SUN (Sunrisers) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction SUN 30 % Chance of Winning SOV 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Vipers and Sunrisers will cross swords in the 22nd game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at the Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett and will take place on May 8, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

Sunrisers are having a great campaign. However, a loss in their last game dropped them to 3rd place in the standings. The team has three wins and two losses in five games. They have 15 points and a net run rate of 0.211. Their next game will be a huge test for their batting order as they face Southern Vipers.

Southern Vipers began their campaign with a loss. However, the team did not look back after that and collected consecutive wins after that. With four wins and a loss, they are placed at the top of the points table. The team has collected 17 points and a net run rate of 0.747. They are coming from a win against Western Storm and will be coming in hot in their next fixture.

Sunrisers’s chance of winning: 30%

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 70%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

Southern Vipers are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. The opening order revolves around Ella McCaughan, Charli Knott, Maia Bouchier and Abi Norgrove. All the batters look in good form and posted impressive scores opening for the team in the competition. The team posted scores of 80, 58. 72, 0 & 91 runs before their 1st dismissal. They managed to raise quite impressive scores in most of the games. They have a good batting momentum and will be looking to continue the same in the upcoming clash against Sunrisers. With that being said, you should place your bets for Southern Vipers to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Vipers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Sunrisers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Southern Vipers 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

This is generally a batting wicket with conditions that greatly favour the batters. Spinners are economically strong here on this surface. The team winning the toss will prefer to chase, as the winning rate for chasing teams is over 80%. The fast bowlers come into play naturally under these overcast conditions.

Weather Report

There is no possibility of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will revolve around 19 degree Celsius during the game with a cloud cover.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Ariana Dowse Batter Florence Miller Batter Esmae MacGregor Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

The Sunrisers lost their last game against South East Stars. The team could not bat very well in the game and scored 222 runs in the game.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers have won four games in a row. They won their last game against Western Storm in a fantastic display of their batting and bowling talents. This will come handy in the next game.

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, the tally is led by Southern Vipers by 3-2.

Southern Vipers won- 3

Sunrisers won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

It was a disappointing outing for the Sunrisers in the last game of the competition. Sunrisers had a decent batting outing and managed to score 222/9 in the game. Most of the batters scored a few runs and stacked the total in the game. Florence Miller was the top run-scorer in the game and scored 30 runs in the game. Chasing the target, South East Stars surpassed the target, scoring 223/5 in the game and managed to win the match by 5 wickets. Mady Villiers picked 2 wickets. The team lacked in both the departments and should improve upon their shortcomings if they want to win the tournament.

The Southern Vipers matched up against Western Storm in the last game. As usual, the team’s batting order remains unfazed. They scored 295/5 in the game. Charli Knott was impeccable with the bat and smashed 102 runs in the game. Georgia Adams chipped in 65 runs while Freya Kemp remained unbeaten at 44. While defending the target, they restricted Western Storm at 291/9, winning the game by 4 runs. Freya Davies and Georgia Adams picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers List a Radlett Cricket Club, null Sunrisers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.47 Bet Now! Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now!

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Charli Knott to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Charli Knott is a terrific batter. She scored 41, 58*, 40, 7 & 102 runs in the five games so far. With 248 runs in 5 games, she averages at 62.00 in the competition. She will enter as the best batting pick from Southern Vipers in the next game.

Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Captain Grace Scrivens was dismissed out for 15 runs in the last game. She has a total of 251 runs in 5 games at an average of 125.50. She will be expected to bat well in the upcoming clash. She will be expected to lead her side with her bat again.

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Linsey Smith to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Linsey Smith is the top bowler from Southern Vipers. She has picked 9 wickets in 5 games and possesses an economy rate of 4.28 in the competition. Smith picked 1 wicket in the last game.

Nicola Hancock to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Nicola Hancock is an experienced bowler from the Sunrisers. She has managed to pick 11 wickets in 5 games so far. She picked 1 wicket in the last game. Her bowling spell has been extremely economical and the team could use it to win games.