return fixture against Sparks, they went down by six wickets.

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have faced each other five times in the RHF Trophy. Southern Vipers have been dominant, winning four of those while Sunrisers managed to win once. Sunrisers' solitary win came in the ongoing season earlier this year.

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Southern Vipers to score over 64.5 runs in first 15 overs

Southern Vipers have a top order of Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Nicole Faltum and Georgia Elwiss. Bouchier, in particular, has been scoring at a pretty decent rate in this competition with a strike rate of 89. Southern Vipers scoring over 64.5 runs in the first 10 overs could give good returns.

Sunrisers to score under 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Sunrisers' batting unit looks pretty vulnerable in the absence of Grace Scrivens and Mady Villiers. The rest of the line-up has struggled for form in both RHF Trophy and the recently concluded Charlotte Edwards Cup. Betting on Sunrisers to score under 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs makes sense.

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Top Team Batter

Jodie Grewcock to be Sunrisers’s best batter

Jodie Grewcock was excellent in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy in the first half. She scored 120 runs in three innings with two half centuries to her name. There is a good value in betting on her to be the top batter for Sunrisers.

Maia Bouchier to be Southern Vipers’s best batter

Maia Bouchier has been very good for Vipers this year. Earlier she had scored 145 runs in four innings in the RHF Trophy at 36 average and 89 strike rate, with two fifties. She carried that form in the recent Charlotte Edwards Cup with 196 runs in six innings. Bet on Bouchier to be the top batter for Southern Vipers.

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Top Team Bowlers

Abtaha Maqsood to be Sunrisers’ best bowler

Abtaha Maqsood has picked nine wickets in four innings in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy at an economy of 4.42. She snared 5 for 30 against Vipers in their previous clash. She is a key player for the team in the absence of Mady Villiers and Eva Gray. You can back Maqsood to be Sunrisers' top bowler.

Georgia Elwiss to be Southern Vipers’s best bowler

Georgia Elwiss has been the most economical bowler for Vipers in the RHF Trophy. She has conceded at just 3.09 rpo and has picked four wickets in three innings. She also had a good Charlotte Edwards Cup with nine wickets. Bet on Elwiss to be the best bowler for Southern Vipers.