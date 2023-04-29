Sunrisers vs The Blaze Match Prediction SUNR 41 % Chance of Winning LIG 59 % Bet Now! Sunrisers and The Blaze are two teams out to change their image in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Sunrisers, who haven’t won a single match from their 14 matches in the tournament, finally beat two-time champions Southern Vipers in the tournament opener by a massive margin of 126 runs. The Blaze, knows as Lightning until last season, have been an under-performing unit in the three editions so far, but made a strong statement in the season opener by beating Central Sparks by 59 runs. It seems that both teams have taken the step in the right direction and almost similar goals will make for an interesting clash. Blaze have a handful of international stars on their roster while Sunrisers have relied on their academy and few experienced heads.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

There have been some exciting signings made by The Blaze. They got the services of England internationals Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sarah Glenn as well as South African star allrounder Nadine de Klerk while having Tammy Beaumont in their ranks. Sunrisers didn’t have many established stars in their line-up against Southern Vipers but a sensational spell from spinner Abtaha Maqsood stunned the three-time finalists. Sunrisers being an underdog for the tie means, the oddmaker has marked their win at a yield of 1.53 as compared to The Blaze’s odds of 2.40.

Sunrisers’ chance of winning - 41%

TB’s chance of winning - 65%

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Sunrisers vs The Blaze Betting Tips

Tammy Beaumont to score more than 35 runs

England and Blaze opener Tammy Beaumont started off the season with an excellent half century against Central Sparks. Her 77-ball 60 laid the foundation for their total of 212 with a 65-run partnership for the second wicket with Georgie Boyce. She held the innings together as Blaze kept slipping up in the match. Blaze will bank on her going into the second match.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Match Toss Prediction

Winning toss and choosing to bat first is a good thing at the County Ground in Chelmsford. Teams that batted first in women’s domestic list-A matches have won thrice out of the four matches played at the venue. Both have good batting strength but The Blaze have a slight edge in that department because of the experience of their international players.

Weather Report

The County Ground in Chelmsford might have a better day of cricket than most of the venues hosting the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023. The weather forecast says the skies will be clear and the sun will be out. The humidity is 75% which could make for a pleasant watching experience if you have tickets for the match.

Sunrisers Player List

Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Kate Coppack, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Cordelia Griffith, Saskia Horley, Scarlett Hughes, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Mia Rogers, Grace Scrivens, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens All-rounder Alice Macleod All-rounder Jodie Grewcock All-rounder Madie Villiers All-rounder Saskia Horley Batter Joanne Gardner All-rounder Deandra Dottin Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kelly Castle (C) Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Sunrisers Team Form

A win in the season opener might not be a big deal for a lot of other teams but Sunrisers are not any other team. They held the unwanted record of having no wins from the last three seasons, a streak of 13 defeats and one wash-out. Their long-lasting streak was finally broken last week when they recorded a resounding 126-run win over Southern Vipers. With the burden lifting from their shoulders, Sunrisers will hope to build on it against The Blaze.

The Blaze Player List

Kathryn Bryce, Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Georgie Boyce, Sarah Bryce, Ella Claridge, Nadine de Klerk, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Josie Groves, Beth Harmer, Lucy Higham, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Cassidy McCarthy, Sophie Munro, Nat Sciver-Brunt

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Marie Kelly Batter Georgie Boyce Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce (WK) Wicket-keeper Sarah Glenn All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Bethany Harmer All-rounder Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon (C) Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Team Form

As Lightning until last season, the team has put in middling or poor performances across three seasons of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. It was a poor performance in 2022 as they finished sixth in the eight-team table with two wins and four defeats and one No Result. This year they have shown that they are desperate to buck the previous trend under their new name as The Blaze by beating Central Sparks by 59 runs in the season opener.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Head-To-Head

Sunrisers faced Lightning, The Blaze’s previous name, twice in the two seasons and suffered massive defeats on both occasions. Last year in Chelmsford, Sunrisers’ batting was ripped to shreds as they were bundled out for 160 while chasing a reasonable target of 231. In 2021, they were beaten by five wickets as Lightning chased down a target of 207 with almost 10 overs remaining. Blaze’s must be hoping to erase the historical deficit or bring down the margin significantly.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Betting Odds

The onus is on Grace Scrivens to deliver with the bat and ball following her performances last season and in the Under-19 World Cup, but Sunrisers need more players to step up if they are to turn the tables this season. Abtaha Maqsood was excellent against Southern Vipers alongside Mady Villiers and Jodie Grewcock. Their maiden win could just be the turning point and lay the foundation for the rest of the season.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Best Batters

Grace Scrivens to be Sunrisers’ best batter

Scrivens, England’s Under-19 team captain at the inaugural World Cup, made the big splash last season in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy when she scored 297 runs and finished as the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets. The 19-year old will once again be key against Blaze.

Sarah Glenn to be The Blaze’s best batter

The England allrounder had an immediate impact as she held the innings together against Central Sparks with 38 in the lower-middle order. She also contributed with the ball by bowling two maidens from her nine overs and gave away just 28 runs.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Best Bowlers

Mady Villiers to be Sunrisers’ best bowler

Mady Villiers was the key for Sunrisers with the bat by smashing 70 off 53 balls against Southern Vipers, but her contribution of 3-52 from 8 overs was equally important for them to wrap up the match in quick time.

Lucy Higham to be The Blaze’s best bowler

Defending 212 against Sparks, off-spinner Higham took it upon herself to break through the top order and the middle order as her 5-19 turned the game in her team’s favour. She has the ability to repeat the feat if there is good enough grip on the surface at the County Ground.